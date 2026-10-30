From Air Fryers to Flannel-Lined Jeans: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Ninja’s elevated air fryer is $30 off and L.L. Bean discounts its seasonally appropriate flannel denim. Plus, more deals from Salt & Stone, Wallace & Barnes, Polaroid and more
Finally, An Air Fryer That Actually Looks Nice
For all its incredible functionality, most air fryers are an eyesore; a black box that takes up space on your countertop. Not Ninja’s Crispi, though — the six-in-one device has a sophisticated glass basin and clean look that makes it well worth the (discounted) splurge.
Save 30% on Salt & Stone’s Full-Service Bodycare Set
Salt & Stone might be best known for their luxurious deodorants, but the grooming brand’s complete body care set is well worth the splurge, especially discounted by a cool $44.
Salomon’s Most Slept-On Style Is Sub-$90 at Shopbop
The XT-6 might be Salomon’s most recognizable lifestyle shoe, but don’t overlook the XT-Whisper, a techier, lugged sneaker with arguably more character. A exceptional colorways — cream with red detailing — is currently just $87 at Shopbop.
Smeg’s Retro Stand Mixer Is an Extra 20% Off
Veteran home chefs know that a stand mixer is a kitchen essential. Real interior enthusiasts know that Smeg is an all-time classic when it comes to minimalist design. Nordstrom knows that if you mark down $336, I’m going write about it.
Save $30 on Polaroid’s Updated Instant Camera Bundle
Whether you’re looking for a gift for the Gen Z-er in your life or just trying to capture the magic of the holidays on film, Polaroid’s Go Camera Bundle is a no-brainer. Grab one at Target, where the set is currently $30 off.
L.L.Bean’s Cold-Crushing Flannel-Lined Jeans Are on Sale
Charmingly rustic look aside, L.L.Bean’s 100% cotton, flannel-lined denim is a genuine boon come wintertime, which is exactly why you should scoop a pair up for 30% off from the brand’s webstore immediately.
Wallace & Barnes, J.Crew’s Workwear Sublabel, Is Unbeatable
Wallace & Barnes, J.Crew’s recently revitalized sublabel, has a reputation for churning out excellent utility styles; this includes a hefty duck canvas jacket that’s currently $72 off.
Dyson’s Airwrap, the Ultimate Splurge Gift, Is Currently on Sale
With the holidays right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about presents. If you want to make a serious splash with the women in your life, Dyson’s Airwrap is one of the most coveted gifts of the season (and currently $150 off at Amazon).
Twenty Bucks for a Heavyweight Jersey Polo? Gap, You Shouldn’t Have.
A solid heavyweight polo is a cold-weather staple, and few are doing better than Gap. None are doing it cheaper — the brand is currently offering a whopping $50 off its soft brown version, bringing your grand total to just 20 bucks (plus taxes and shipping).
Harry Styles’ Favorite Trainers Are Currently on Sale
If you’ve seen Harry Styles running around NYC, looking impossibly cool on his way to his multi-week MSG residency, then you’ve most likely seen New Balance ultra-cushy Fresh Foam X 880v15 (which are currently on sale). Surely a global sensation can’t be wrong?
Oura Makes the Best Fitness Tracker Out There. It’s on Sale.
Oura’s ring device is both low profile and extremely good at letting you know exactly how poorly you slept last night, a combination that’s made it one of the best-selling fitness trackers on the market. If you’re curious, the previous generation (Oura Ring 4) is currently up to $100 off.
Save $500 on Casper’s Top-Rated Mattresses
When’s the last time you bought a new mattress? If you can’t remember, it might be a good idea to check out Casper’s current offer on its lineup of foam mattresses: up to $500 off king-sized numbers, which includes the best-selling The One model.
This Status Symbol Soap Is 50% Off
If you’re not obsessing about which luxury lather to stock in your guest bathroom, what are you doing, really? Now you have your answer — Malin+Goetz’s delectable Dark Rum soap (typically priced at $113) is just a hair over $40 at Nordstrom.
Save $150 on a New Mac Mini
This Mac Mini might be from last season, but it’s got more than enough power (thanks to an Apple Intelligence-integrated M4 chip) to handle your workload. Remember — any discount on Apple is a good discount on Apple.