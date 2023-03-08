Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Wonky weather, longer days, a new set of social rules: spring brings with it lots of change. As such, it only makes sense that it’s time to change up your style, too. Goodbye, puffer jacket. Hello, chore coat. But in a season so fickle, there are some rules you’ll need to follow. Spring essentials are, ahem, essential.

But, like any proper list, it can be hard to remember all of the digs you’ll need for spring, and one missed checkbox can spell disaster for your lightweight wardrobe. We’re here to offer you a comprehensive look at spring essentials from stylish brands like Everlane, Todd Snyder and more that you must not go without. From chunky trail runners to versatile suits, every well-dressed guy should have each of these items at their disposal.

Chances are, you already have many of these styles, and to that we say kudos, you well-dressed fellow, you. Take this opportunity to fill the holes in your seasonal wardrobe. For the less stocked, now’s the time to blow a bag; as it turns out, most of these must-haves carry over into summer, and some are even appropriate for the darker, chillier months. Below, the 25 spring essentials every man should own.

Spring Essentials Every Guy Should Own:

You’ve heard it time and time again — there is no better staple than a good white tee. That’s not to suggest that you have to drop a chunk of change, though. Everlane’s Organic Cotton Crew is woven with 100% premium organic cotton that gets softer over time and fits tastefully snug, just like James Dean would’ve wanted.

If there’s one suit that can do it all — power meetings and wedding receptions, fancy dinners and first impressions — it’s the Carry-On Suit from Buck Mason. Cut from 5.5 oz. stretch cotton twill, it’s the perfect weight for spring (and summer, and fall), and the drab kahki color lends itself to an infinite variety of occasions.

Suns out….polos out? There’s no style we’d rather rock when the weather’s fair than the sweater polo, for its endless ’70s charm and comfortable cotton weave. Abercrombie & Fitch nails the swolo in a variety of hues, like this geometrically patterned number above, and with its $55 price point, it’s a no-brainer spring essential.

Chukkas are a jack of all trades. They can dress down a suit, dress up some chinos, and they even play nicely with jeans. No wonder so many guys (Obama and Bourdain, to name a few) swear by them. Todd Snyder’s take — and first foray into footwear — is the perfect spring investment thanks to some supple, buttery suede and 12mm rubber soles.

The Levi’s 550 is kind of like the 501’s laid-back cousin, with a roomy ft down through the thigh for ultimate comfort. Remember, relaxed doesn’t mean baggy. Have standards, people!

It’s official: we’re living in a post-sneaker world. Good thing, too, or you might have missed out the loafer wave (the horror!). All that matters is you’re here now — and that you cop a pair of these suave contrast Pennys from our neighbors across the pond Vinny’s. After all, you know what they say: two colors mean double the fun.

If you’re gonna buy one shirt, make it Faherty’s heathered yarned Stretch Oxford. The touch of stretch and a glove-like fit make it the best versatile oxford on the market.

The Alex Mill Work Jacket is just about perfect for spring — not too thick, not too thin, and layerable as all get out.

New York label 2(X)IST has done the impossible: they’ve reinvented the cotton tank. Of course, their tagless version doesn’t stray too much from the original formula, but the notable square-cut shoulders lend both a structured and a built look to the undershirt that reads, in a word, flattering. Don’t be afraid to show some tank under a button-down, sweater polo, or even on its own — tucked in nicely to some pleated pants, of course.

Oops…did we say post-sneaker world? We just meant post-crappy sneakers — nothing like these paired-back Clae Malone joints you could probably wear to work.

Yes, a cheap pair of sunglasses will technically work, but as we’ve explained, a good pair of designer glasses are worth every penny. Take these Garrett Leight joints; polarized, timeless, and sexy as hell.

When a suit is too formal and a camp collar too casual, cashmere comes out to play. We prefer Swedish label FRAME’s buttery soft knit — its unmatched comfort worth every cent of the hefty pricetag.

We’re not saying that Percival’s Sherlock is not not causal, but we’re not not saying that, either. The mac-esque layer looks just as good with a knit and jeans as it does your workday digs, with the added benefit of keeping you dry regardless.

With temps slowly heating up, it’s more important than ever to invest in functional, comfortable and anti-swamp ass boxers. Mack Weldon ticks each of those boxers with their silver-infused brief.

Too cold for a tee, but too warm for a jacket? Has Outerknown got the thing for you. The best-selling Blanket Shirt is a perennial shacket list topper, and for good reason.

The J.Crew’s Giant-Fit Chino is certainly having a moment, but that’s not what makes them a spring essential. No, these make the cut due to their massive, perfectly relaxed cut and oddles of ivy charm.

GORP-core is all the rage, and a trainer that looks as good at the coffee shop as it does crushing ‘trail is worth it’s weight in gold.

It’s 2023 — you should own at least one good tote. Luckily Patagonia’s brand-new Black Hole addition means that you can crate all your stuff around no problemo.

For those chilly morning and upcoming marathons (the movie kind), we’ve come back to lulu’s French Terry Oversized Hoodie time and time again; its cashmere-soft cotton and snuggly fit are bar none.

James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause”. Tom Cruise in “Top Gun”. Hell, Brad Pitt in “Fight Club”. It just does not get more badass than a leather jacket, especially one that looks straight out of the ’70s.

We won’t go so far as to say that a crazy knit is a spring essential — although it’s absolutely a solid style move — but we will posit that a sweater vest is. The back-in-style layer is great for adding some texture and color to a standard oxford-chino uniform, and you win bonus points for looking like you’re grandma’s favorite.

The self-explanatory, somewhat obligatory spring rain jacket is an obvious inclusion for spring essentials. Less obvious is the fact that you don’t have to look like a dweeb wearing one. Take Patagonia’s Torrentshell Jacket — simple, effective and surprisingly snappy.