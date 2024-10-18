Filson Reinforces Birkenstock’s Outdoor Offerings With a New Rugged Collaboration

A good brand tends to center itself around heritage, craftsmanship or design. A great brand boasts all three. But what happens when you double that quality? With the just-announced collaboration between Germany-based Birkenstock and heritage Americana makers Filson, we’re about to find out. The two storied labels are joining forces for a capsule of leather-forward footwear made over for outdoor wear and emphasizing the shared values of mastery, function and an authentic connection to the wilderness.

Leaning on Birkenstock’s catalog of footwear, the Filson X Birkenstock collab introduces three new styles to the 1774 — that’s Birkenstock’s special projects division, for those unfamiliar souls, responsible for previous capsules with Stüssy and Fear of God — roster: the London Methow, Lahti and Skykomish.

Filson x Birkenstock Filson

The first silo is perhaps the most recognizable, with a shape reminiscent of the OG London clog, while the later two boots introduce Filson’s signature “Original Alaska Outfitter” hunting- and outdoor-inspired features to the German shoe-maker’s classic lounge styles.

The capsule is expertly crafted from a variety of primo materials designed to stand the test of nature and time alike: Mackinaw wool, waxed cotton and supple leather painted in burnished shades of forest green, flame orange, mink and roast browns. Each pair also features a custom stamped logo or an antique brass ring-buckle ornament to cement the “rustic, bushcraft identity” of the collaboration.

Also entrenched in the collaboration’s DNA is Birkenstock’s signature Deep Blue footbed, included in both the Lahti and Skykomish styles. The anatomically shaped, removable footbed is, according to the brand, “inspired by natural foot movement, offers exceptional support and pressure distribution.”

Filson x Birkenstock Filson

“Birkenstock felt like a natural partner for a footwear collection given the brand’s roots and reputation for supreme quality and storied craftsmanship, which are in league with our history at Filson,” Chief Creator Office Alex Carleton tells InsideHook. “We pride ourselves on creating unfailing goods, and are excited to offer products that combine our signature fabrications with Birkenstock’s unique footbed to provide the utmost comfort. Both brands have defined our histories by making classic, timeless goods.”

The Filson X Birkstock collaboration is available to purchase on October 22. You can find the three exclusive models at both Filson and Birkenstock’s webstores and select retailers worldwide, as well as below.

Shop Filson x Birkenstock