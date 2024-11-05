Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Don’t Know What to Wear? Banana Republic Is Here to Help.

Four ways to look your best this fall

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 5, 2024 8:53 am
Banana Republic
Banana Republic has your fall wardrobe needs covered.
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s a great time to be a fan of menswear. The market for well-made, design-forward clothing has exploded, and with it, tons of incredible apparel and footwear to elevate the common man’s wardrobe into style strata previously unknown.

All of this is true, and yet…sometimes, it can be difficult to figure out what to wear. Dresser’s block, so to speak. Your current rotation of jeans and sweaters, once a thrill to pull on, might feel stale. Or maybe the mass of insanely dressed IG boyfriends and TikTok dorks have you confused about what real people wear. Maybe you’re just put off by the idea of dropping $350 on a shirt.

We hear you. To assist, we’ve identified four killer outfits, each perfect for the onslaught of cold weather and available at Banana Republic. Better yet, the retailer is offering a whopping 40% discount on nearly the entirety of its stock for the next few days, including just-dropped autumnal menswear. Peruse for new pieces, or dive in and cop an entire look at nearly half off. The choice is yours. Shop the best looks from the Banana Republic Sale below.

For the Modern Menswear Guy

Are jeans still cool? Or cool again? Where are we at with knitwear? Long coat or short? It’s tough out there for the fellas. Luckily, you can always lean into a uniform like the one below — sensibly proportioned for comfort, warm enough to brave chilly commutes and late nights with friends and modern enough that you won’t get roasted by a rogue TikToker.

Banana Republic Ribbed Bouclé Polo Cardigan
Banana Republic Ribbed Bouclé Polo Cardigan
Buy Here : $150$90
Banana Republic Italian Herringbone Balmacaan Coat
Banana Republic Italian Herringbone Balmacaan Coat
Buy Here : $450$270
Banana Republic Plaid Alpaca-Blend Scarf
Banana Republic Plaid Alpaca-Blend Scarf
Buy Here : $140$84
Banana Republic Wool-Blend Pleated Chino
Banana Republic Wool-Blend Pleated Chino
Buy Here : $180$108

For the Urban Explorer

Sure, you may reside in the confines of a major metropolitan area…but isn’t it nice to know your ‘fit is ready for anything? From burnished leather boots designed to take a beating to military-inspired outerwear, investing in garb that can stand up to the elements and whatever your jam-packed schedule throws at it is always the move.

Banana Republic Signature Italian Herringbone Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic Signature Italian Herringbone Wide-Leg Pant
Buy Here : $220$132
Banana Republic Quilted Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic Quilted Bomber Jacket
Buy Here : $250$150
Banana Republic Lace-Up Italian Leather Boot
Banana Republic Lace-Up Italian Leather Boot
Buy Here : $250$150
Banana Republic Merino-Cashmere Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Banana Republic Merino-Cashmere Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Buy Here : $280$168

For the Associate Academic

Student-teaching at five and hot dating at 7:00? Leaning into the whole professorial vibe is rarely a misstep during fall, especially when straight-fit jeans and a flannel blazer are involved. Crispy leather penny loafers are all but mandatory.

Banana Republic Plaid Flannel Sport Coat
Banana Republic Plaid Flannel Sport Coat
Buy Here : $400$240
Banana Republic Denim 2-Pocket Shirt
Banana Republic Denim 2-Pocket Shirt
Buy Here : $80$48
Banana Republic Vintage-Straight Tailored Jean
Banana Republic Vintage-Straight Tailored Jean
Buy Here : $120$60
Banana Republic Leather Dress Penny Loafer
Banana Republic Leather Dress Penny Loafer
Buy Here : $220$132

For the Cafe Tycoon

A very full day of keyboard clacking and latte-sipping calls for a specific type of uniform — dressy enough to pass sweat-stain inspection but comfy enough to chill out in. A relaxed knit polo and charming topcoat should do the trick. Don’t forget to accessorize.

Banana Republic Ribbed Cotton Sweater Polo
Banana Republic Ribbed Cotton Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $120$72
Banana Republic Plaid Flannel Suit Pant
Banana Republic Plaid Flannel Suit Pant
Buy Here : $180$108
Banana Republic Italian Melton Topcoat
Banana Republic Italian Melton Topcoat
Buy Here : $400$240
Banana Republic Italian Merino-Blend Beanie
Banana Republic Italian Merino-Blend Beanie
Buy Here : $60$36

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

