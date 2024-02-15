Wellness

A Look at Lululemon’s First-Ever Men’s Sneaker Collection

How well does the premier activewear brand do shoes?

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
February 15, 2024 1:23 pm
The Lululemon Beyondfeel Trail Running Shoe.
The Beyondfeel Trail Running Shoe.
Lululemon

Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, Lululemon has become the premier purveyor of performance-oriented, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear for both women and men. Next to sweat-proof tees and free-flowing running shorts, the brand specializes in sharp commuter stylesviral accessories and the nicest-looking work/travel/everyday pant.

But were you aware the brand has an extensive footwear collection as well? Spanning from training shoes to casual slides, Lululemon offers a range of stylish, high-performing kicks that pair quite nicely with the rest of its fitness offerings. That is if you fit into a women’s shoe size.

Up until two days ago, Lululemon offered training and casual shoes (sans its pair of plush slip-ons) solely for women. However, with the release of Cityverse, the brand’s debut casual sneaker and the first shoe offered in a men’s style, this week, you finally have a sweet pair of sneakers to go with your favorite pair of ABC pants.

The Cityverse is an “elevated” everyday sneaker, available in two colorways — all white and a dark grey/brown combo — and retails for $138. It has all the best technical performance properties you’ll find in say your favorite running sneaker, but implemented in a casual shoe. This is achieved by a cushioned foam midsole and contoured insole, providing you with all-day comfort.

Beyond the Cityverse, Lululemon also announced two new men’s running shoes: the Beyondfeel Running Shoe (launching March 17) and Beyondfeel Trail (launching May 7).

The former is a cushioned running shoe equipped with midsole foam, ventilation and extra support in the mesh upper, while traction and flection in the outsole ensure a more cushioned, comfortable ride. The brand’s new road-to-trail running shoe, on the other hand, is designed with breathability and flexibility in mind, while still keeping your feet protected from rough terrain and other elements you may come across on the trail. The shoe is built with directional traction and a lugged outsole, a durable upper that can fend off rocks, dirt and debris, along with the same cushioned foam midsole as the new Beyondfeel Running Shoe.

  • Lululemon Beyondfeel Running Shoe
  • Lululemon Beyondfeel Trail Running Shoe

“With new performance running shoes and our first-ever casual sneaker added to our lineup, we can now outfit both men and women in versatile gear from head to toe. Extensive research, wear-testing and ambassador feedback went into each of these designs to ensure a perfect fit, no matter the activity,” Sun Choe, Lululemon’s Chief Product Officer, said in a press release.

While we haven’t gotten our feet in Lululemon’s new men’s offerings to test if those fit and performance claims are true, the brand’s Strongfeel Women’s Training Shoe has been my training shoe of choice for the past year. It’s unbelievably comfortable and conveniently versatile (I hate lugging two pairs of shoes to the gym and can get away with wearing them for cardio and weight training). So the brand does footwear just as well as it does activewear.

While you’ll have to wait a couple of months to cop the new running and trail running shoe, the Lululemon Cityverse Men’s Sneaker is currently available for purchase — though some sizes are already out of stock, so maybe don’t wait.

Wellness
