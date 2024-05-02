Culture > Sports

Cubs Rookie Shota Imanaga May Be Baseball’s Best Bargain

The 30-year-old is 5-0 with a 0.78 ERA thus far in 2024

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 2, 2024 3:19 pm
Shota Imanaga, a rookie pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, may be baseball's best bargain
Shota Imanaga has been a revelation for the Chicago Cubs.
Sarah Stier/Getty

Following a stellar performance against the Mets at Citi Field in Queens in a 1-0 win for Chicago on Wednesday night, where he surrendered three hits and walked one while striking out seven over seven innings of work to lower his league-leading ERA to 0.78, Cubs left-handed rookie Shota Imanaga was asked how it felt to be pitching under the bright lights of New York City for the first time.

“The view from the hotel, I recognize it from Spider-Man,” Imanaga said via his interpreter after pitching on four days of rest for the first time in his brief career in the big leagues. “So I was like, ‘Oh, this is where Spider-Man was.’”

He’s an appropriate hero for Imanaga to reference, as the 30-year-old rookie has been nothing short of amazing in his first six MLB starts since coming over from Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball after pitching for the Yokohama BayStars for the past eight years and accumulating a lifetime 3.18 ERA.

In his young MLB career, Imanaga has been even more unhittable, as he stepped to the rubber on Wednesday as the first pitcher in Major League history since at least 1901 to go 4-0 with an ERA under 1.00 in his first five career starts. After blanking the Mets over seven innings despite having a fastball that topped out at just 93.4 mph, Imanaga is 5-0 across 34.2 innings with 35 strikeouts and a 0.75 WHIP and now one of only 10 pitchers in the live-ball era to post an ERA of 1.00 or less while throwing at least 30 innings in his first six career starts.

Again, amazing.

What’s perhaps even more spectacular for the Cubs than the way Imanaga is pitching is what Chicago is paying him to do so as the Japanese hurler has a contract that is worth peanuts compared to what the Los Angeles Dodgers paid his countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto to come to America to pitch for them in 2024.

The Red Sox Are a $4.5 Billion Franchise With a $10 Million Lineup
The Red Sox Are a $4.5 Billion Franchise With a $10 Million Lineup
 Somewhat amazingly, Boston is 13-10 thus far in 2024

Signed to a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers that is fully guaranteed and included a $50 million signing bonus, Yamamoto will carry an average annual salary of $27 million and change for more than a decade. For the most part, he’s been worth it as the Japanese star has pitched well after being roughed up by the Padres in his first outing on March 21 in South Korea and is now 3-1 on the season with 2.91 ERA across seven starts.

However, Imanaga has given the Cubs far better bang for far fewer bucks as he carries an average annual salary of just $13.25 million and is only signed to a four-year deal that includes some option years and puts the Cubs on the hook for $53 million, at the most. It’ll be money well-earned for Imanaga and money well-spent for the Cubs.

Imanaga will take the ball next against the Padres when the Cubs return to Wrigley Field for their next homestand.

More Like This

Maverick Carter high-fives LeBron James.
Maverick Carter Links LeBron James With Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.
Mike Trout Is Morphing Into an Albatross
MLB Uniforms
MLB Is Reportedly Addressing its Uniform Problems
Luke Little of the Cubs pitches against the Houston Astros.
MLB Treats Pitcher’s American Flag Patch Like Sticky Stuff

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

two slices of pizza, one pepporoni, one cheese, on a white paper plate
The 5 Best Pizza Places in Los Angeles
Michael Penix Jr. throws the ball.
Was Drafting Michael Penix Jr. to Back Up Kirk Cousins Really That Crazy?
A man with a weighted vest jogs through a blurry cityscape. Here's why you should incorporate weighted vests into your workouts.
It’s Time to Work Out With a Weighted Vest
Three women and one man talking at a bar, illustrated.
Why Some Men Prefer the Friendship of Women 
Louis Villegas, owner of Big Ice HTX, pulls out a tray of ice cubes on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Houston. Big Ice HTX creates and sells luxury ice, clear ice cubes with logos or other edible items added to it for bars wanting a more unique presentation
We’ve Hit Peak Cocktail Ice
A chilled Sidecar cocktail in a coupe glass with a sugared rim on a dark wood table next to a leather seat. The Sidecar is gaining in popularity in top bars.
The Sidecar Is the Classic Cocktail Making a Surprise Comeback

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Shota Imanaga, a rookie pitcher for the Chicago Cubs, may be baseball's best bargain

Cubs Rookie Shota Imanaga May Be Baseball’s Best Bargain

Maverick Carter high-fives LeBron James.

Maverick Carter Links LeBron James With Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Mike Trout Is Morphing Into an Albatross

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey’s Miller Time MSG Moment Saves Sixers

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District