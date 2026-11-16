By now you’ve presumably heard the news: Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond, making him the seventh actor to portray the suave secret agent in the franchise’s storied 60-year history. Sweet gig, to be sure, and Pattinson — who led a cast of contenders including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult — certainly has the chops and the jawline to play 007. He’s a little quirky, and perhaps too A-list for my taste — the actor who plays Bond, imho, should always be plucked from obscurity, as has more or less been the case, from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. That said, I’m sure Pattinson will do a fine job.

But that doesn’t mean we should be content with just one Bond for the next decade or more. Amazon has the pockets to give us several concurrent Bonds, just like Marvel has given us several Spider-Mans and DC has done standalone Joker movies outside of pure Batman movies.

So here’s the golden(eye) opportunity: give the role back to Pierce Brosnan. Allow me to explain…

Brosnan was the only Bond to be “fired”

As a Reddit thread pointed out a few months ago, of all the Bonds, only Brosnan was let go. Connery stepped away at the height of his fame (only to be lured back by big paychecks for Diamonds Are Forever and the unofficial Never Say Never Again). George Lazenby was one and done because he thought the character was dated. Roger Moore was allowed to drag things out until he was 59 (and, in a move more dubious than the special effects in Moonraker, still romancing 20-somethings). Timothy Dalton and Craig also quit on their own terms.

Brosnan, however, was basically given the boot. After his initial four-film contract had expired, the Irishman was expected to return for a fifth installment. That is, until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson decided they wanted to reboot the franchise with a grittier film and a younger actor. Brosnan, the man who practically saved the franchise with 1995’s GoldenEye, got the news rather unceremoniously through his agent. Yes, gang, they did our boy dirty.

Brosnan first met Albert Broccoli when his late wife Cassandra Harris starred in 1981’s For Your Eyes Only. Getty

His tenure started too late…

Brosnan initially met Bond producer Albert “Cubby” Broccoli (father of both Barbara and Michael) on the set of 1981’s For Your Eyes Only. The film starred Moore as Bond and Brosnan’s late wife Cassandra Harris as one of the film’s two Bond girls. Cubby thought Brosnan had the look and style of Bond and wanted him to take over the role from Moore for 1985’s A View to a Kill, but studio pressure ultimately dissuaded him — Moore was, after all, still a bankable star. Instead, Cubby cast Brosnan for 1987’s The Living Daylights following Moore’s retirement. Brosnan’s show Remington Steele had just been canceled by NBC after four seasons, so he signed a contract, took publicity photos. All of this stoked hype around Brosnan, as well as renewed interest in Remington Steele. NBC decided to reverse their decision and — as was their contractual right — had Brosnan reprise the role for a fifth and final season. We were still decades away from prestige TV, and Cubby, not wanting his chic spy to moonlight on the boob tube, rescinded the offer and cast Dalton instead. Thus, Brosnan would have to wait until 1995’s GoldenEye, a full 14 years after Cubby wanted to cast him, to finally don Bond’s tux.

…and ended too early

Connery officially got six Bond films. Moore got seven. Craig got five, despite the fact that he bitched and moaned about it (boo hoo, I have to play Bond, the role that made my entire career). And Dalton and Lazenby walked away of their own volition. Brosnan was just 49 at the time of his last film, Die Another Day (more on that below), and still had the look and energy required of Bond.

They screwed him on scripts

GoldenEye is one of the best Bond films ever. Full stop. And Tomorrow Never Dies absolutely cooks for the first half of the film (that fighter jet opening?) before devolving into silliness. However, Brosnan’s latter two films, 1999’s The World is Not Enough and 2002’s Die Another Day are pure ridiculousness, particularly the latter, which gave us invisible cars and tsunami surfing. And yet, despite the terrible material, Brosnan practically levitates through the whole thing, unscathed by a script that would’ve sunk lesser Bonds.

One of the best Bond films ever. Full stop. Getty

The Tarantino connection

Sure, Pattinson’s casting could mean that frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan might finally helm a Bond film — an idea that he’s hinted at for years. But there’s another auteur that a Brosnan recasting could net the franchise. Before the Bond producers acquired the rights to Casino Royale — the first Bond book Ian Fleming wrote — it was Quentin Tarantino who expressed interest in making it a movie. He wanted to make it a standalone period piece set in the 1960s, filmed in black and white and starring — drum roll — Pierce Brosnan. He even pitched the concept to Brosnan over drinks in 2004. Brosnan was in, but the producers were not. Tarantino says he will only make one more feature film. Ending his storied career with a period piece Bond? Yes, please.

Dude still looks the part!

At 73, Brosnan has aged incredibly well. The man set the internet afire a few summers ago when he was spotted sporting a silver beard and a double-breasted Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit at Wimbledon, where he oozed charisma. Also see: MobLand. Who wouldn’t want to see this man back in a tux and wielding a Walther PPK? Fine, let Pattinson do the brooding vampire-Batman-Bond sad boy thing. But for my heads in the back who still like their Bond with a little swagger, look no further than Brosnan.

An old Bond = exciting creative choices

Bond is always presented at the top of his game. Except when he wasn’t. Casino Royale gave us a young Bond played by Craig. He’d just earned 00 status and he was still learning the ropes, making mistakes. It was refreshing to witness Bond as the underdog. The film is widely considered to be one of the best — if not the creme de la creme — in the 60-year-old series. Why not consider Bond at the other end of the spectrum: retirement. Now he’s got all the experience, but he’s been out of the game for decades and his body isn’t what it used to be. Maybe he’s got a nice cottage in the Cotswolds or the Highlands. Perhaps he’s retired to the South of France. He’s gotten into gardening, owns a vineyard. Whatever the case, an old villain or the child of a former nemesis comes calling with a personal vendetta, and — bam! Cue the twanging guitars and silvery strings of Monty Norman’s indelible score — Pierce Bond, I mean Brosnan, is back in action.

Of course this is all a bit of magical thinking on my part, but there is a world in which it could happen. Amazon shelled out a lot of cash for the Bond rights. It’s very valuable IP, meaning I doubt Bezos and his cronies will be content with simply producing one new Bond film starring Pattinson every three to five years. There is a world in which we’ll get several Bond spinoffs, Bond TV shows and — if we’re lucky — an alternate Bond universe where Brosnan gets another crack at the role that not only defined him, but he helped define, too.

James Jung James Jung is the Editor-in-Chief of InsideHook. His journalism has appeared in Bloomberg Businessweek, Outside, Vice, Travel + Leisure, Bicycling, Slate and other publications. His fiction has been published in Narrative, The Southern Review and The Southampton Review. Prior to joining IH, he served as the Editorial Director at Blackbird, the restaurant payments and loyalty company, and was the creator… More from James Jung »