From Air Fryers to Flannel-Lined Jeans: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

This week, we've scoured the internet to unearth exceptional deals on everything from Ninja's sleek air fryer and L.L.Bean's cozy flannel-lined jeans to coveted tech and luxury home goods, ensuring you can upgrade your life for less.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Ninja’s elevated air fryer is $30 off and L.L. Bean discounts its seasonally appropriate flannel denim. Plus, more deals from Salt & Stone, Wallace & Barnes, Polaroid and more

Twenty Bucks for a Heavyweight Jersey Polo? Gap, You Shouldn’t Have. A solid heavyweight polo is a cold-weather staple, and few are doing better than Gap. None are doing it cheaper — the brand is currently offering a whopping $50 off its soft brown version, bringing your grand total to just 20 bucks (plus taxes and shipping). Buy Here : $70 $20

Save $500 on Casper’s Top-Rated Mattresses When’s the last time you bought a new mattress? If you can’t remember, it might be a good idea to check out Casper’s current offer on its lineup of foam mattresses: up to $500 off king-sized numbers, which includes the best-selling The One model. Buy Here : $1,649 $1,149

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »