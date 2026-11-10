Gear

The 100 Best Gifts for Her, From Stocking Stuffers to Serious Splurges

Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend... we've got you covered

By Verena von Pfetten
November 10, 2026 3:19 pm EST
Two people in coats, one burgundy and one gray, hold red gift boxes with blue ribbons and a white gift with green ribbon.
The woman in your life deserves the best.
Alex Mill

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Somewhere in every woman’s home is a drawer of gifts she was too polite to return. The scarf that’s not quite her color. The candle that smells like a bad salon. The otherwise very nice thing that is also just very much not her. My goal with this guide is simple: to make sure nothing you buy her ends up in that drawer.

I grew up with two sisters, a very opinionated mother and an even more opinionated grandmother. I also love shopping, and I’ve spent most of my career figuring out what’s worth buying and telling women where to find it. I’ve seen every present under the sun, and I know the difference between a gift she’ll thank you for and one she’ll actually love. 

Below, you’ll find 100 carefully selected items for every woman in your life, from stocking stuffers to serious splurges. There are crowd-pleasers, a couple wild cards I guarantee you won’t see anywhere else and at least a few that will make her ask you, “How did you know?”

Shop By Category

Style Gifts

Jewelry Gifts

Beauty & Wellness Gifts

Home & Kitchen Gifts

Fitness Gifts

Travel Gifts

A person in a black top, cream pants, and a black sash, carries a small olive green drawstring bag.
Reformation

The Best Style Gifts for Her

Turtleneck sweaters, fashionable mules, designer bags — oh my!

Emily Dawn Long Butterfly Hair Pin
Emily Dawn Long Butterfly Hair Pin

A little something special from an in-the-know brand, just to show you’re paying attention.

Emily Dawn Long : $80
Alison Roman x Margaux Parlor Mule
Alison Roman x Margaux Parlor Mule

Designed by Alison Roman, these velvet mules are already hostess-approved.

Margaux : $395
Reformation Solene Satin Wristlet
Reformation Solene Satin Wristlet

Fits just enough, which is exactly the point.

Reformation : $298
Horse The Turtleneck Sweatshirt
Horse The Turtleneck Sweatshirt

This sweatshirt is everything: oversized but polished, vintage-inspired but of-the-moment and universally wearable. A surefire hit.

FWRD : $215
Zara Lace Floral Nightgown
Zara Lace Floral Nightgown

A nightgown pretty enough for her to wear anywhere.

Zara : $80
Hansel From Basel Love Cashmere Blend Crew Socks
Hansel From Basel Love Cashmere Blend Crew Socks

For the loafer girly on your list.

Nordstrom : $44
Guest In Residence Wild Rag Cashmere-Jacquard Scarf
Guest In Residence Wild Rag Cashmere-Jacquard Scarf

Scarves can be boring. A reversible bandana-print cashmere one is not.

Net-A-Porter : $245
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses

Same iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer, now in an Ease version slightly tweaked for comfort. A classic for a reason, just easier to wear.

GlassesUSA : $191
Tuckernuck Genevieve Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Tuckernuck Genevieve Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

This cozy, chunky knit sweater keeps selling out for being such a perfect dupe of a $1,550 version by a brand I shall not name. But she’ll know and love it.

Tuckernuck : $398
Pela London Fog Map Strata iPhone 18 Pro Case
Pela London Fog Map Strata iPhone 18 Pro Case

A microplastic-free phone case that comes in endless variations. If you’re overwhelmed, just stick with this one.

Pela : $75
OSSA New York Murano Wrist Strap
OSSA New York Murano Wrist Strap

Is she constantly digging around in her purse to find her phone? (Yes, because we all are.)

Shopbop : $65
Alex Mill The Perfect Weekday Tote
Alex Mill The Perfect Weekday Tote

Don’t even bother reading this caption. Just click straight through so that you have enough time to get it monogrammed before the holidays.

Alex Mill : $175
Lindquist Eggi Bag
Lindquist Eggi Bag

Every one of these handmade bags is stamped with the initials of the artisan who made it, which is about as personal as a gift gets.

Lindquist : $660
Edie Parker Stoned Lighter Case
Edie Parker Stoned Lighter Case

She’s a showstopper.

Edie Parker : $85
Parker Thatch Broken-In Leather Jack Tote
Parker Thatch Broken-In Leather Jack Tote

Work bag, carry-on, weekend tote: This handcrafted leather option does it all — and beautifully. It’s the forever bag she’ll never have to replace.

Parker Thatch : $950
Petite Plume Twill Red Ticking Pajama Set
Petite Plume Twill Red Ticking Pajama Set

Founded by a former CIA officer and worn by Prince George, Petite Plume makes the most polished pajamas she’ll ever own. Bonus: there’s a matching set for you, too.

Petite Plume : $118
Ariat Casanova X Toe Western Boot
Ariat Casanova X Toe Western Boot

Sure, she already owns boots, but these are the ones she’ll actually get stopped on the street in.

Ariat : $280
Anya Hindmarch Metallic Eyes Card Case
Anya Hindmarch Metallic Eyes Card Case

Add a little twinkle to the most everyday of items: her wallet.

Anya Hindmarch : $320
MG & Co. Brass Jewel Keyring
MG & Co. Brass Jewel Keyring

Small enough to stock her stuffing, cute enough to be a stand-alone present.

MG & Co. : $95
Bombas Sunday Mule Slipper
Bombas Sunday Mule Slipper

These fluffy, sink-in slides sell out every winter.

Bombas : $70
A pair of silver hook earrings, each with a small round pearl above a larger, irregular-shaped pearl.
Sophie Buhai

Jewelry Gifts

A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer.

Éliou Caracol Shell Earrings
Éliou Caracol Shell Earrings

An impossibly chic pair of mismatched earrings made of natural shells and studded with freshwater pearls and sparkling cubic zirconia. Did I mention they’re one of a kind?

Shopbop : $220 $132
Monbouquette Reversible Coin Necklace
Monbouquette Reversible Coin Necklace

Two necklaces in one for the woman who likes to mix things up.

:AtPresent : $265
Lizzie Fortunato New Bloom Earrings
Lizzie Fortunato New Bloom Earrings

Forget a bouquet: These gumdrop-bright flowers will never wilt and make a much bigger statement, right out of the box.

:AtPresent : $275
Ben-Amun La Isla Candy Color Necklace
Ben-Amun La Isla Candy Color Necklace

A candy-colored necklace rich with nostalgia. If you wanted to really play this up, pair it with the 2 lb. box of BonBon.

Moda Operandi : $190
Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Tulipe Jewelry Box
Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Tulipe Jewelry Box

The teeny, tiniest and most luxurious jewelry box you’ve ever seen and she’ll ever want.

Farfetch : $112
Heaven Mayhem Book Box Jewelry Box
Heaven Mayhem Book Box Jewelry Box

An ingeniously designed jewelry box disguised as a coffee table book. The number one rule of gift-giving: surprise and delight!

Heaven Mayhem : $75 – $85
Ross Simons Bezel-Set Multi-Gemstone Necklace
Ross Simons Bezel-Set Multi-Gemstone Necklace

This delicate necklace mixes playful shapes in Skittle-bright colors.

Ross Simons : $149
Keane Nemo Glass Cuff
Keane Nemo Glass Cuff

Elevated enough to wear with anything, versatile enough to never take off. Each piece is handmade and one of a kind.

Moda Operandi : $170
Sophie Buhai Double Pearl Earrings
Sophie Buhai Double Pearl Earrings

Heirloom-style pearls with a sculptural edge, handcrafted in Los Angeles.

Net-A-Porter : $850
Dorsey Odette Moissanite Earrings
Dorsey Odette Moissanite Earrings

One of my sisters got a pair of Dorsey earrings for her birthday last year. The other one immediately asked for them for Christmas. That’s a sample size of two — and a 100% hit rate.

Dorsey : $445
Jennifer Fisher Small Semi-Precious Emerald Signet Ring
Jennifer Fisher Small Semi-Precious Emerald Signet Ring

A truly evergreen piece.

Jennifer Fisher : $210
Mejuri 18K Gold Vermeil Puzzle Stacking Ring
Mejuri 18K Gold Vermeil Puzzle Stacking Ring

Slender, gold vermeil rings designed to be stacked. Opt for a single one in her birthstone, or bundle it with a few others to double down on meaning.

Mejuri : $148
Mejuri Sia 18K Gold Vermeil Birthstone Bracelet
Mejuri Sia 18K Gold Vermeil Birthstone Bracelet

A barely-there bracelet with a thoughtful touch.

Mejuri : $138
MM Druck Rock Candy Ring
MM Druck Rock Candy Ring

Effortlessly cool — and a little reminiscent of those Hard Candy nail polish rings from the ‘90s. (She’ll know what I’m talking about.)

:AtPresent : $475
Ettika Silver Liquid Cuff
Ettika Silver Liquid Cuff

This will play well with anything she already has and make you look like you know what you’re doing.

Revolve : $55
Quince 14K Gold Tube Hoops
Quince 14K Gold Tube Hoops

Gold hoops — but with a twist.

Quince : $218
A person with red nails holds a green hairbrush over a spinning record on a turntable.
La Bonne Brosse

Beauty & Wellness Gifts

We know: You barely understand a thing about women’s beauty products. Luckily, we do — and we’ve tested everything on this list. So just listen to us.

Contrapposto Extrait De Parfum Musc Pétille
Contrapposto Extrait De Parfum Musc Pétille

Don’t just get her a perfume, get her an extrait de parfum from Contrapposto. Made with master perfumers Frank Voelkl and Shyamala Maisondieu and developed to interact with the wearer’s skin, each scent also comes packaged in a 416-page laser-cut art book.

Contrapposto : $350
Omnilux Contour Face
Omnilux Contour Face

There’s a reason this mask is on every single gift guide every single year. (The reason is that it works.)

Omnilux : $395
Kraum Micro Brush Set
Kraum Micro Brush Set

Five tiny precision makeup brushes handmade in Japan, plus a user’s manual and conditioning brush soap. If she wears makeup, she’ll love this.

Kraum : $149
La Bonne Brosse Petite Essential Soft Brush
La Bonne Brosse Petite Essential Soft Brush

A luxury hairbrush pretty enough to be left out on display — and it’s purse-sized.

Goop : $155
Celisse The Full Set (Red Edition)
Celisse The Full Set (Red Edition)

This seven-piece nail kit (complete with the perfect red polish) will turn at-home manicures into an indulgence.

Goop : $134
Violette_Fr Object de Réflexion
Violette_Fr Object de Réflexion

A soft-focus mirror meets makeup mixing palette from artist Violette Serrat’s eponymous line. Pair it with a Bisou Balm in Bêtise.

Violette_FR : $68
Maude Burn Corner Office Candle
Maude Burn Corner Office Candle

Set the scene with a deliciously scented candle that melts into a rich and oh-so-soft massage oil.

Maude : $32
Hermès Rouge Matte Lipstick
Hermès Rouge Matte Lipstick

A $100 lipstick (it’s Hermès!) in a timeless and universally flattering red is the definition of an ideal gift: something she’d never buy for herself.

Bergdorf Goodman : $86
Soft Services Buffing Bar Miniature Collection, Vol. II
Soft Services Buffing Bar Miniature Collection, Vol. II

Soft Service’s cult Buffing Bar, sized down to into a purse (and a stocking, for that matter)? That’s a perfect gift.

Soft Services : $49 $39
Salt & Stone Body Wash Discovery Set
Salt & Stone Body Wash Discovery Set

She can choose which of Salt & Stone’s delectable scents she likes best. You just have to gift them to her.

Salt & Stone : $44
Vyrao The Sixth Cream Scent
Vyrao The Sixth Cream Scent

With notes designed to soothe, The Sixth by all-natural perfumery Vyrao is a “cream scent” that does double duty as a hand and body moisturizer. Plus, it comes in a groovy little tube.

Bloomingdales : $65
LYMA Red Light Laser
LYMA Red Light Laser

Yes, this top-of-the-line, at-home laser is a splurge, but it was also one of the best-selling skincare devices of last year. Remember and repeat the mantra: The best gift is the one she’d never buy herself.

Lyma : $2,695
Crown Affair Healthy Hair Vault Gift Set
Crown Affair Healthy Hair Vault Gift Set

Indulgent haircare and accessories —including an award-winning microfiber towel — in a sumptuous and holiday-appropriate gift set.

Sephora : $272
Mutha Body Oil
Mutha Body Oil

A luxe body oil packed with antioxidants and fatty acids for the dewiest of skin. A portion of Mutha’s proceeds goes to ensuring that women around the world are able to deliver their children safely. (This would pair well with a copy of Mother Tongue mag from elsewhere on the list.)

Bluemercury : $105
Sidia Strike Refillable Fragrance Case
Sidia Strike Refillable Fragrance Case

An object inspired by a maternal heirloom, The Strike is a lighter-esque fragrance carrier that’s devastatingly chic. It comes with your choice of Sidia’s three signature scents: Midas is maybe the most universal, but go with Braless if she’s got a sense of humor.

Sidia : $120
Flewd Whole Mood Bundle Bath Soaks
Flewd Whole Mood Bundle Bath Soaks

Get a trio of these batched bath soak pouches for anyone who loves a bath.

Flewd : $76 $60
Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm
Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm

This cult-favorite softening and smoothing lip balm makes for a sweet little stocking stuffer.

Sephora : $24
And Repeat AndAgain 7-Day Pill Case
And Repeat AndAgain 7-Day Pill Case

Elevate her routine with a pill case that makes what’s inside feel like a treat, not a task.

And Repeat : $98
MSK Labs The Night Affair Face Mask
MSK Labs The Night Affair Face Mask

Give her a vacation-worthy glow with this overnight self-tanning mask from celebrity spray tan artist Mishel Chernyavskiy. (And yes, that’s a thing.)

Revolve : $40
Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush
Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush

One tool, one pass, one very good hair day. Shark’s Glossi dries, smooths and adds shine all at once, no round-brush arm workout required.

Shark : $180
Two martini glasses with lemon twists and olives on a silver tray.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen

Home & Kitchen Gifts

Customized letterhead, viral faux fur blankets and a stunning set of martini glasses. 

Dream Delivery Service A Month of Dreams
Dream Delivery Service A Month of Dreams

Make her dreams come true by having them delivered: 31 days of personal dreams, each sealed with a pink envelope and written just for her. Honestly, this one should cost $300.

Dream Delivery Service : $60
Big Night Olive Everything Picks
Big Night Olive Everything Picks

Does she love a dirty martini? She’ll love these.

Big Night : $36
831 Stories The Full Stack
831 Stories The Full Stack

A full stack of the sexy books from buzzy new romance publisher 831 Stories. You could also choose a smaller bundle from a variety of beloved themes — think friends to lovers; slow burn; celebrity/normal person — depending on her tastes.

831 Stories : $224
Lauren Edelstein 10×10 Emoji Art Print
Lauren Edelstein 10×10 Emoji Art Print

Give her a love letter to New York in emoji form from artist Lauren Edelstein, whose intricate, intensely constructed and playful work is available for the first time ever in 10-inch giclee print form. If you want to splurge on a full-size piece, I recommend Ticket Face or Ugh, Brad. (Make sure to zoom in while shopping for full effect.)

Shop Lauren Edelstein
Mack The Important Flowers Planner 2027
Mack The Important Flowers Planner 2027

Only Sofia Coppola can be Sofia Coppola. The rest of us can use her diary.

Urban Outfitters : $34
Garrett Signature Favorites 3-Way Split Tin
Garrett Signature Favorites 3-Way Split Tin

A giant tub of what feels like never-ending popcorn, with three different flavors so she never gets bored.

Garrett : $66
Runamok Sparkle Syrup
Runamok Sparkle Syrup

Make mornings sweeter with iridescent — and totally edible — maple syrup. (And it’s the real kind, too!)

Runamok : $20
Lola Blanket Medium Blanket
Lola Blanket Medium Blanket

The softest blanket ever — just do a quick search for “lola blanket” and skim the results — in a baby fawn print. Anyone would melt.

Lola Blankets : $275
Coop’s Peppermint Fudge Hot Chocolate
Coop’s Peppermint Fudge Hot Chocolate

Small-batch, women-owned ice cream sauces that are so irresistibly luscious you can forget the ice cream and just eat them with a spoon.

Amazon : $14
Damson Madder Utility Apron With Multi Pockets
Damson Madder Utility Apron With Multi Pockets

An extra practical apron (it has pockets) in a playful print.

Damson Madder : $75
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Piano Cocktail Glass Set
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Piano Cocktail Glass Set

Flawlessly proportioned glasses in a mix-and-match color scheme. Sets you up perfectly to add to the set next year.

Sophie Lou Jacobsen : $100
Hommey Rocky Road Striped Robe
Hommey Rocky Road Striped Robe

A plush, 450GSM all-cotton terry robe in a retro stripe that makes every Sunday morning feel like a hotel stay.

Hommey : $129 $97
Gohar World Mother of Pearl Salad Servers
Gohar World Mother of Pearl Salad Servers

Treat her as well as she treats her guests with the mother-of-pearl serving spoons that are delightfully, gloriously unnecessary.

Gohar World : $188
Lisa Sterle The Modern Witch Tarot Deck
Lisa Sterle The Modern Witch Tarot Deck

This classic tarot deck, reimagined with a fashion-forward cast, comes in a gold-stitched velvet pouch and with a guide book for the woo-woo woman in your life.

Barnes & Noble : $27
Polaroid Go Generation 3 Starter Set
Polaroid Go Generation 3 Starter Set

A new hobby — and a lot less screen time.

Polaroid : $100
Braun Classic Analogue Alarm Clock BC22
Braun Classic Analogue Alarm Clock BC22

The greatest gift of all: good, old-fashioned sleep.

Amazon : $37
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw

There’s no such thing as too many blankets. This one is soufflé soft.

Quince : $319 $164
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes Tub
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes Tub

Every chef’s favorite sea salt in an indecently sized tub.

Amazon : $30
Louise Carmen Paris Roadbook Refillable Notebook
Louise Carmen Paris Roadbook Refillable Notebook

A customizable Parisian leather journal that only gets better with age. Buy it once, and she can fill it forever.

Louise Carmen : $149
Tropical Fruit Box Passion Fruit Box
Tropical Fruit Box Passion Fruit Box

What could be better than waking up to a box of fresh-picked passion fruit, no vacation needed?

Tropical Fruit Box : $89
D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain
D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain

A scented candle isn’t necessarily original, but one that smells like Big Sur after rain definitely is.

D.S. & Durga : $75
BonBon Large Gift Box
BonBon Large Gift Box

Two pounds of bouncy, chewy, sour and impossible-to-stop-eating Swedish candy from the NYC shop with a feverish following.

BonBon : $43
Fishwife The Ultimate Tinned Fish Gift Pack
Fishwife The Ultimate Tinned Fish Gift Pack

A holiday gift box from Fishwife, the canned seafood upstart with a devoted fan base. It’s like an advent calendar… but for fish.

Fishwife : $130
Buck Mason Vintage Interloop Sweatpant
Buck Mason Vintage Interloop Sweatpant

The platonic ideal of sweatpants in a surprisingly workhorse color. Grab the matching quarter zip too, if you think she’d like a set.

Buck Mason : $118
A person's legs and feet with light green ankle weights, holding a matching dumbbell against a green background.
Bala

Fitness & Outdoor Gifts

Everything she needs to live that active girl lifestyle. 

Bink Mini 17 oz Glass Water Bottle
Bink Mini 17 oz Glass Water Bottle

A cute and practical way to make sure she stays hydrated.

Urban Outfitters : $30
Walden Meditation Cushion + Mat Set
Walden Meditation Cushion + Mat Set

A hand-crafted meditation pillow that’s minimalist in design and plush in practice, thanks to a buckwheat fill and memory foam topper.

Free People : $268
Offfield Performance Energy Gummies
Offfield Performance Energy Gummies

Edibles formulated for exercise — seriously. These microdosed gummies infused with a hit of natural caffeine makes every part of the workout feel as good as the end.

Gossamer : $46
Therabody JetBoots Prime
Therabody JetBoots Prime

A pro-level leg massage she can enjoy post-run (or even just on the couch).

Therabody : $550
Souls. Retro Pilates Grip Socks
Souls. Retro Pilates Grip Socks

There’s something charmingly on the nose about pilates socks as stocking stuffers.

Free People : $20
Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker 
Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker 

A go-to gift, but in an unexpected color.

Walmart : $85
Hercule Studio Soca Mat Strap
Hercule Studio Soca Mat Strap

Sometimes the most utilitarian gifts are the most thoughtful. Who knew something as simple as a yoga mat strap could look this elevated?

goop : $100
Hercule Studio Archy Exercise Mat
Hercule Studio Archy Exercise Mat

The mat that justifies the strap — or just makes at-home yoga look and feel that much better. Arch-shaped and oversize, each one is made of fabric-covered foam for textured support.

FWRD : $215
Agent Nateur Marine Collagen Peptide Pearls
Agent Nateur Marine Collagen Peptide Pearls

Supplements aren’t the sexiest gift, but this editor-approved, all-in-one collagen peptide powder comes in an opalescent pouch that radiates the same glow it promises.

Agent Nateur : $99
Bala The On-The-Go Kit
Bala The On-The-Go Kit

Sleek, at-home workout accessories that make any kind of movement more aesthetically pleasing. (Surprisingly important.)

Bala : $103
Nike Vomero Plus Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus Running Shoes

Her miles shouldn’t be uncomfortable. With Nike’s latest super trainer, they don’t have to be.

Nike : $190
Vuori Halo Easy Wideleg Pant
Vuori Halo Easy Wideleg Pant

Made from buttery DreamKnit fabric, Vuori’s wide-leg option feels like sweats and looks like “real” pants. She’ll wear them at the gym and on the couch.

Vuori : $118
Black Sonos Ace headphones rest on a patterned surface with colorful papers and glittery pink accents.
Sonos

Travel Gifts

For the woman who is always on the go.

Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask

The kind of luxury she’ll use every night. Lunya’s mulberry silk mask might look and feel like a five-star hotel, but it’s machine washable. (Go with a darker color to ensure maximum blackout.)

Lunya : $65
Afform The Medium Slate Traveller Makeup Bag
Afform The Medium Slate Traveller Makeup Bag

Customizable, foldable and easily organized, this travel kit trades the bottomless-pit approach for everything-in-its-place, with Velcro dividers, mesh pouches and elastic loops she can arrange to fit her routine.

Afform : $110
Amazon Kindle Aluminum (32GB)
Amazon Kindle Aluminum (32GB)

For anyone who packs four books for a three-day trip, this new Kindle is light enough and thin enough to take almost anywhere.

Amazon : $190
Sonos Ace Ultra Noise-Canceling Headphones
Sonos Ace Ultra Noise-Canceling Headphones

The noise cancelling on Sonos’s new Ace Ultra is no joke: it blocks twice as much noise as the original Ace, and the battery runs up to 35 hours with ANC on. If she has Sonos speakers at home, she can send the TV audio straight to her ears, too.

Sonos : $449
Quay Felt Cute Round Sunglasses
Quay Felt Cute Round Sunglasses

A pair of quality, inexpensive sunglasses is a no-brainer for chucking in her travel pack.

Quay : $75 $45
Baggu Go Pouch Set (Polka Dot Mix)
Baggu Go Pouch Set (Polka Dot Mix)

For the woman whose purse is a black hole.

Ban.do : $44
Burga Your Best Magnetic Power Bank
Burga Your Best Magnetic Power Bank

The encouragement she deserves, the battery she needs.

Burga : $104 $83
Loop Switch 2 Earbuds
Loop Switch 2 Earbuds

Ear plugs that don’t look (or feel) like a buzzkill.

Loop : $60
Verena von Pfetten

Verena von Pfetten

Verena von Pfetten is the co-founder of Gossamer, the cannabis lifestyle brand and store. A former fashion editor and erstwhile writer, her work has been featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Condé Nast Traveler and more. Tripping Point, Gossamer’s forthcoming guide to psychedelics, will be published by Clarkson Potter in August, 2027.
More from Verena von Pfetten »

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