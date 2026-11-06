Products of the Week: Wired Headphones and Red Wing Boots

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Sony releases a new pair of walkman-esque wired headphones, Todd Snyder drops fresh Red Wing Boots and Benlywatch puts out a timepiece reminiscent of the dot-com days.
Sony Silver Retro Wired Headphones
The anti-tech approach to life is nothing new, and we’ve been saying for some time now that people are taking a more retro approach to living. Sony, meeting people where they are, has reimagined an older version of their MDR-3R headphones. They are lightweight, feature modern USB-C plugs and have interchangeable ear pads so you can sport retro orange or blue, depending on your vibe.
Todd Snyder Red Wing Norway Boot
Scandinavians seem to maintain impeccable style without compromising durability. That’s the exact kind of consumer these shoes were made for. Originally designed for Norwegians facing cold, snowy winters, these Mocs rely on subtle upgrades to make them wearable in sub-zero conditions. A felt-covered footbed prioritizes underfoot warmth while reinforced leather uppers and rubber outsoles add snow protection and improved traction.
Barbour x Paraboot Bedale Waxed Jacket
Barbour has teamed up with fellow heritage brand and shoemaker, Paraboot, to reimagine their classic Bedale jacket. The co-created garment elevates the original design with subtle upgrades, like premium leather detailing pulled from Paraboot’s Chambord shoe style and co-branded stitching along the pockets.
Reigning Champ Kenny Quarter Zip
A chunky knit for the 2026 F/W season just feels right. Reigning Champ added fresh merino pieces to their sweater collection, and the Kenny Quarter Zip is a standout that can be dressed up at the office or for post-work drinks, or down if you want to wear it to lounge around the house on a rainy Sunday.
BenlyWatch Desktop 95
We are going back to 1995. If you long for the look of early computer interfaces, this is the watch for you. BenlyWatch has released a limited-edition Desktop 95 model that looks just like a dated Microsoft Windows hunk of machinery. It may not be the easiest on the eyes in terms of actually telling the time, but it pays homage to a simpler time — and if that’s not what we’re all in search of, then I don’t know what to tell you.