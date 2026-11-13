Products of the Week: Mini Fridges and Cashmere Sweaters

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rocco announces a new mini fridge, Sabah partners with Tricot on a cashmere sweater and Rimowa teams up with Maison Margiela on a special capsule.
Rimowa x Maison Margiela
Rimowa has teamed up with Maison Margiela on a limited edition capsule that blends branded storytelling. It features Margiela’s classic 5AC XL bag and Rimowa’s iconic Classic Cabin reimagined through the lens of fabric garments. The interior lining of the Cabin suitcase is white with additional stitching, and the 5AC XL comes adorned with a 3D patterns, mimicking Rimowa’s aluminum grooves.
Rocco Mini Mini Fridge
Our favorite smart fridge just got smaller — and in a way that we support. The Rocco Fridge, built to house your wine, beer, extensive diet coke collection — whatever your jive may be, now comes in a mini version. It’s made to fit on your desk (perfect for a midday soda break), your nightstand or your vanity. It can hold a maximum of 12 cans, fits flush against most walls and comes equipped with 360 degree ventilation. It will cool your bevs from all angles down to 41 degrees.
Saba x Tricot Cashmere Sweater
When buying a cashmere garment, you want to make sure that it’s made to last — and this new quarter-zip from Sabah and Tricot will be in your closet for ages. Every holiday season, the two brands team up to gift us (the general public) a cocreated garment, and this year’s features Royal Blue coloring inspired by Sabah’s New York roots and cashmere craftsmanship courtesy of Tricot’s Parisian atelier.
Vintage Heavy F/W 2026
There’s nothing quite like putting on a good heavyweight tee or hoodie (especially in the fall), and Vintage Heavy makes some of the best around. The F/W 2026 collection is now live and features designs that are reminiscent of an ‘80s Americana. They feel like something a modern-day skater would wear to pay homage to Bruce Springsteen.
Ugg x Aimé Leon Dore
Uggs but make them funky? Aimé Leon Dore has teamed up with the Aussie slipper brand to bring you a version of the shoe better suited to modern-day attire. As much as we love the original tall boot shearling look, it can be nice to explore new iterations of a product. As they step into something new, the two brands have reimagined Ugg’s iconic classic slipper, now made with a full-grain leather exterior in the colorways Coffee Bean and Golden Rod.