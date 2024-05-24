Culture > Sports

Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said robot home plate umpires are unlikely for 2025

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
May 24, 2024 12:25 pm
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
MLB managers will inevitably be arguing with robotic umpires.
Bay Area News Group/Tribune News Service via Getty

Everyone makes mistakes — especially officials, umpires and referees in professional sports.

After all, to err is human and, even though sometimes we don’t like to regard them as such, the people who call balls, strikes, fouls and penalties are flesh and blood, just like the players they are watching and the fans who are watching them.

In Major League Baseball, and perhaps to a degree in the National Football League with optical tracking for line-to-gain rulings set to replace traditional sideline chain gangs, it’s pretty clear that human umpires are an endangered species as MLB has been experimenting with robot umps for years — and fans are into it.

Even though the writing is on the wall, for better and more likely for worse during the adjustment period directly after robo umps are introduced, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week that robot home plate umpires are unlikely for 2025 due to “technical issues” that have cropped up. “We haven’t made as much progress in the minor leagues this year as we sort of hoped at this point. I think it’s becoming more and more likely that this will not be a go for ’25,” Manfred said.

According to Manfred, a big issue with the automatic ball-strike system, or ABS for short, is what shape the system would be programmed to recognize as the strike zone. “The shape of the strike zone, we have not started those conversations [with players] because we haven’t settled on what we think about it,” Manfred said. “Hard to have those conversations before you know what you’re thinking.”

Those conversations should be had sooner rather than later, as the robot umpires are coming — and they may as well just get here already because, much like the pitch clock that arrived last year to an equal mix of complaints and fanfare, robo umps will take some time to get used to. There will be grievances, tweaks and growing pains as mistake-prone humans like Joe West are replaced by the (mistake-prone?) ABS, but the replacement is happening one way or the other. Just like ripping off a Band-Aid, taking out the trash or flossing, may as well get it over with.

Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

