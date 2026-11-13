Products of the Week: Mini Fridges and Cashmere Sweaters

Our favorite smart fridge just got smaller — and in a way that we support. The Rocco Fridge, built to house your wine, beer, extensive diet coke collection — whatever your jive may be, now comes in a mini version. It’s made to fit on your desk (perfect for a midday soda break), your nightstand or your vanity. It can hold a maximum of 12 cans, fits flush against most walls and comes equipped with 360 degree ventilation. It will cool your bevs from all angles down to 41 degrees.