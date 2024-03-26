Leisure > Style

Nordstrom’s Insane Spring Sale Is Still Going Strong. Here’s What to Buy.

Take up to 50% off apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated March 26, 2024 10:32 am
See our 15 favorite deals from the Nordstrom spring sale below.
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Now until April 2, take up to 50% off apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands including On, Ray-Ban and Vuori (to name a few) during Nordstrom’s massive spring sale. We’ve scoured through the pages of Nordstrom’s sale section to find the best discounted items worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our 15 favorite items from the Nordstrom spring sale below.

Vuori Strato Long Sleeve Tech Performance T-Shirt
Vuori Strato Long Sleeve Tech Performance T-Shirt

This long sleeve from athleticwear retailer Vuori can handle a lot of perspiration.

Buy it now : $64$45
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Running Sneaker
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA Running Sneaker

The Ultraboost has long been a favorite for its cushioned-yet-bouncy ride, courtesy of a generous layer of Adidas’ Boost foam.

Buy Here : $190$143
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Stretch Cotton Pants
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Stretch Cotton Pants

Secretly comfortable dress pants.

Buy it now : $119$71
Brooks Ghost 15
Brooks Ghost 15

This ol’ reliable running shoe is on sale.

Buy Here : $140$109
On Cloud X 3 Training Shoe
On Cloud X 3 Training Shoe

Your training sessions just got comfier.

Buy Here : $150$112
Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Erika Classic 54mm Sunglasses

Save on a pair of classic sunnies before the summer.

Buy it now : $178$153
Brightland Set of 4 Essentials
Brightland Set of 4 Essentials

This capsule includes two of Brightland’s hero signature extra virgin olive oils, raw balsamic vinegar that’s double fermented with ripe triple crown blackberries and a bottle of raw champagne vinegar that’s double fermented with juicy Navel and Valencia oranges.

Buy it now : $112$84
Bed Threads Linen Flat Sheet
Bed Threads Linen Flat Sheet

Cozy, yet breathable, you’ll want to snuggle up in Bed Threads’ linen sheet this spring.

Buy it now : $140$120
Moccamaster KM5 Burr Coffee Grinder
Moccamaster KM5 Burr Coffee Grinder

The coffee king’s expert grinder is nearly $100 off.

Buy it now : $339$255
Skims Body-Con Tank Maxi Dress
Skims Body-Con Tank Maxi Dress

Now’s an optimal time to gift her the internet-favorite bodycon dress.

Buy it now : $118$72
Farmhouse Pottery Set of 4 Farmer’s Gingham Check Napkins
Farmhouse Pottery Set of 4 Farmer’s Gingham Check Napkins

This would make a lovely Mother’s Day gift FYI.

Buy it now : $68$51
Barbour Ashby Quilted Jacket
Barbour Ashby Quilted Jacket

This classic layer is now $100 off.

Buy it now : $330$231
The Conran Shop Fish Platter
The Conran Shop Fish Platter

We don’t know why exactly we feel so compelled to buy this platter with a fish illustration on it, but we do.

Buy it now : $163$90
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (3-Pack)

It’s simple: When Calvin Klein’s best-selling boxer briefs are on sale, you pick up a pack.

Buy Here : $46$32
Barbour x Maison Kitsuné Reversible Tote Bag
Barbour x Maison Kitsuné Reversible Tote Bag

Part of a collection of weatherproof, tartan-splattered gear and garb that dropped a few months back, this tote, currently 40% off, is the definition of traveling in style.

Buy Here : $210$126

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

