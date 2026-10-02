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Products of the Week: Wooly Birkenstocks and Hunting Jackets

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
October 2, 2026 2:05 pm EDT
Three men in a dimly lit bar: two seated on a couch with a saxophone, one in sunglasses at a marble bar.
You're gonna wanna check these out
Olivier Clertant

The Gist

This week's curated selection of new gear, apparel, and tech releases highlights Buck Mason's latest hunting jacket, a wooly Birkenstock collaboration with Cole Bennett, and Octobre u00c9ditions' 10-year anniversary collection.

Key Takeaways

  • Buck Mason introduced a new bird-dog hunting jacket.
  • Birkenstock collaborated with Cole Bennett on wooly Birkenstocks.
  • Octobre u00c9ditions unveiled its 10-year anniversary collection.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Buck Mason releases a new hunting jacket, Birkenstock teams up with Cole Bennett to craft some wooly Birkenstocks and Octobre Editions drops their ten year anniversary collection.

<strong>Octobre Éditions </strong>Ten Year Collection
Octobre Éditions Ten Year Collection

The Parisian brand Octobre Éditions just released its 10 year anniversary collection, which its chosen to promote alongside the Parisian boy Lucas Bravo (read: Gabriele from Emily in Paris). It’s full of its classic silhouettes like its Oberon Coat, Faldo Sweater and Dusk Elasticated Pants. The brand has built an identity on crafting garments made to last — both in terms of wear and tear and style trends.

shop here
Buck Mason Bird-Dog Hunting Jacket
Buck Mason Bird-Dog Hunting Jacket

Buck Mason keeps dropping hit after hit. A few weeks ago, we preached the necessity of its suede chore coat, and while that still rings true, we think you should add this bird-dog hunting jacket to your collection for variety (don’t they call it the spice of life or something?). This piece takes design cues from hunting silhouettes (obviously) — think Rivals, if you’re in on posh, English pop-culture.

buy here: $398
Le Creuset Alpine Fondue Set
Le Creuset Alpine Fondue Set

If you were inspired by our recent Alpine story, then this is the perfect product for you. Le Creuset just released its Alpine Fondue set ahead of the colder months, which was perfect timing. It’s crafted out of the brand’s signature enameled cast iron and, of course, comes in most colorways they offer. Just picture all of the aprés ski evenings you could have with this.

buy here: $340
Birkenstock x Cole Bennett
Birkenstock x Cole Bennett

Music video director Cole Bennett has teamed up with Birkenstock to give us… wooly mammoth winter? The duo dreamed up a new version of the brands iconic Boston Clog, so now when you pair it with your baggy chinos, onlookers will be greeted with tufted wool felt at your feet. We back it. The shoes are finished with a moon buckle, which definitely adds to the fantastical snow fallen woodland creature vibe of it all.

buy here: $295
Absolut x Kaws Collaboration
Absolut x Kaws Collaboration

If you weren’t aware, Absolut has a series of collectible bottles it makes in collaboration with artists — a practice that dates back to 1985 featuring icons from the likes of Andy Warhol to Keith Haring. It just released a new one dreamed up with Kaws, an American artist whose work focuses on creating 3D figurative characters. His artwork is now unmistakably translated into a reimagined version of the bottle featuring modern graphic outlines and characters.

read more here
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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