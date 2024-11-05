Don’t Know What to Wear? Banana Republic Is Here to Help.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s a great time to be a fan of menswear. The market for well-made, design-forward clothing has exploded, and with it, tons of incredible apparel and footwear to elevate the common man’s wardrobe into style strata previously unknown.

All of this is true, and yet…sometimes, it can be difficult to figure out what to wear. Dresser’s block, so to speak. Your current rotation of jeans and sweaters, once a thrill to pull on, might feel stale. Or maybe the mass of insanely dressed IG boyfriends and TikTok dorks have you confused about what real people wear. Maybe you’re just put off by the idea of dropping $350 on a shirt.

We hear you. To assist, we’ve identified four killer outfits, each perfect for the onslaught of cold weather and available at Banana Republic. Better yet, the retailer is offering a whopping 40% discount on nearly the entirety of its stock for the next few days, including just-dropped autumnal menswear. Peruse for new pieces, or dive in and cop an entire look at nearly half off. The choice is yours. Shop the best looks from the Banana Republic Sale below.

For the Modern Menswear Guy

Are jeans still cool? Or cool again? Where are we at with knitwear? Long coat or short? It’s tough out there for the fellas. Luckily, you can always lean into a uniform like the one below — sensibly proportioned for comfort, warm enough to brave chilly commutes and late nights with friends and modern enough that you won’t get roasted by a rogue TikToker.

For the Urban Explorer

Sure, you may reside in the confines of a major metropolitan area…but isn’t it nice to know your ‘fit is ready for anything? From burnished leather boots designed to take a beating to military-inspired outerwear, investing in garb that can stand up to the elements and whatever your jam-packed schedule throws at it is always the move.

For the Associate Academic

Student-teaching at five and hot dating at 7:00? Leaning into the whole professorial vibe is rarely a misstep during fall, especially when straight-fit jeans and a flannel blazer are involved. Crispy leather penny loafers are all but mandatory.

For the Cafe Tycoon

A very full day of keyboard clacking and latte-sipping calls for a specific type of uniform — dressy enough to pass sweat-stain inspection but comfy enough to chill out in. A relaxed knit polo and charming topcoat should do the trick. Don’t forget to accessorize.