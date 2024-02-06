Wellness > Running

Go Figure: On Running Just Dropped a Walking Shoe

The latest from the Swiss athletic brand introduces a diffrent kind of performance

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 6, 2024 12:10 pm
On Cloudtilt
On Cloudtilt
On

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

On is poised to have a hell of a 2024. Fresh off a banner year that included signing tennis #1 Iga Swiatek as the face of their newest tennis division, nabbing an American 1500m record and closing in on $2 billion in revenue just two year post-IPO, the Swiss brand seems primed for success. Don’t believe us? Look around your subway car, office bullpen, hipster cafe or local track, and chances are, you’ll spot more than a few of the bubbly-soled sneakers gracing the feet of good-looking folk.

Why On’s Cloudsurfer Is Our Favorite Running Shoe Yet
Why On’s Cloudsurfer Is Our Favorite Running Shoe Yet
 Swiss engineering has never been so smooth. It’s worth every penny.

Further proof lies in their latest release from. Dubbed the Cloudtilt, this just released sneaker — it dropped Febuary 1 — marks a departure from the brand’s typical performance running styles. The newest hero model for On’s budding lifestyle line, the Cloudtilt designed specifically for walking and everyday wear.

The sneaker incorporates On’s CloudTec Phase, the cushioning tech found in many of the brand’s running styles, into a cushy midsole, specifically designed for the transitional nature of day-to-day movement. This midsole is supported by a breathable, fully-recycled poly upper and speed lacing system (similar to the cinching of Salomon’s GORPy offerings) for a step-in fit that moves with you.

You may have clocked that the sneaker looks familiar, and you’re not wrong — On actually teased the shoe way back in Q3 last year, with Spanish luxury house/hottest designer brand on the planet Loewe making over the then-unreleased style in a bundle of tonals ranging from a cool “Slate Grey” to the poppy “Wild Rose.” This special-edition is also newly available, albeit for a whopping $490.

The On Cloudtilt is available for purchase now from On and select retailers. You can learn more about the walking and lifestyle shoe at the link below. And can grab a pair, of course — unless we beat you to it.

On Cloudtilt
On Cloudtilt
On : $160

Weight: 229g | Heel drop: 7mm | Lacing: speed | Sizing: 7-14 | Colors: 2

More Like This

The Globetrotting Guidebook: Our Most Memorable Runs Across the Planet
The Globetrotting Guidebook: Our Most Memorable Runs Across the Planet
best running hats
The Best Running Hats for When You’re Logging Miles This Year
A collage of wet weather running shoes on a snowy road background
The Best Waterproof Running Shoes for Icy, Wintery Weather
Two figures walking across a wintry landscape, with a pink-blue sky in the background. We look at how many minutes you should spend outside during the winter.
How Many Minutes Per Day Should You Spend Outside During Winter?

Wellness > Running
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum
Clean Up on Savings With Woot’s Dyson Sale

From Our Partner

Union 3-Seat Sofa by Burrow
Burrow Is Hosting an Early Presidents’ Day Sale

From Our Partner

Le Creuset Signature Dutch Oven
Le Creuset’s Signature Dutch Oven Is $150 Off

$430$280

TeklaSSENSE Exclusive Navy Towel Set
These Discounted Scandi Towels Are Worth Every Penny

$150$90

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A scene from "The Zone of Interest"
There’s Never Been a Holocaust Movie — or a Best Picture Nominee — Like “The Zone of Interest”
Auto Club Speedway
Rebuilding a Racetrack Has Big Implications for NASCAR in Southern California
Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the bench.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are No Longer Serious People
Lorne Michaels
It Might Be Time for Lorne Michaels to Retire
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2024
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Running, Right This Way

On Cloudtilt

Go Figure: On Running Just Dropped a Walking Shoe

The Globetrotting Guidebook: Our Most Memorable Runs Across the Planet

The Globetrotting Guidebook: Our Most Memorable Runs Across the Planet

best running hats

The Best Running Hats for When You’re Logging Miles This Year

Nick Bare hugging a runner at the finish line.

Dispatches From the Wildest Marathon You’ve Never Heard Of

Explore More Running

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.