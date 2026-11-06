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From Early Black Friday to Brooklinen Bedding: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including a flash sale at Nordstrom and deep discounts on cookware

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 6, 2026 12:55 pm EST
A red Kiehl's cream, USA ballcap, knife set, red duffel bag, and plaid overshirt.
These are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Black Friday may still be weeks away, but retailers like Nordstrom, Brooklinen and Caraway have already kicked off the sitewide savings. Plus, affordable outerwear, Huckberry discounts and more.

Caraway

Outfitting (or retrofitting) your home? Casual home chefs might not know that kitchenware brand Caraway has expanded into the rest of the home, with a host of pastel-hued organizers, storage and, yes, garbage cans. All of which are currently on sale during the brand’s early Black Friday sale.

Caraway Trash & Recycling Duo
Caraway Trash & Recycling Duo
Caraway : $590 $408
Caraway 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway : $675 $356
Caraway Knife & Utensil Set
Caraway Knife & Utensil Set
Caraway : $635 $335

Nordstrom

Black Friday came early, or so says Nordstrom. Now through 11/11, the retailer is offering serious savings on both apparel and grooming products, including luxury colognes and premium skincare — 25% off select items and 15% off fragrances. (Read: This is an extremely rare chance to score Tom Ford, Byredo, Creed and more on sale.)

Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Parfum
Tom Ford Private Blend Tobacco Vanille Parfum
Nordstrom : $202 $172
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Cream
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery Cream
Nordstrom : $30 $23
Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom : $235 $200

Backcountry

The great outdoors is not ready for Backcountry’s current sale. Not only is the gear guru dangling past-season discounts of 50% during its annual winter sale, but through 11/16, you can save 20% off select products from top brands like The North Face, Red Wing, Salomon and more. Score!

The North Face Base Camp 71L Duffel Bag
The North Face Base Camp 71L Duffel Bag
Backcountry : $160 $128
Fjallraven Bergtagen GTX Lite Jacket
Fjallraven Bergtagen GTX Lite Jacket
Backcountry : $665 $532
Red Wing Classic 6″ Moc Boot
Red Wing Classic 6″ Moc Boot
Backcountry : $330 $264

Brooklinen

Its the small things that make winter (and the holidays) bearable. Ultra-soft sheets and cozy duvets are a great place to start, which makes Brooklinen’s current flash sale even more appealing than it already was. Bundle up with 20% off select blankets, along with 40% off select sheet and duvet bundles.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Duvet Set Bundle
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Duvet Set Bundle
Brooklinen : $407 $245
Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle (Set of 4)
Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towel Bundle (Set of 4)
Brooklinen : $238 $166
Brooklinen Down Comforter
Brooklinen Down Comforter
Brooklinen : $399 $320

Amazon

Amazon remains one of the few places on the internet where discount divers can consistently find serious deals on all manner of products, but the e-commerce giant’s tech bench — specifically, it’s array of marked-down headphones from top brands like Sony, Apple and Bose — is especially deep.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon : $460 $378
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
Amazon : $249 $199
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones
Amazon : $359 $169

Huckberry

The Huckberry sale remains undefeated. Whether it’s surprisingly savvy menswear from labels like Wythe and RRL, rough-and-tumble outdoor gear or stock from it’s immense stack of house brands, there’s nothing the retailer doesn’t have on sale.

Ebbets Field 1956 USA Wool Ballcap
Ebbets Field 1956 USA Wool Ballcap
Huckberry : $68 $54
Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
Relwen Quilted Insulated Tanker Jacket
Huckberry : $318 $206
Peak Design Everyday 20L Zip Backpack
Peak Design Everyday 20L Zip Backpack
Huckberry : $220 $187

Banana Republic

Haven’t you heard? Banana Republic is the new home of affordable, cool-guy clothing. Most of the brand’s increasingly archival-inspired apparel is currently 40% off, meaning hefty discounts on equally hefty outerwear and fall essentials.

Banana Republic Relaxed Wool Elbow-Patch Overshirt
Banana Republic Relaxed Wool Elbow-Patch Overshirt
Banana Republic : $198 $119
Banana Republic Italian Twill Balmacaan Coat
Banana Republic Italian Twill Balmacaan Coat
Banana Republic : $498 $269
Banana Republic Wool Puffer Sweater Vest
Banana Republic Wool Puffer Sweater Vest
Banana Republic : $348 $209
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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