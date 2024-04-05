Culture > Sports

John Fisher of the A’s Seizes Title of Worst Owner in Sports With Both Hands

To the chagrin of Sacramentans, the A's are headed north for three years

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
April 5, 2024 11:31 am
Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher watches his team.
Oakland owner John Fisher is presiding over a dumpster fire.
Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty

Not content with simply running his 124-year-old baseball franchise into the ground with back-to-back 100-loss seasons, a ballpark filled with possums and public fornicating and an overall team payroll that is less than what nine NFL quarterbacks make per year, Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher decided to dump gasoline onto the dumpster fire he pretends is a Major League Baseball team and move the A’s to play in Sacramento in a minor league park..for three years…with an option for a fourth.

The move, which will take place after this season, is happening because the A’s were unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland and need somewhere to play what they claim to be baseball while their new stadium in Las Vegas is being built. Until construction is complete in the desert, the Athletics will play at Sutter Health Park, the home of the Sacramento River Cats, who are currently the Triple-A affiliate of the Giants. Sutter Health Park holds a capacity of 14,014 — and has no team family room, no bathrooms in the bullpens and only one shared batting cage.

“We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland. Throughout this season, we will honor and celebrate our time in Oakland,” Fisher said in a statement. “We extend our appreciation to the Kings and the city of West Sacramento. And look forward to making Sutter Health Park our home until our new ballpark opens in Las Vegas.”

Something Doesn’t Add Up About Ohtani’s $4.5M Betting Scandal
Something Doesn’t Add Up About Ohtani’s $4.5M Betting Scandal
 Cash from Ohtani’s bank account went to an illegal gambling operation

What’s especially curious about the situation is — aside from why an MLB franchise couldn’t get its crap together enough to not have to play in a minor league ballpark — why the A’s didn’t just move into Las Vegas Ballpark, a 10,000-seat facility which opened in 2019 and is the home of the Aviators…the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics (who also have one the A’s best players on their roster because Oakland somehow doesn’t want him).

If the A’s already have a ballpark in Vegas, why didn’t they just go there? It almost certainly comes down to why they are leaving Oakland in the first place: money. After all, the team that pioneered Moneyball has always been cost-conscious and Fisher, a Gap heir worth more than $3 billion, has clearly always cared far more about his bottom line than about his team’s batting order, the ballpark they play in or the fans who pay to sit in the stands.

FIsher, who has not attended an A’s game at Oakland Coliseum since April of last year, cares so little about his team that he couldn’t even name one of his own players when pitching fans about the move to Sacramento during a press conference at “intimate” Sutter Health Park.

“We’re excited to be here for the next three years playing in this beautiful ballpark,” Fisher said. “But also being able to watch some of the greatest players in baseball, whether they be Athletics players or Aaron Judge and others launch home runs out of the most intimate ballpark in all of Major League Baseball for the next three years.” 

And, if the ballpark in Vegas isn’t done, a fourth. An embarrassment for everyone involved with the A’s, except Fisher, the worst owner in sports.

More Like This

Oakland's Darell Hernaiz attempts to field the ball.
The Biggest Joke of April Fools’ Day Was the Oakland A’s
A catcher for the Baltimore Orioles stretches his leg out to one side. Here's what we can learn from the mobility routines of MLB catchers.
What We Can Learn From the Mobility Routines of MLB Catchers
Justin Verlander shrugs his shoulders while talking with Jose Altuve.
Did MLB Opening Day Even Happen This Year?
Ballpark beer
Which MLB Ballpark Has the Best Craft Beer? We Ranked All 30.

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of film photos taken at the Indian Wells Open, aka Tennis Paradise.
They Call It Tennis Paradise
New NY Sound
Meet the Bands Spearheading the “New New York Sound”
Two men engaging in side-by-side interactions. Have you every noticed men prefer them over face-to-face hangouts?
We’re Men. Of Course We Don’t Look Each Other in the Eye.
Tiger Woods plays a shot at The Genesis Invitational.
Will Swearing Off Sex Help Tiger Find His Stroke at Masters?
A selection of non-alcoholic drinks from Boisson, an NA retailer that is rumored to be shuttering its physical stores
Is the Non-Alcoholic Marketplace Drying Up?
The bags you should be shopping for this spring!
Upgrade Your Bag Game This Spring

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher watches his team.

John Fisher of the A’s Seizes Title of Worst Owner in Sports With Both Hands

A collage of film photos taken at the Indian Wells Open, aka Tennis Paradise.

They Call It Tennis Paradise

Tiger Woods plays a shot at The Genesis Invitational.

Will Swearing Off Sex Help Tiger Find His Stroke at Masters?

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City’s Offseason Vibes Aren’t Exactly Screaming Three-Peat

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Two guy friends, one sitting playing guitar and the other on piano. Here's the friendship advice from my dad and his bandmate of nearly 50 years.

Friendship Advice From My Dad and His Best Pal of 50 Years

Jello Shots from Solid Wiggles, served at the NYC bar Milady's

Your Favorite Trashy Cocktail Is Now Incredibly Highbrow

burger with knife stabbing through the middle

The 10 Best Burgers in Chicago

Dustin Poirier holds up his hands in victory.

UFC Sauce Boss Dustin Poirier Is Still Ready to Rumble