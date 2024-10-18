Leisure > Style

Filson Reinforces Birkenstock’s Outdoor Offerings With a New Rugged Collaboration

The collection introduces three new function-forward silhouettes

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 18, 2024 3:52 pm
Filson x Birkenstock
Filson x Birkenstock
Filson

A good brand tends to center itself around heritage, craftsmanship or design. A great brand boasts all three. But what happens when you double that quality? With the just-announced collaboration between Germany-based Birkenstock and heritage Americana makers Filson, we’re about to find out. The two storied labels are joining forces for a capsule of leather-forward footwear made over for outdoor wear and emphasizing the shared values of mastery, function and an authentic connection to the wilderness.

Save an Extra 15% at Filson’s Rare Outlet Sale
Save an Extra 15% at Filson’s Rare Outlet Sale
 Deep discounts of rarified outdoor grails? Yes please.

Leaning on Birkenstock’s catalog of footwear, the Filson X Birkenstock collab introduces three new styles to the 1774 — that’s Birkenstock’s special projects division, for those unfamiliar souls, responsible for previous capsules with Stüssy and Fear of God — roster: the London Methow, Lahti and Skykomish.

Filson x Birkenstock
Filson x Birkenstock
Filson

The first silo is perhaps the most recognizable, with a shape reminiscent of the OG London clog, while the later two boots introduce Filson’s signature “Original Alaska Outfitter” hunting- and outdoor-inspired features to the German shoe-maker’s classic lounge styles.

The capsule is expertly crafted from a variety of primo materials designed to stand the test of nature and time alike: Mackinaw wool, waxed cotton and supple leather painted in burnished shades of forest green, flame orange, mink and roast browns. Each pair also features a custom stamped logo or an antique brass ring-buckle ornament to cement the “rustic, bushcraft identity” of the collaboration.

Also entrenched in the collaboration’s DNA is Birkenstock’s signature Deep Blue footbed, included in both the Lahti and Skykomish styles. The anatomically shaped, removable footbed is, according to the brand, “inspired by natural foot movement, offers exceptional support and pressure distribution.”

Filson x Birkenstock
Filson x Birkenstock
Filson

“Birkenstock felt like a natural partner for a footwear collection given the brand’s roots and reputation for supreme quality and storied craftsmanship, which are in league with our history at Filson,” Chief Creator Office Alex Carleton tells InsideHook. “We pride ourselves on creating unfailing goods, and are excited to offer products that combine our signature fabrications with Birkenstock’s unique footbed to provide the utmost comfort. Both brands have defined our histories by making classic, timeless goods.”

The Filson X Birkstock collaboration is available to purchase on October 22. You can find the three exclusive models at both Filson and Birkenstock’s webstores and select retailers worldwide, as well as below.

Shop Filson x Birkenstock

Filson X Birkenstock London Methow
Filson X Birkenstock London Methow
Coming Soon : $375
Filson X Birkenstock Lahti
Filson X Birkenstock Lahti
Coming Soon : $455
Filson X Birkenstock Skykomish
Filson X Birkenstock Skykomish
Coming Soon : $625

More Like This

Shocker: these J.Crew deals kind of rock.
Almost Everything at J.Crew Is on Sale? Shocker.
Michael Kristy who runs the YouTube channel and clothing company The Iron Snail
To Help Men Dress Better, The Iron Snail Goes Back to Basics
The Youtube Guide to Style
The YouTube Guide to Style
Filson Hero
Save an Extra 15% at Filson’s Rare Outlet Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
Top: Sean Evans of "Hot Ones" interviewing John Mulaney. Bottom: Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show" interviewing Madonna.
How YouTube Beat Late-Night TV at Its Own Game
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Utah Hockey Club
Turns Out Utah Hockey Fans Really Like Drinking Beer
Apple hearing software
Apple's AirPods Are Going From Hearing Aid Hack to Actual Hearing Aids
Founder and podcast host Kenzie Elizabeth shares her interior design tips.
Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here’s How to Rectify That.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
Top: Sean Evans of "Hot Ones" interviewing John Mulaney. Bottom: Jimmy Fallon of "The Tonight Show" interviewing Madonna.
How YouTube Beat Late-Night TV at Its Own Game
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Utah Hockey Club
Turns Out Utah Hockey Fans Really Like Drinking Beer
Apple hearing software
Apple's AirPods Are Going From Hearing Aid Hack to Actual Hearing Aids
Founder and podcast host Kenzie Elizabeth shares her interior design tips.
Take It From a Woman: Your Apartment Is Scaring Us. Here’s How to Rectify That.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Filson x Birkenstock

Filson Reinforces Birkenstock’s Outdoor Offerings With a New Rugged Collaboration

From Le Labo to Salomon this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: The Lenox Spice Village, New Balance Shoes and Candles

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Fleece Pants to Rain-Proof Trainers: The 12 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Shocker: these J.Crew deals kind of rock.

Almost Everything at J.Crew Is on Sale? Shocker.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer