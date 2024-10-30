Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Four Shoe Brands That Should Be on Every Guy’s Radar

From hybrid hikers to sleek mules, these lesser-known footwear brands deserve your attention

By Michael Stefanov
October 30, 2024 2:47 pm
Men's mules from Del Toro, one of the under-the-radar men's shoe brands that guys should know
Your closet could use a pair of Del Toro mules.
Del Toro

Having spent much of my career in menswear, I understand the importance of investing in well-made shoes. As someone who has attended the Platform convention in Las Vegas — a who’s who of the footwear industry — I also understand that while quantity doesn’t equal quality, it can be difficult to weed through new brands all the time.

Personally, when it comes to shoes, I tend to gravitate toward tried-and-true heritage brands. English icons are renowned for their sturdy brogues, rounded toes and Goodyear-welted construction, while Italian brands bring dressier silhouettes and renowned craftsmanship. Parisian companies add French elegance and construction, and American brands offer trad styles that have defined generations. Recently, direct-to-consumer brands have made high-quality shoes more accessible, and while I might not be a “sneakerhead,” I can appreciate the appeal of streamlined classics.

But for those willing to look beyond the usual suspects, there is a whole world of under-the-radar men’s shoe brands that deserve our attention, consideration and, potentially, our investment. While the four companies below may not yet be household names, they’ve quietly earned a place among the best in the business. From luxury leather sneakers to deconstructed suede lace-ups to unique evening slippers, each offers a distinct aesthetic and has carved out its own niche in the footwear world.

Let’s dive — feet first — into four remarkable brands that might just make your new favorite pair of shoes.

Morjas Loafers
Morjas loafers
Morjas

Morjas

Sometimes a brand emerges that feels like a new benchmark: buzzy, unique and built on familiar foundations. That’s precisely the case with Morjas. Founded in 2017, this Scandinavian footwear company, crafted in Spain, has captivated footwear aficionados with its understated elegance, rich hues and refined textures. Morjas is creating what feels like future classics, bringing a fresh perspective to classic styles through premium leathers, timeless silhouettes and design-forward hybrids. Every pair is effortlessly chic and exceptionally wearable, from Chelsea and alpine boots to Oxford and derby shoes.

Their uppers are made with premium leathers, from full-grain leather and calfskin to suedes and pebble grain, which will last a lifetime with proper care. Each pair is meticulously constructed with expertly-shaped lasts, Goodyear welting and sturdy soles — hallmarks of investment-worthy footwear. The silhouettes strike an ideal balance with gently rounded or tapered shapes that will always be in style.

Even though Morjas leans on classic styles, they feel fresh, with a few inventive hybrids. Their loafers stand out in rich suedes and pebble grains with a refined toe. A unique hybrid hiker pairs a classic alpine boot with a derby and a coated leather storm welt for rugged functionality. Their Goodyear-welted, lug sole hiking boot elevates pair to a level of luxury seldom seen with the style. The split-toe moc style can be worn with jeans or chinos, while their Chelsea boots offer a silhouette that can go dressy or casual. Even their vegan leather sneakers bring minimalist luxury to a streamlined design.

And the best part might be the refreshingly accessible pricing. We look forward to how they’ll continue to redefine dress-casual footwear with each new collection.

Morjas Split Toe Derby
Morjas Split Toe Derby
Morjas : $400
Morjas Penny Loafer
Morjas Penny Loafer
Morjas : $380
Morjas Hybrid Hiker
Morjas Hybrid Hiker
Morjas : $400
Morjas Chelsea Boot
Morjas Chelsea Boot
Morjas : $420
Dr. Martens Solves a Common Complaint With Their Ambassador Boots
Dr. Martens Solves a Common Complaint With Their Ambassador Boots
 The genius of the collection is in the leather, though the Lowell might be our new go-to for fall
Zvelle sneakers
Zvelle sneakers
Zvelle

Zvelle

In the mid-to-late 2000s, minimal leather sneakers were everywhere in NYC. Since then, the market has become saturated, yet one brand — Zvelle, launched in 2017 and now solely focusing on men’s since May 2024 — has quietly redefined how elevated a luxury sneaker can be. Crafted with the finest leathers, Italian craftsmanship and rich textures, this international brand continues to set a standard for understated elegance in kicks — and we’re here for it.

Founder Elle AyoubZadeh brings an innate understanding of refined design and high-end materials to Zvelle, making casual sneakers with leathers typically reserved for dress shoes. These buttery-soft high- and low-tops carry a sophistication reminiscent of leather cap toes or Oxfords, pairing effortlessly with anything from a navy suit to light blue jeans. Crafted in Italy from premium leathers like deerskin, lambskin and suede, Zvelle’s sneakers also feature tonal laces and contrasting off-white soles for a retro vibe. Available in rich hues — from classic white, navy and black to vibrant jewel tones like emerald green and burgundy — they are as eye-catching as they are luxurious. The only challenge? Keeping them scuff-free — because with sneakers this handsome, it’s worth the extra care.

Recently, AyoubZadeh streamlined the brand’s focus to just men’s sneakers, debuting the Solo — a slip-on crafted entirely from lambskin with specially developed stretch leather that molds to the foot. With its futuristic, one-piece paneled design, the Solo exemplifies Zvelle’s signature blend of understated luxury and design expertise. While a pair isn’t cheap, the saying “you get what you pay for” is fitting; for those seeking luxury in lifestyle sneakers, Zvelle is hard to top. As more people discover the brand, it’s only a matter of time before these kicks become synonymous with the heritage names we’ve come to admire.

Zvelle Ray Sneaker – Limited Edition
Zvelle Ray Sneaker – Limited Edition
Zvelle : $650
Zvelle Solo Sneaker
Zvelle Solo Sneaker
Zvelle : $600
Zvelle Lore Sneaker
Zvelle Lore Sneaker
Zvelle : $550
Zvelle Ray Sneaker – Distressed
Zvelle Ray Sneaker – Distressed
Zvelle : $650
Jacques Loafers
Jacques Solovière loafers
Jacques

Jacques Solovière

Casually elegant suede footwear is having a moment with moccasin, desert boot and derby-inspired hybrids, capturing the vibe through deconstructed uppers and heritage-style silhouettes. Jacques Solovière, launched in Paris in 2014, was ahead of this trend, winning over menswear insiders with its limited-batch styles, distinctive one-piece design and signature front-pinched silhouette. Each pair has an unstructured build, evoking a Parisian take on Italian sprezzatura — that natural ease of character.

It’s not just suede lace-ups, though; from shearling-lined alpine boots to sophisticated buckled loafers, each shoe embodies the brand’s ethos with its signature easy-wearing style. Fall offerings feature high-quality calf leather, Blake-stitched soles, and that elongated, relaxed silhouette that’s become a hallmark of the brand. Available in rich, earthy shades like chestnut, ebony and taupe with corded laces, these shoes will undoubtedly prompt people to ask what you’re wearing.

Jacques Solovière may be an insider brand, but it’s highly regarded by those who appreciate its unique silhouette and craftsmanship. Todd Snyder is one of the best spots in the U.S. to find a pair, and if Todd gives his seal of approval, we’re in.

Jacques Solovière Edouard
Jacques Solovière Edouard
Todd Snyder : $433
Jacques Solovière Ray
Jacques Solovière Ray
Jacques Solovière : $435
Jacques Solovière Tommy
Jacques Solovière Tommy
Jacques Solovière : $435
Jacques Solovière Rasmus Lug Shearling
Jacques Solovière Rasmus Lug Shearling
Jacques Solovière : $512
Del Toro Loafers
Del Toro loafers
Del Toro

Del Toro

After two decades in the industry, Del Toro still feels like a well-kept secret. Known for their impeccably crafted, luxurious slip-ons, the brand’s appeal lies in a commitment to old-school craftsmanship: every shoe is designed, made and inspected entirely by hand — a rarity in today’s manufacturing world. This is in addition to the brand’s fun and eye-catching motifs.

Del Toro is mainly known for its elegant velvet evening slippers, which work for black-tie ensembles, everyday flair or lounging at home in a smoking jacket, if that’s your vibe. Their playful designs — think skull and crossbones — add personality to formal attire, while their rich jewel tones are simply stunning. Del Toro’s mules are also having a moment. Crafted like loafers, they feature a premium leather upper, a soft calf leather lining and a cushioned footbed. The open heel adds breathability and ease, ideal for running errands and unwinding.

Del Toro’s leather loafers have been gaining traction on social media as well. In one popular Instagram post, a before and after image showcases a pair worn for years, revealing a beautifully lived-in patina with well-earned creases that only add to the brand’s signature elegance. With their distinctive X cross-stitch and deconstructed, lightweight feel — especially in leather styles — these slip-ons will appeal to guys who might not typically rock loafers. 

And Del Toro isn’t just about shoes. They’ve expanded into apparel, offering garments like velour cocktail jackets, quality knits and even a retro gym line. They’ve collaborated with brands like Renais and Greyson, blending their signature style with each aesthetic. As Del Toro puts it, well-made footwear should last and age gracefully like a fine Tuscan wine. These shoes embody that philosophy, designed to gain more character and charm with every wear.

Del Toro Black Velvet Slipper II With Skull & Bone
Del Toro Black Velvet Slipper II With Skull & Bone
Del Toro : $425
Del Toro Oxblood Velvet Slipper II
Del Toro Oxblood Velvet Slipper II
Del Toro : $425
Del Toro Leather Milano Mule
Del Toro Leather Milano Mule
Del Toro : $375
Del Toro Leather Milano Loafer
Del Toro Leather Milano Loafer
Del Toro : $398

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

