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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Black Friday may still be weeks away, but retailers like Nordstrom, Brooklinen and Caraway have already kicked off the sitewide savings. Plus, affordable outerwear, Huckberry discounts and more.

Outfitting (or retrofitting) your home? Casual home chefs might not know that kitchenware brand Caraway has expanded into the rest of the home, with a host of pastel-hued organizers, storage and, yes, garbage cans. All of which are currently on sale during the brand’s early Black Friday sale.

Black Friday came early, or so says Nordstrom. Now through 11/11, the retailer is offering serious savings on both apparel and grooming products, including luxury colognes and premium skincare — 25% off select items and 15% off fragrances. (Read: This is an extremely rare chance to score Tom Ford, Byredo, Creed and more on sale.)

The great outdoors is not ready for Backcountry’s current sale. Not only is the gear guru dangling past-season discounts of 50% during its annual winter sale, but through 11/16, you can save 20% off select products from top brands like The North Face, Red Wing, Salomon and more. Score!

Its the small things that make winter (and the holidays) bearable. Ultra-soft sheets and cozy duvets are a great place to start, which makes Brooklinen’s current flash sale even more appealing than it already was. Bundle up with 20% off select blankets, along with 40% off select sheet and duvet bundles.

Amazon remains one of the few places on the internet where discount divers can consistently find serious deals on all manner of products, but the e-commerce giant’s tech bench — specifically, it’s array of marked-down headphones from top brands like Sony, Apple and Bose — is especially deep.

The Huckberry sale remains undefeated. Whether it’s surprisingly savvy menswear from labels like Wythe and RRL, rough-and-tumble outdoor gear or stock from it’s immense stack of house brands, there’s nothing the retailer doesn’t have on sale.

Haven’t you heard? Banana Republic is the new home of affordable, cool-guy clothing. Most of the brand’s increasingly archival-inspired apparel is currently 40% off, meaning hefty discounts on equally hefty outerwear and fall essentials.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »