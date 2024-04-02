Leisure > Style

Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Continues to Deliver

Vans, New Balance, Cole Haan — they're all on sale

By Logan Mahan and Paolo Sandoval @missloganmarie
Updated April 2, 2024 10:35 am
a collage of footwear from the Zappos shoe sale on an orange and pink background
From New Balance to Cole Haan the Zappos sale page has options.
Zappos

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know that the online shoe and clothing retailer Zappos might not be your first stop for office-ready footwear and crispy spring sneakers, but that doesn’t mean that the commerce giant is lacking the goods. Quite the opposite, actually. Zappos sale section continues to pop off, with deals on brands from Ugg to New Balance to Cole Haan and discounts that have, frankly, no right being so straight-up fire.

Since spring is the best time for new shoes (and a whole new wardrobe, while you’re at it), we’ve rounded up even more of their killer footwear deals for you to feast on, from Ralph Lauren Slippers to cushy Hokas for your spring miles. Below, the best deals from the giant Zappos Shoe Sale

Hoka Ora Recovery Slides
Hoka Ora Recovery Slides
Buy Here : $55$42
VEJA Impala
VEJA Impala
Buy Here : $160$112
Sperry Striper II
Sperry Striper II
Buy Here : $70$45
On Cloudgo
On Cloudgo
Buy Here : $150$120
New Balance Classics
New Balance Classics
Buy Here : $95$70
Clarks Bushacre 3 Chukka Boot
Clarks Bushacre 3 Chukka Boot
Buy Here : $110$75
ASICS Gel-Cumulus 24 Road Running Shoes
ASICS Gel-Cumulus 24 Road Running Shoes
Buy Here : $130$89
Gola Chicago Shoe
Gola Chicago Shoe
Buy Here : $115$79
Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer
Cole Haan Pinch Tassel Loafer
Buy Here : $210$130
Sperry Bahama II Boat Sneaker
Sperry Bahama II Boat Sneaker
Buy Here : $65$29
Hey Dude Wally Luau
Hey Dude Wally Luau
Buy Here : $65$52
Carhartt 6″ Moc Soft Toe Wedge Boot
Carhartt 6″ Moc Soft Toe Wedge Boot
Buy Here : $160$88
Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog
Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog
Zappos : $55$31 Huckberry : $55
Georgia Carbo-Tech Waterproof Boot
Georgia Carbo-Tech Waterproof Boot
Buy Here : $227$195
Brooks Ghost 14 Road Running Shoes
Brooks Ghost 14 Road Running Shoes
Buy Here : $140$99
Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford
Cole Haan Zerogrand Stitchlite Oxford
Buy Here : $185$136
Dr. Martens 1460 Mono Leather Boot
Dr. Martens 1460 Mono Leather Boot
Buy Here : $170$125
Dockers Vargas Boat Shoe
Dockers Vargas Boat Shoe
Buy Here : $85$65
Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Buy Here : $135$69
Adidas Courtflash Speed Sneaker
Adidas Courtflash Speed Sneaker
Buy Here : $85$63
Polo Ralph Lauren Collins Slipper
Polo Ralph Lauren Collins Slipper
Buy Here : $90$48
Sperry Striper Plushwave CVO
Sperry Striper Plushwave CVO
Buy Here : $95$48
New Balance Fresh Foam 860v12
New Balance Fresh Foam 860v12
Buy Here : $135$68
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoe
Buy it now : $140$112
adidas Running Ultraboost 5.0
adidas Running Ultraboost 5.0
Buy Here : $190$184
Hunter Play Short Sherpa Insulated Boot
Hunter Play Short Sherpa Insulated Boot
Buy Here : $120$86
Vans UltraRange EXO SE
Vans UltraRange EXO SE
Buy Here : $100$75
Tommy Hilfiger Amile
Tommy Hilfiger Amile
Buy Here : $85$60

More Like This

a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background
How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale
Edit Article Switch to draft Preview (opens in a new tab) Update In Defense of the Ugliest Birkenstocks Look, we'll just say it: for all their clout, history and general impact on da culture, Birkenstocks are kinda ugly. This is not to say that they are explicitly bad — far from it, in fact — because in that same ugliness lies their charm. Much like the driving force behind the trends of dadcore and hiking boots, Birkenstocks act as a sort of foil to traditionally conceived coolness, taking a seemingly uncool style (drab, corked-sole sandals) and turning it into a must-have grail. Their heft and slightly-bulbous look are decidedly endearing. And besides, who could say no to that comfort? These same forces have allowed Birkenstocks to enjoy a real renaissance in the past few years, on their way from a staple of granola-yoga types to a staple of the fashion-conscious, but there remains a style of Birkenstock still on the proverbial fence: the Boston Birkenstock. Though the uglier stepchild of an already unsightly Birkenstock line, the clunky clog — a divisive enough shoe in its own right, made all the more polarizing with the addition of the brand's signature elements — is an unabashed oddity, the more trend-leaning among you (or anyone who has used Instagram, like, ever) might be inclined to eye-roll at this claim. We hear you — there's no denying an NYT-documented boom in popularity Birkenstock's clog style has enjoyed in the past year, thanks in large part to a widespread Gen Z adoption and some aesthetic TikToks. But we'll make the assertion that the style still hasn't caught on as the slide of choice for stylish guys over the age of 22, and, as Boston evangelists, we feel it's our duty to spread the good word. First, consider this: had the Bostons been at the forefront of the movement to make Birkenstocks cool, rather than the ever-popular Arizona style, then those are the Birks we would be wearing — it just happened to come down to circumstance. This isn't to say that the Bostons should be worn just because they have yet to permeate mainstream culture the way the Arizona has, or that they're without their merits. There's a whole host of reasons why they're worth wearing. a pair of beige Birkenstock Boston slides on a carpeted background Birkenstock Boston Whereas the opened-toed Ariona and its ilk read more casual, the Boston has the advantage of a more formal feel — your toes remain sheltered — while retaining the same ease of wear. Much of the joy in wearing Birkenstocks comes from the ability to slip them on and off at a moment's notice, and the Bostons still allow for that, just with slightly more coverage (save for your exposed heel, but c'mon, live a little). If you're not following the plot here, we'll spell it out for you: office slides that no one will bat an eye at. Even better, they're a shoe unrestricted by seasons. Pairing them with heavy socks results in something akin to winter-ready slides (especially if you opt for the loaded shearling versions), and they're just as nice sans socks come spring. All of this to say, you need a pair of Birkenstock Bostons in your wardrobe, like, yesterday. If you're still not convinced, let it be known actor extraordinaire Seth Rogen (among others) is a documented Boston stan, providing an exceptional example of how to do the style justice during a recent L.A. outing. Good enough for Seth, good enough for you. Birkenstock Boston Birkenstock Boston Buy Here : $155 Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Birkenstock Boston Shearling-Lined Buy Here : $170 More Like This A collage of the best men's puffer jackets on a multi-colored patterned background Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You? Faherty High Pile Fleece Plaid CPO on a black and white plaid background Take Up to 60% Off Rugged Bestsellers During Faherty’s End-of-Season Sale Seth Rogen in a beige outfit on a coffee-colored background The Seth Rogen Look You Should Be Copying This Season ﻿ Toggle panel: Article Meta Subtitle The Arizona is a classic, but it's time to embrace the Birkenstock clog Custom Tweet Add a custom tweet (do not include the url). If excluded, the twitter description or facebook title is used as the message. Gallery Description VisualText Introductory content that is displayed on the first slide of a Photo Gallery. This is available for the Photo Gallery Template only. Toggle panel: Yoast SEO Premium SEO Readability Schema Social News Focus keyphraseHelp on choosing the perfect focus keyphrase(Opens in a new browser tab) Birkenstock Bostons Get related keyphrases Google preview Preview as: Mobile resultDesktop result Url preview:www.insidehook.com › article › shoes › in-defense-of-the-ugliest-birkenstocks › in-defense-of-the-ugliest-birkenstocksSEO title preview: In Defense of the Boston, Birkenstock's Ugliest (And Hottest) Shoe Meta description preview: May 14, 2020 － Even by German sandalmaker standards, the Birkenstock Boston is a funky piece of footwear. It's also the best slide they offer. SEO title Insert variable In Defense of the Boston, Birkenstock's Ugliest (And Hottest) Shoe Slug in-defense-of-the-ugliest-birkenstocks Meta description Insert variable Even by German sandalmaker standards, the Birkenstock Boston is a funky piece of footwear. It's also the best slide they offer. Premium SEO analysisGood Birkenstock Bostons Add related keyphrase Cornerstone content Advanced Insights Toggle panel: Partner Details Partner Lookup Partner Name Partner Website Facebook URL Partner Impression Tracker Tags Partner Desktop Partner Image Recommended height: 18px, max height: 23px Partner Mobile Partner Image Recommended height: 36px, max height: 46px Do not show Sponsored block on article Enable this to hide the sponsor block from the page, and maintain trackers Toggle panel: Page Builder Toggle panel: Custom Headings/Subheads Custom Title for Feeds This title will appear for this content on landing pages, feeds and collections. Custom Subtitle for Feeds This subhead will appear for this content on landing pages, feeds and collections. Custom Subject Line for Emails Add a custom Subject Line - it will be used in the email if this post is selected from the feed. Custom Title for Yahoo Feed This title will appear for this content in the yahoo RSS feed only. Toggle panel: Tasty Pins Pinterest hidden images Force pinning of hidden images Select Images Default Pinterest Title Default Pinterest titles will be applied to any images in the content that do not have one, including hidden images. Note: Pinterest is still in the process of rolling out support for Pinterest titles. Currently, Pinterest is automatically pulling Pinterest Titles from your post titles. Learn more. You have up to 100 characters for your Pin title. 100 Default Pinterest Text Default Pinterest text will be applied to any images in the content that do not have Pinterest text, including hidden images. Learn more. You have up to 500 characters for your Pin description, but keep in mind only the first 30-60 characters will be visible in the feed description. 500 Toggle panel: Additional Feature Media Feature Grid Image If provided, this replaces the Featured Image in all feed and emails Feature Wide Image (2.4:1 ratio) If provided, this replaces the Featured Image in the homepage custom featured block Toggle panel: Visibility Settings Search Visibility Hide on Site Do not Hide Article Block Status & visibility Visibility Public Publish May 14, 2020 11:01 am Author Lee Cutlip Enable AMP Move to trash Template Template: Shortform Article Story Update Settings Enable additional publish date settings Story Expiry Date Settings Multi-Byline Settings Enable Multiple Bylines System Author Guest Author System Author Paolo Sandoval (psandoval) Connecting Text and Reverse the display order of the authors Yoast SEO Readability analysis: Needs improvement Premium SEO analysis: Good Improve your post with Yoast SEO 20 Revisions Permalink Tags Add New Tag style (1 of 5)style commfeature (2 of 5)commfeature shoes (3 of 5)shoes Footwear (4 of 5)Footwear birkenstocks (5 of 5)birkenstocks Separate with commas or the Enter key. MOST USED newscommdealstylesend to yahootravelMenswearnfldealsfootball Editions Search Editions Chicago Los Angeles Miami Nation New York San Francisco Texas The Goods The InsideHook Book Club The Journey The Workout From Home Diaries Washington DC Add New Edition Categories Search Categories Sections Advice Arts & Entertainment Art Books Games Internet Movies Music TV Food & Drink Booze Cooking Restaurants & Bars Gear Health & Fitness Home & Design Architecture & Real Estate Furniture Home Goods News & Opinion Crime Finance History Military Politics Science Tech Personal Tech Apps Audio Gadgets Smart Home Sex & Dating Sports Style Accessories Grooming Menswear Shoes Travel Action Vehicles Watches Articles Cities Chicago Culture - Chicago Food & Drink - Chicago Style - Chicago Travel - Chicago Los Angeles Culture - Los Angeles Food & Drink - Los Angeles Style - Los Angeles Travel - Los Angeles Miami Culture - Miami Food & Drink - Miami Style - Miami Travel - Miami New York Culture - New York Food & Drink - New York Style - New York Travel - New York San Francisco Culture - San Francisco Food & Drink - San Francisco Style - San Francisco Travel - San Francisco Texas Culture - Texas Food & Drink - Texas Style - Texas Travel - Texas Washington DC Culture - Washington DC Food & Drink - Washington DC Style - Washington DC Travel - Washington DC Uncategorized Add New Category Select the primary category Shoes Post Attributes Disable Automatic Affiliate Linking Editor’s Pick Editorial Integrated Content Profanity Add New Post Attribute Goods Type Goods Feature Deals Roundup Add New Goods Type Commerce Categories Search Commerce Categories Style Adult Electronics Gifting Health & Fitness Home Kitchen Outdoor Travel Women’s Add New Commerce Category Featured Image Replace ImageRemove featured image Toggle panel: Content Display Settings Do not show Author on article Do not show Headline on article Do not show Subtitle on article Enable Kutoku linking on article Toggle panel: Brand Safe Settings Mark as brand safe Open publish panel Article NotificationsTag added Close dialog Featured Image Upload filesMedia Library All media types Suggested image dimensions: 1200 by 675 pixels.Search Media list Showing 80 of 181483 media items Load more ATTACHMENT DETAILS Saved. Birkenstock-Boston-Hero.jpg January 9, 2023 534 KB 1200 by 675 pixels Edit Image Delete permanently Pinterest Title Pinterest Text Pinterest Repin ID Alt Text a collage of Birkenstock Boston slides on a grey background Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab). Leave empty if the image is purely decorative.Title Birkenstock-Boston-Hero Caption The Birkenstock Boston is our go-to footwear...it should be yours, too. Description File URL: https://www.insidehook.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Birkenstock-Boston-Hero.jpg Copy URL to clipboard Required fields are marked * Media Types article Credit Todd Synder/Getty Images Add the Credit for the uploaded Media. Selected media actionsSet featured image
In Defense of the Ugliest Birkenstocks
a collage of winter boots on sale on an icy background
Snow Day Vibes: A Ton of Winter Boots Are Currently on Sale
Two blundstone boot on a green background
Blundstone Makes the Range Rover of Chelsea Boots. They’re Currently on Sale.

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Our Place Always Pan 2.0
The Viral Always Pan is on Sale

$150$80

Abercrombie Camp Collar Summer Linen-Blend Shirt
This Non-Boring Linen Shirt is on Sale

$70$40

Bellroy Classic Weekender
Take Up to 40% Off Bellroy’s Handsome Bags

From Our Partner

Bonobos The Original Chino
The Original Chino From Bonobos Is on Sale

$99$69

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of footwear from the Zappos shoe sale on an orange and pink background

Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Continues to Deliver

spring style hero

The InsideHook Spring Style Guide

Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants