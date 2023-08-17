InsideHook
Shoes | Updated August 17, 2023 11:00 am

The 55 Best Shoe Deals at Zappos This Week

See out summer, stock up for fall — the options are endless

a collage of Zappos shoe deals on a dotted blue background
The shoe deals at Zappos are off the chain.
Zappos/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Even as the summer winds down, Zappos has all the shoe deals you could possibly need, both for the end of sweaty season and for the fall ahead. From white sneakers to sea-worthy boat shoes, the retail giant has got it all stocked and then some, offering picks from Nike, Adidas, Vans and so much more, all priced at unbeatable bargains. Their current sale is giving End, at least in the sense that it’s massive, ultra-discounted and chocked full of affordable grails we’ll be wearing all season long.

We’ve been parsing the sale daily, and updating a massive selection of not one, not two, but 55 (!) banger sales on sneakers, boots, boat shoes and more that Zappos has to offer this week — and those are just the tip of the shoe-berg. Below, the best Zappos shoe deals we could find this week.

The Best Zappos Shoe Deals:

New Balance 608v5
New Balance 608v5
Zappos : $80$65
Rockport Classic Loafer Lite Penny
Rockport Classic Loafer Lite Penny
Zappos : $115$80
Timberland PRO Wedge 6″ Soft Toe
Timberland PRO Wedge 6″ Soft Toe
Zappos : $145$135
adidas Running Ultraboost Light
adidas Running Ultraboost Light
Zappos : $190$152
Vans Old Skool™ Core Classics
Vans Old Skool™ Core Classics
Zappos : $70$49
Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog – Camo Graphics
Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog – Camo Graphics
Zappos : $60$45
Cole Haan Wyatt Bit Driver
Cole Haan Wyatt Bit Driver
Zappos : $130$100
Brooks Hyperion Tempo
Brooks Hyperion Tempo
Zappos : $150$85
Vince Camuto Leandro
Vince Camuto Leandro
Zappos : $159$109
Hoka Gaviota 4
Hoka Gaviota 4
Zappos : $170$128
Flojos Brava Sandal
Flojos Brava Sandal
Zappos : $45$32
Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot
Merrell Moab 3 Mid Hiking Boot
Zappos : $120$69
Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer
Sperry Authentic Original Penny Loafer
Zappos : $110$76
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Zappos : $65$50
New Balance Classics ML515V3 Sneakers
New Balance Classics ML515V3 Sneakers
Zappos : $75$64
Timberland Authentics 3 Eye Classic Lug Boat Shoe
Timberland Authentics 3 Eye Classic Lug Boat Shoe
Zappos : $150$135
Adidas Adilette Shower Sandals
Adidas Adilette Shower Sandals
Zappos : $30$23
Cole Haan American Classics Tassel Loafer
Cole Haan American Classics Tassel Loafer
Zappos : $160$96
Clarks Crestview Easy Sandals
Clarks Crestview Easy Sandals
Zappos : $80$55
New Balance Numeric 210 Sneakers
New Balance Numeric 210 Sneakers
Zappos : $70$55
The North Face Base Camp Slide III
The North Face Base Camp Slide III
Zappos : $39$35
Eastland 1995 Edition Cambridge Sandal
Eastland 1995 Edition Cambridge Sandal
Zappos : $80$48
Dockers Searose Fisherman Sandals
Dockers Searose Fisherman Sandals
Zappos : $70$35
Sperry Baitfish Seacycled Sandals
Sperry Baitfish Seacycled Sandals
Zappos : $50$42
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Wing Tip Sneaker
Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Wing Tip Sneaker
Zappos : $125$83
Vince Derek Sandals
Vince Derek Sandals
Zappos : $230$92
Puma Super Liga OG Retro Sneaker
Puma Super Liga OG Retro Sneaker
Zappos : $70$65
Keen Targhee III Sandals
Keen Targhee III Sandals
Zappos : $135$108
Deer Stags Bamboo2 Huarache
Deer Stags Bamboo2 Huarache
Zappos : $95$50
Hey Dude Wally Braided Sneaker
Hey Dude Wally Braided Sneaker
Zappos : $65$49
Johnston & Murphy Norris Laser Weave Thong
Johnston & Murphy Norris Laser Weave Thong
Zappos : $79$59
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Unlaced
Zappos : $160$112
Puma Cool Cat 2.0 BX Slide
Puma Cool Cat 2.0 BX Slide
Zappos : $35$30
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoes
Hoka Clifton 8 Running Shoes
Zappos : $140$112
Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog
Crocs Classic All-Terrain Clog
Zappos : $55$31 Huckberry : $55
Vans Authentic Sneaker
Vans Authentic Sneaker
Zappos : $65$45
Brooks Cascadia 16 Train Running Shoes
Brooks Cascadia 16 Train Running Shoes
Zappos : $130$85
Rockport Bedford Bit Loafer
Rockport Bedford Bit Loafer
Zappos : $120$48
Sketchers Arch-Fit Sandal
Sketchers Arch-Fit Sandal
Zappos : $75$68
Sperry Float Sandals
Sperry Float Sandals
Zappos : $40$15
Polo Ralph Lauren Keaton Harris Tweed Sneakers
Polo Ralph Lauren Keaton Harris Tweed Sneakers
Zappos : $110$44
Reef Jacket Stash Slides
Reef Jacket Stash Slides
Zappos : $40$20
Under Armour Ignite 7 Slides
Under Armour Ignite 7 Slides
Zappos : $40$20
New Balance FuelCell Prism v2 Running Shoes
New Balance FuelCell Prism v2 Running Shoes
Zappos : $130$83
Ben Sherman Ryan Sneaker
Ben Sherman Ryan Sneaker
Zappos : $70$50
To Boot New York O’Conner Lugged Suede Loafer
To Boot New York O’Conner Lugged Suede Loafer
Zappos : $400$160
New Balance Numeric 808 Tiago Lemos Sneaker
New Balance Numeric 808 Tiago Lemos Sneaker
Zappos : $110$99
Quicksilver Island Oasis Squish Sandal
Quicksilver Island Oasis Squish Sandal
Zappos : $40$38
Toms Alpargata Forward Espadrille
Toms Alpargata Forward Espadrille
Zappos : $55$48
New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Trail Running Sneaker￼
New Balance Fresh Foam X Hierro v7 Trail Running Sneaker￼
Zappos : $140$97
Toms Fenix Lace-Up Sneaker
Toms Fenix Lace-Up Sneaker
Zappos : $50$38
ASICS Gel-Cumulus 24 Road Running Shoes
ASICS Gel-Cumulus 24 Road Running Shoes
Zappos : $130$89
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Zappos : $135$75
Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather Sneaker
Zappos : $85$80
Adidas EQ21 Run Running Shoes
Adidas EQ21 Run Running Shoes
Zappos : $80$72

