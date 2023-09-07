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This fall is your fall. Your fall to score that big workplace promotion, nail the first date, rocket into TikTok stardom that’s tied to a very niche hobby. Whatever you’re aspiring to, really.

Of course, all successes start with a solid foundation. And while it’s great that you’ve been hitting the gym, are back in therapy and are squirreling away roth IRA funds, I’m actually referring to the literal foundation of your daily life — your wardrobe. After all, autumn is here in earnest, and the whole look-good, feel-good situation is no joke.

You could, of course, make the case that virtually any garment is essential, to varying degrees of success. But we’re forgoing essentials in the typical sense of the word. (I’m inclined to label the sock and underwear categories under basics anyway.) Instead, I’ve identified staples based on their seasonal functionality and overall versatility within what I consider to be the complete fall wardrobe. To go without said article — be it a cozy, highly textured crewneck sweater or a generously proportioned pair of corduroy pants — would be to deprive yourself of a fundamental and overall easier way to get dressed this fall.

Taking into account the new era of sartorial excellence, I’ve planted a flag and boldly identified a variety of these stylish staples, from derbys to work jackets to the trusty oxford, that men should not go without this fall, sourced from a range of brands that includes everyone from A.Presse to Uniqlo. Below, the fall style essentials for men that are… well, essential.

Fall Essentials Checklist

The Work Jacket

I don’t need to tell you that a lightweight jacket is bread and butter for fall; I can’t prescribe you a specific style, either. That being said, for my money, no one coat goes further than a boxy, possibly padded contrast-collar work jacket. Highly versatile, surprisingly warm and a signal of taste for knowing eyes, there are innumerable versions, from $100 Uniqlo staples to heady, Japanese-made grails. Look for one that hits right at the waist and comes with the appropriate (read: a corduroy collar and slash pockets) details and you’ll be set until puffer weather.

The Textured Sweater

If your vibe skews more collegiate than blue-collar, a cozy knit is an excellent alternative layering move. Try something a bit more complex than you’re used to this season — marled merino, space-dyed cotton or Shetland wool all add dynamism to your look without locking in too much additional heat. Likewise, a burnished hue that complements the surrounding tones of fall is an elite move that’ll go further than you think; the palette works beautifully to bring out a real depth of texture.

The Cotton Shirt

Given that the OCBD has been an American menswear staple since American menswear has been a thing, it feels a bit too prevalent to quantify it as a “fall essential.” That being said, a mid-weight cotton shirt — with or without a button-down collar — is a definitive staple of the season; it’s still too early for flannel and wool, especially when paired with layers, but a nice cotton button-up that you can wear how you see fit is all but mandatory for days in the office and nights at the local date spot. Twill check and patchwork are especially hot right now, but don’t be afraid to lean on time-tested shirting: blue stripes are a classic for a reason.

The Chunky Cords

The optimal lightweight layer might be a matter of lively debate — the autumn’s true trouser is not. Perhaps no one piece of apparel more defines a season than corduroy during the fall, especially sturdy, wider-wale styles cut large (and, hopefully, with multiple pleats). With enough substance to fend off weather and a velvety-soft finish that makes wearing them a veritable pleasure on the thighs, it’s the fabric supreme from September through April, especially considering the range of styles currently out there. From Drake’s dressier trouser option to denim-esque five pockets from Scandi darlings Mfpen, there’s a corduroy pant for every occasion.

The Leather Derby

Boots and loafers are both sensible options for the season, but there’s nothing crunching through some leaves in a broken-in leather derby to remind you that it’s well and truly fall. The dressed-down, harder-wearing cousin of suede brogues and Oxfords, the bulb-toe stomper is intentionally designed to wear well with anything and everything in your wardrobe, T-shirts and suit separates alike. Invest in a full-grain leather (and hopefully Goodyear-welted) pair that’ll last you years and, thanks to a tendency to patina nicely, only get better with age.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »