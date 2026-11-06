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Products of the Week: Wired Headphones and Red Wing Boots

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
November 6, 2026 1:26 pm EST
Orange headphones on a laptop keyboard, with a coffee cup and papers on a light blue desk.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Sony

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Sony releases a new pair of walkman-esque wired headphones, Todd Snyder drops fresh Red Wing Boots and Benlywatch puts out a timepiece reminiscent of the dot-com days.

Sony Silver Retro Wired Headphones
Sony Silver Retro Wired Headphones

The anti-tech approach to life is nothing new, and we’ve been saying for some time now that people are taking a more retro approach to living. Sony, meeting people where they are, has reimagined an older version of their MDR-3R headphones. They are lightweight, feature modern USB-C plugs and have interchangeable ear pads so you can sport retro orange or blue, depending on your vibe.

buy here : $60
Todd Snyder Red Wing Norway Boot
Todd Snyder Red Wing Norway Boot

Scandinavians seem to maintain impeccable style without compromising durability. That’s the exact kind of consumer these shoes were made for. Originally designed for Norwegians facing cold, snowy winters, these Mocs rely on subtle upgrades to make them wearable in sub-zero conditions. A felt-covered footbed prioritizes underfoot warmth while reinforced leather uppers and rubber outsoles add snow protection and improved traction.

buy here : $370
Barbour x Paraboot Bedale Waxed Jacket
Barbour x Paraboot Bedale Waxed Jacket

Barbour has teamed up with fellow heritage brand and shoemaker, Paraboot, to reimagine their classic Bedale jacket. The co-created garment elevates the original design with subtle upgrades, like premium leather detailing pulled from Paraboot’s Chambord shoe style and co-branded stitching along the pockets.

buy here : $595
Reigning Champ Kenny Quarter Zip
Reigning Champ Kenny Quarter Zip

A chunky knit for the 2026 F/W season just feels right. Reigning Champ added fresh merino pieces to their sweater collection, and the Kenny Quarter Zip is a standout that can be dressed up at the office or for post-work drinks, or down if you want to wear it to lounge around the house on a rainy Sunday.

buy here : $232
BenlyWatch Desktop 95
BenlyWatch Desktop 95

We are going back to 1995. If you long for the look of early computer interfaces, this is the watch for you. BenlyWatch has released a limited-edition Desktop 95 model that looks just like a dated Microsoft Windows hunk of machinery. It may not be the easiest on the eyes in terms of actually telling the time, but it pays homage to a simpler time — and if that’s not what we’re all in search of, then I don’t know what to tell you.

buy here : $159
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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