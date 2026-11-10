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WAYWT With Bugatchi Head of Design Omar Bertona

Omar Bertona on the very specific clothing piece he's on the hunt for, where he shops these days and more

By Christopher Fenimore
November 10, 2026 2:08 pm EST
A man with gray hair and beard, wearing a plaid blazer, black shirt, and dark pants, stands in a bright room.
Omar Bertona sporting a Bugatchi deconstructed jacket, Bugatchi extrafine merino crew-neck sweater and Bugatchi fine wool single-pleat trousers.
Omar Bertona

Omar Bertona is in his third season working with Bugatchi, the 45-year-old Montreal-founded menswear brand that prioritizes comfort above all else. Bertona handles all things design as well as the Italian Daydream capsule, which is all made in Italy and inspired by some of his native country’s most exotic and relaxing locales. 

Bertona has a strong resume, holding senior design posts prior to Bugatchi at tailoring powerhouses Isaia, Caruso and Maurizio Baldassari. He was brought on board to bring his multifaceted expertise to Bugatchi’s storied history of blending color, craft and modernity.

I met Omar back in September during New York Fashion Week when the designer walked me through his newest Italian Daydream collection. The knitwear program felt quite comfortable, but most importantly in today’s age of overdesign and complication, the collection was breezy and wearable. 

Read on to find out about the very specific vintage trousers Omar is on the hunt for, why he loves independent boutiques and antique shops, the retro Italian artists he’s usually listening to and more.

Christopher Fenimore: What was the first moment you realized that clothing can be transformative?

Omar Bertona: When I realized that what you wear doesn’t just change how you look, but also how you feel. Getting dressed is a quiet form of self-expression.

CF: What sort of footwear are you wearing these days?

OB: Versatile shoes, comfortable but with character. Lately, I’ve been wearing a pair of made-to-measure loafers.

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CF: What was your most recent pickup?

OB: A 1930s blue silk clutch with tiny polka dots, found at a flea market. An absolutely unnecessary purchase, which made it perfect.

CF: What are some staples you’ve found yourself rebuying?

OB: Ultra-fine knitwear, shirts and socks. Simple things that quietly become indispensable.

CF: Tell us what you’re on the hunt for.

OB: A pair of 1930s fishtail trousers. A little obsession that remains unresolved for now.

CF: Is there a piece that you regret selling or giving away?

OB: A cognac-colored cardigan made of silk, linen and hemp. To this day, I still think I should have kept it. It belonged to my grandfather.

CF: What have you learned about dressing for your build or complexion type that you can share?

OB: That proportions matter more than rules. A garment should first and foremost work for you, not the other way around.

CF: What’s your favorite place to shop at the moment (online or in store)?

OB: Small boutiques, independent shops and antique stores. I especially love places where you never know what you’re going to find.

CF: Can you give me one all-time favorite brand and one new brand to watch?

OB: I don’t really have one particular favorite brand. I’m more likely to fall in love with a single garment, a great idea or an interesting detail than with a label.

CF: What’s a song or album you can’t stop listening to?

OB: Lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of jazz and Italian retro classics Milva, Ornella Vanoni, Luigi Tenco. But I can switch to Guns N’ Roses without the slightest warning. Music, just like a wardrobe, has no boundaries.

CF: If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it consist of?

OB: Freedom, lightness and every shade of blue.

Christopher Fenimore

Christopher Fenimore

Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer who splits his time between New York and Long Island’s North Fork. His work has appeared in GQ and Esquire, and you can find him here on Substack.
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