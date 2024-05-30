Culture > Sports

Membership in MLB’s 300-Wins Club Is Probably Closed

Given baseball's changes, pitchers may no longer reach even 200 wins

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 30, 2024 12:09 pm
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound.
Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell isn't even close to 100 wins.
Joe Sargent/Getty

Short of 200 wins prior to his age-40 season, knuckleballer Phil Niekro reeled off double-digit wins in seven of his next eight seasons, including 21 in 1979 and 17 in 1982, and wound up finishing his career in MLB’s 300-wins club with 318 career victories when he was 48 years old. (Niekro is also the first and only member of the 300-wins club to toss a complete game shutout during his 300th victory.)

A five-time All-Star with a final record of 318-274 and a 3.35 ERA, the late Hall of Famer never won a Cy Young Award, but trying to hit Niekro’s knuckler was like “trying to eat Jell-O with chopsticks,” according to five-time All-Star Bobby Murcer.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell, 31, has only been an All-Star once, but he’s already won a pair of Cy Young Awards (2018 with the Rays and last year with the Padres) and also led both the AL and NL in ERA. However, Snell isn’t just short of 200 wins, let alone 300. Already nine years into his MLB career, Snell only has 71 wins to his name and is averaging a measly 12 wins per season (to go along with 10 losses).

Snell’s situation is emblematic of a growing reality in Major League Baseball that may force us to change how we view and evaluate what makes an elite pitcher in today’s MLB: wins are a dying breed. Why? “Thanks to a combination of less usage for starting pitchers and an uptick in arm injuries — particularly Tommy John surgery — the up-and-coming group of 20-something pitchers has been slow to develop,” according to the Associated Press.

John Fisher of the A’s Seizes Title of Worst Owner in Sports With Both Hands
John Fisher of the A’s Seizes Title of Worst Owner in Sports With Both Hands
 To the chagrin of Sacramentans, the A’s are headed north for three years

The last pitcher to enter the 300-wins club was lanky lefty Randy Johnson, who gained entrance in 2009 at the age of 45 and only won three more games in his career to finish with 303 victories. He may be the last member to gain entrance as the only active pitchers who have a realistic shot at 300 wins, Justin Verlander (260 career wins), Zack Greinke (225), Max Scherzer (214) and Clayton Kershaw (210), all have a long way to go. Verlander is also 41, Greinke is a free agent, and Scherzer and Kershaw are both hurt.

The next pitcher on the active wins list, 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, only has 145 wins and has already pitched 11 years in the majors. He’s also 33 and hasn’t taken the mound this season for the Yankees due to an elbow injury that hasn’t required surgery…yet.

Assuming Cole manages to come back healthy and regain his Cy Young form for a Yankees team that will almost always be competitive, he’s got a decent chance at notching more than 200 victories. But he’s got almost no shot at 300 wins — and no one else does, either.

More Like This

Jeremiah Estrada of the Padres celebrates after striking out the Marlins.
MLB Castoff Extends Record-Setting Strikeout Streak
MLB umpire Angel Hernandez making a call. The controversial baseball ump retired this week at the age of 62.
MLB Out Another Star as All-Time Awful Umpire Angel Hernandez Retires
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
Juan Soto reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Mariners.
Are the Yankees Preparing to Cheap Out on MVP Favorite Juan Soto?

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
No plan? No problem.
10 Last-Minute Summer Trips You Can Still Pull Off
Jeremiah Estrada of the Padres celebrates after striking out the Marlins.
MLB Castoff Extends Record-Setting Strikeout Streak
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving makes a face.
NBA Is One Game Away From a Grudge Match in the Finals
A vintage photo of a farmer driving a John Deere tractor through his fields.
The “Green List Diet” That’s Eased My Inflammation

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the mound.

Membership in MLB’s 300-Wins Club Is Probably Closed

Jeremiah Estrada of the Padres celebrates after striking out the Marlins.

MLB Castoff Extends Record-Setting Strikeout Streak

MLB umpire Angel Hernandez making a call. The controversial baseball ump retired this week at the age of 62.

MLB Out Another Star as All-Time Awful Umpire Angel Hernandez Retires

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving makes a face.

NBA Is One Game Away From a Grudge Match in the Finals

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco