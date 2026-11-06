Products of the Week: Wired Headphones and Red Wing Boots

We are going back to 1995. If you long for the look of early computer interfaces, this is the watch for you. BenlyWatch has released a limited-edition Desktop 95 model that looks just like a dated Microsoft Windows hunk of machinery. It may not be the easiest on the eyes in terms of actually telling the time, but it pays homage to a simpler time — and if that’s not what we’re all in search of, then I don’t know what to tell you.