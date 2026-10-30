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From Air Fryers to Flannel-Lined Jeans: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including upgraded air fryers, flannel-lined denim, JBL party speakers and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 30, 2026 6:02 am EDT
A collage of six products: a Ninja air fryer, Gap polo, Smeg mixer, Salomon sneakers, and Salt & Stone body products.
The best deals of the week include Salomon sneakers and Ninja air fryers.
Courtesy/InsideHook

The Gist

This week, we've scoured the internet to unearth exceptional deals on everything from Ninja's sleek air fryer and L.L.Bean's cozy flannel-lined jeans to coveted tech and luxury home goods, ensuring you can upgrade your life for less.

Key Takeaways

  • Kitchen and home essentials, including Ninja's Crispi air fryer, Smeg's retro stand mixer and Casper mattresses, are available at significant discounts.
  • Apparel discounts feature cold-weather denim, workwear from Wallace & Barnes and Salomon's XT-Whisper sneakers.
  • Tech savings include Polaroid's Go Camera Bundle, Dyson's Airwrap and the Oura Ring 4.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Ninja’s elevated air fryer is $30 off and L.L. Bean discounts its seasonally appropriate flannel denim. Plus, more deals from Salt & Stone, Wallace & Barnes, Polaroid and more

Finally, An Air Fryer That Actually Looks Nice
Finally, An Air Fryer That Actually Looks Nice

For all its incredible functionality, most air fryers are an eyesore; a black box that takes up space on your countertop. Not Ninja’s Crispi, though — the six-in-one device has a sophisticated glass basin and clean look that makes it well worth the (discounted) splurge.

Buy Here : $300 $270
Save 30% on Salt & Stone’s Full-Service Bodycare Set
Save 30% on Salt & Stone’s Full-Service Bodycare Set

Salt & Stone might be best known for their luxurious deodorants, but the grooming brand’s complete body care set is well worth the splurge, especially discounted by a cool $44.

Buy Here : $143 $99
Salomon’s Most Slept-On Style Is Sub-$90 at Shopbop
Salomon’s Most Slept-On Style Is Sub-$90 at Shopbop

The XT-6 might be Salomon’s most recognizable lifestyle shoe, but don’t overlook the XT-Whisper, a techier, lugged sneaker with arguably more character. A exceptional colorways — cream with red detailing — is currently just $87 at Shopbop.

Buy Here : $145 $87
Smeg’s Retro Stand Mixer Is an Extra 20% Off
Smeg’s Retro Stand Mixer Is an Extra 20% Off

Veteran home chefs know that a stand mixer is a kitchen essential. Real interior enthusiasts know that Smeg is an all-time classic when it comes to minimalist design. Nordstrom knows that if you mark down $336, I’m going write about it.

Buy Here : $600 $264
Save $30 on Polaroid’s Updated Instant Camera Bundle
Save $30 on Polaroid’s Updated Instant Camera Bundle

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the Gen Z-er in your life or just trying to capture the magic of the holidays on film, Polaroid’s Go Camera Bundle is a no-brainer. Grab one at Target, where the set is currently $30 off.

Buy Here : $165 $135
L.L.Bean’s Cold-Crushing Flannel-Lined Jeans Are on Sale
L.L.Bean’s Cold-Crushing Flannel-Lined Jeans Are on Sale

Charmingly rustic look aside, L.L.Bean’s 100% cotton, flannel-lined denim is a genuine boon come wintertime, which is exactly why you should scoop a pair up for 30% off from the brand’s webstore immediately.

Buy Here : $90 $60
Wallace & Barnes, J.Crew’s Workwear Sublabel, Is Unbeatable
Wallace & Barnes, J.Crew’s Workwear Sublabel, Is Unbeatable

Wallace & Barnes, J.Crew’s recently revitalized sublabel, has a reputation for churning out excellent utility styles; this includes a hefty duck canvas jacket that’s currently $72 off.

Buy Here : $238 $166
Dyson’s Airwrap, the Ultimate Splurge Gift, Is Currently on Sale
Dyson’s Airwrap, the Ultimate Splurge Gift, Is Currently on Sale

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about presents. If you want to make a serious splash with the women in your life, Dyson’s Airwrap is one of the most coveted gifts of the season (and currently $150 off at Amazon).

Buy Here : $650 $500
Twenty Bucks for a Heavyweight Jersey Polo? Gap, You Shouldn’t Have.
Twenty Bucks for a Heavyweight Jersey Polo? Gap, You Shouldn’t Have.

A solid heavyweight polo is a cold-weather staple, and few are doing better than Gap. None are doing it cheaper — the brand is currently offering a whopping $50 off its soft brown version, bringing your grand total to just 20 bucks (plus taxes and shipping).

Buy Here : $70 $20
Harry Styles' Favorite Trainers Are Currently on Sale
Harry Styles’ Favorite Trainers Are Currently on Sale

If you’ve seen Harry Styles running around NYC, looking impossibly cool on his way to his multi-week MSG residency, then you’ve most likely seen New Balance ultra-cushy Fresh Foam X 880v15 (which are currently on sale). Surely a global sensation can’t be wrong?

Buy Here : $150 $115
Oura Makes the Best Fitness Tracker Out There. It's on Sale.
Oura Makes the Best Fitness Tracker Out There. It’s on Sale.

Oura’s ring device is both low profile and extremely good at letting you know exactly how poorly you slept last night, a combination that’s made it one of the best-selling fitness trackers on the market. If you’re curious, the previous generation (Oura Ring 4) is currently up to $100 off.

Buy Here : $399 $349
Save $500 on Casper’s Top-Rated Mattresses
Save $500 on Casper’s Top-Rated Mattresses

When’s the last time you bought a new mattress? If you can’t remember, it might be a good idea to check out Casper’s current offer on its lineup of foam mattresses: up to $500 off king-sized numbers, which includes the best-selling The One model.

Buy Here : $1,649 $1,149
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off

If you’re not obsessing about which luxury lather to stock in your guest bathroom, what are you doing, really? Now you have your answer — Malin+Goetz’s delectable Dark Rum soap (typically priced at $113) is just a hair over $40 at Nordstrom.

Buy Here : $74 $41
Save $150 on a New Mac Mini
Save $150 on a New Mac Mini

This Mac Mini might be from last season, but it’s got more than enough power (thanks to an Apple Intelligence-integrated M4 chip) to handle your workload. Remember — any discount on Apple is a good discount on Apple.

Buy Here : $799 $649
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Salomon XT-6 sneaker in white mesh with silver and red accents, black sole, and beige midsole.
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$145$87

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$300$270

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