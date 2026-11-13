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Products of the Week: Mini Fridges and Cashmere Sweaters

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
November 13, 2026 12:05 pm EST
A white suitcase with a matching handbag on top, both with black accents, next to a stack of books and a teacup.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Rimowa

The Gist

This week's curated selection of gear, apparel and tech spotlights exciting new drops, featuring a stylish mini fridge, a plush cashmere sweater and a chic luggage collaboration.

Key Takeaways

  • Rocco unveiled a new mini fridge.
  • Sabah collaborated with Tricot on a cashmere sweater.
  • Rimowa partnered with Maison Margiela for a special capsule collection.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rocco announces a new mini fridge, Sabah partners with Tricot on a cashmere sweater and Rimowa teams up with Maison Margiela on a special capsule.

Rimowa x Maison Margiela
Rimowa x Maison Margiela

Rimowa has teamed up with Maison Margiela on a limited edition capsule that blends branded storytelling. It features Margiela’s classic 5AC XL bag and Rimowa’s iconic Classic Cabin reimagined through the lens of fabric garments. The interior lining of the Cabin suitcase is white with additional stitching, and the 5AC XL comes adorned with a 3D patterns, mimicking Rimowa’s aluminum grooves.

read more here
Rocco Mini Mini Fridge
Rocco Mini Mini Fridge

Our favorite smart fridge just got smaller — and in a way that we support. The Rocco Fridge, built to house your wine, beer, extensive diet coke collection — whatever your jive may be, now comes in a mini version. It’s made to fit on your desk (perfect for a midday soda break), your nightstand or your vanity. It can hold a maximum of 12 cans, fits flush against most walls and comes equipped with 360 degree ventilation. It will cool your bevs from all angles down to 41 degrees.

buy here : $345 $295
Saba x Tricot Cashmere Sweater
Saba x Tricot Cashmere Sweater

When buying a cashmere garment, you want to make sure that it’s made to last — and this new quarter-zip from Sabah and Tricot will be in your closet for ages. Every holiday season, the two brands team up to gift us (the general public) a cocreated garment, and this year’s features Royal Blue coloring inspired by Sabah’s New York roots and cashmere craftsmanship courtesy of Tricot’s Parisian atelier.

buy here : $495
Vintage Heavy F/W 2026
Vintage Heavy F/W 2026

There’s nothing quite like putting on a good heavyweight tee or hoodie (especially in the fall), and Vintage Heavy makes some of the best around. The F/W 2026 collection is now live and features designs that are reminiscent of an ‘80s Americana. They feel like something a modern-day skater would wear to pay homage to Bruce Springsteen.

shop here
Ugg x Aimé Leon Dore
Ugg x Aimé Leon Dore

Uggs but make them funky? Aimé Leon Dore has teamed up with the Aussie slipper brand to bring you a version of the shoe better suited to modern-day attire. As much as we love the original tall boot shearling look, it can be nice to explore new iterations of a product. As they step into something new, the two brands have reimagined Ugg’s iconic classic slipper, now made with a full-grain leather exterior in the colorways Coffee Bean and Golden Rod.

shop here
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »

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