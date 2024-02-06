Go Figure: On Running Just Dropped a Walking Shoe

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

On is poised to have a hell of a 2024. Fresh off a banner year that included signing tennis #1 Iga Swiatek as the face of their newest tennis division, nabbing an American 1500m record and closing in on $2 billion in revenue just two year post-IPO, the Swiss brand seems primed for success. Don’t believe us? Look around your subway car, office bullpen, hipster cafe or local track, and chances are, you’ll spot more than a few of the bubbly-soled sneakers gracing the feet of good-looking folk.

Further proof lies in their latest release from. Dubbed the Cloudtilt, this just released sneaker — it dropped Febuary 1 — marks a departure from the brand’s typical performance running styles. The newest hero model for On’s budding lifestyle line, the Cloudtilt designed specifically for walking and everyday wear.

The sneaker incorporates On’s CloudTec Phase, the cushioning tech found in many of the brand’s running styles, into a cushy midsole, specifically designed for the transitional nature of day-to-day movement. This midsole is supported by a breathable, fully-recycled poly upper and speed lacing system (similar to the cinching of Salomon’s GORPy offerings) for a step-in fit that moves with you.

You may have clocked that the sneaker looks familiar, and you’re not wrong — On actually teased the shoe way back in Q3 last year, with Spanish luxury house/hottest designer brand on the planet Loewe making over the then-unreleased style in a bundle of tonals ranging from a cool “Slate Grey” to the poppy “Wild Rose.” This special-edition is also newly available, albeit for a whopping $490.

The On Cloudtilt is available for purchase now from On and select retailers. You can learn more about the walking and lifestyle shoe at the link below. And can grab a pair, of course — unless we beat you to it.

Weight: 229g | Heel drop: 7mm | Lacing: speed | Sizing: 7-14 | Colors: 2