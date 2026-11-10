The 100 Best Gifts for Her, From Stocking Stuffers to Serious Splurges
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Somewhere in every woman’s home is a drawer of gifts she was too polite to return. The scarf that’s not quite her color. The candle that smells like a bad salon. The otherwise very nice thing that is also just very much not her. My goal with this guide is simple: to make sure nothing you buy her ends up in that drawer.
I grew up with two sisters, a very opinionated mother and an even more opinionated grandmother. I also love shopping, and I’ve spent most of my career figuring out what’s worth buying and telling women where to find it. I’ve seen every present under the sun, and I know the difference between a gift she’ll thank you for and one she’ll actually love.
Below, you’ll find 100 carefully selected items for every woman in your life, from stocking stuffers to serious splurges. There are crowd-pleasers, a couple wild cards I guarantee you won’t see anywhere else and at least a few that will make her ask you, “How did you know?”
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The Best Style Gifts for Her
Turtleneck sweaters, fashionable mules, designer bags — oh my!
Emily Dawn Long Butterfly Hair Pin
A little something special from an in-the-know brand, just to show you’re paying attention.
Alison Roman x Margaux Parlor Mule
Designed by Alison Roman, these velvet mules are already hostess-approved.
Reformation Solene Satin Wristlet
Fits just enough, which is exactly the point.
Horse The Turtleneck Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt is everything: oversized but polished, vintage-inspired but of-the-moment and universally wearable. A surefire hit.
Zara Lace Floral Nightgown
A nightgown pretty enough for her to wear anywhere.
Hansel From Basel Love Cashmere Blend Crew Socks
For the loafer girly on your list.
Guest In Residence Wild Rag Cashmere-Jacquard Scarf
Scarves can be boring. A reversible bandana-print cashmere one is not.
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses
Same iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer, now in an Ease version slightly tweaked for comfort. A classic for a reason, just easier to wear.
Tuckernuck Genevieve Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This cozy, chunky knit sweater keeps selling out for being such a perfect dupe of a $1,550 version by a brand I shall not name. But she’ll know and love it.
Pela London Fog Map Strata iPhone 18 Pro Case
A microplastic-free phone case that comes in endless variations. If you’re overwhelmed, just stick with this one.
OSSA New York Murano Wrist Strap
Is she constantly digging around in her purse to find her phone? (Yes, because we all are.)
Alex Mill The Perfect Weekday Tote
Don’t even bother reading this caption. Just click straight through so that you have enough time to get it monogrammed before the holidays.
Lindquist Eggi Bag
Every one of these handmade bags is stamped with the initials of the artisan who made it, which is about as personal as a gift gets.
Edie Parker Stoned Lighter Case
She’s a showstopper.
Parker Thatch Broken-In Leather Jack Tote
Work bag, carry-on, weekend tote: This handcrafted leather option does it all — and beautifully. It’s the forever bag she’ll never have to replace.
Petite Plume Twill Red Ticking Pajama Set
Founded by a former CIA officer and worn by Prince George, Petite Plume makes the most polished pajamas she’ll ever own. Bonus: there’s a matching set for you, too.
Ariat Casanova X Toe Western Boot
Sure, she already owns boots, but these are the ones she’ll actually get stopped on the street in.
Anya Hindmarch Metallic Eyes Card Case
Add a little twinkle to the most everyday of items: her wallet.
MG & Co. Brass Jewel Keyring
Small enough to stock her stuffing, cute enough to be a stand-alone present.
Bombas Sunday Mule Slipper
These fluffy, sink-in slides sell out every winter.
Jewelry Gifts
A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer.
Éliou Caracol Shell Earrings
An impossibly chic pair of mismatched earrings made of natural shells and studded with freshwater pearls and sparkling cubic zirconia. Did I mention they’re one of a kind?
Monbouquette Reversible Coin Necklace
Two necklaces in one for the woman who likes to mix things up.
Lizzie Fortunato New Bloom Earrings
Forget a bouquet: These gumdrop-bright flowers will never wilt and make a much bigger statement, right out of the box.
Ben-Amun La Isla Candy Color Necklace
A candy-colored necklace rich with nostalgia. If you wanted to really play this up, pair it with the 2 lb. box of BonBon.
Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Tulipe Jewelry Box
The teeny, tiniest and most luxurious jewelry box you’ve ever seen and she’ll ever want.
Heaven Mayhem Book Box Jewelry Box
An ingeniously designed jewelry box disguised as a coffee table book. The number one rule of gift-giving: surprise and delight!
Ross Simons Bezel-Set Multi-Gemstone Necklace
This delicate necklace mixes playful shapes in Skittle-bright colors.
Keane Nemo Glass Cuff
Elevated enough to wear with anything, versatile enough to never take off. Each piece is handmade and one of a kind.
Sophie Buhai Double Pearl Earrings
Heirloom-style pearls with a sculptural edge, handcrafted in Los Angeles.
Dorsey Odette Moissanite Earrings
One of my sisters got a pair of Dorsey earrings for her birthday last year. The other one immediately asked for them for Christmas. That’s a sample size of two — and a 100% hit rate.
Jennifer Fisher Small Semi-Precious Emerald Signet Ring
A truly evergreen piece.
Mejuri 18K Gold Vermeil Puzzle Stacking Ring
Slender, gold vermeil rings designed to be stacked. Opt for a single one in her birthstone, or bundle it with a few others to double down on meaning.
Mejuri Sia 18K Gold Vermeil Birthstone Bracelet
A barely-there bracelet with a thoughtful touch.
MM Druck Rock Candy Ring
Effortlessly cool — and a little reminiscent of those Hard Candy nail polish rings from the ‘90s. (She’ll know what I’m talking about.)
Ettika Silver Liquid Cuff
This will play well with anything she already has and make you look like you know what you’re doing.
Quince 14K Gold Tube Hoops
Gold hoops — but with a twist.
Beauty & Wellness Gifts
We know: You barely understand a thing about women’s beauty products. Luckily, we do — and we’ve tested everything on this list. So just listen to us.
Contrapposto Extrait De Parfum Musc Pétille
Don’t just get her a perfume, get her an extrait de parfum from Contrapposto. Made with master perfumers Frank Voelkl and Shyamala Maisondieu and developed to interact with the wearer’s skin, each scent also comes packaged in a 416-page laser-cut art book.
Omnilux Contour Face
There’s a reason this mask is on every single gift guide every single year. (The reason is that it works.)
Kraum Micro Brush Set
Five tiny precision makeup brushes handmade in Japan, plus a user’s manual and conditioning brush soap. If she wears makeup, she’ll love this.
La Bonne Brosse Petite Essential Soft Brush
A luxury hairbrush pretty enough to be left out on display — and it’s purse-sized.
Celisse The Full Set (Red Edition)
This seven-piece nail kit (complete with the perfect red polish) will turn at-home manicures into an indulgence.
Violette_Fr Object de Réflexion
A soft-focus mirror meets makeup mixing palette from artist Violette Serrat’s eponymous line. Pair it with a Bisou Balm in Bêtise.
Maude Burn Corner Office Candle
Set the scene with a deliciously scented candle that melts into a rich and oh-so-soft massage oil.
Hermès Rouge Matte Lipstick
A $100 lipstick (it’s Hermès!) in a timeless and universally flattering red is the definition of an ideal gift: something she’d never buy for herself.
Soft Services Buffing Bar Miniature Collection, Vol. II
Soft Service’s cult Buffing Bar, sized down to into a purse (and a stocking, for that matter)? That’s a perfect gift.
Salt & Stone Body Wash Discovery Set
She can choose which of Salt & Stone’s delectable scents she likes best. You just have to gift them to her.
Vyrao The Sixth Cream Scent
With notes designed to soothe, The Sixth by all-natural perfumery Vyrao is a “cream scent” that does double duty as a hand and body moisturizer. Plus, it comes in a groovy little tube.
LYMA Red Light Laser
Yes, this top-of-the-line, at-home laser is a splurge, but it was also one of the best-selling skincare devices of last year. Remember and repeat the mantra: The best gift is the one she’d never buy herself.
Crown Affair Healthy Hair Vault Gift Set
Indulgent haircare and accessories —including an award-winning microfiber towel — in a sumptuous and holiday-appropriate gift set.
Mutha Body Oil
A luxe body oil packed with antioxidants and fatty acids for the dewiest of skin. A portion of Mutha’s proceeds goes to ensuring that women around the world are able to deliver their children safely. (This would pair well with a copy of Mother Tongue mag from elsewhere on the list.)
Sidia Strike Refillable Fragrance Case
An object inspired by a maternal heirloom, The Strike is a lighter-esque fragrance carrier that’s devastatingly chic. It comes with your choice of Sidia’s three signature scents: Midas is maybe the most universal, but go with Braless if she’s got a sense of humor.
Flewd Whole Mood Bundle Bath Soaks
Get a trio of these batched bath soak pouches for anyone who loves a bath.
Eadem Le Chouchou Lip Softening Balm
This cult-favorite softening and smoothing lip balm makes for a sweet little stocking stuffer.
And Repeat AndAgain 7-Day Pill Case
Elevate her routine with a pill case that makes what’s inside feel like a treat, not a task.
MSK Labs The Night Affair Face Mask
Give her a vacation-worthy glow with this overnight self-tanning mask from celebrity spray tan artist Mishel Chernyavskiy. (And yes, that’s a thing.)
Shark Glossi 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Brush
One tool, one pass, one very good hair day. Shark’s Glossi dries, smooths and adds shine all at once, no round-brush arm workout required.
Home & Kitchen Gifts
Customized letterhead, viral faux fur blankets and a stunning set of martini glasses.
Dream Delivery Service A Month of Dreams
Make her dreams come true by having them delivered: 31 days of personal dreams, each sealed with a pink envelope and written just for her. Honestly, this one should cost $300.
Big Night Olive Everything Picks
Does she love a dirty martini? She’ll love these.
831 Stories The Full Stack
A full stack of the sexy books from buzzy new romance publisher 831 Stories. You could also choose a smaller bundle from a variety of beloved themes — think friends to lovers; slow burn; celebrity/normal person — depending on her tastes.
Lauren Edelstein 10×10 Emoji Art Print
Give her a love letter to New York in emoji form from artist Lauren Edelstein, whose intricate, intensely constructed and playful work is available for the first time ever in 10-inch giclee print form. If you want to splurge on a full-size piece, I recommend Ticket Face or Ugh, Brad. (Make sure to zoom in while shopping for full effect.)
Mack The Important Flowers Planner 2027
Only Sofia Coppola can be Sofia Coppola. The rest of us can use her diary.
Garrett Signature Favorites 3-Way Split Tin
A giant tub of what feels like never-ending popcorn, with three different flavors so she never gets bored.
Runamok Sparkle Syrup
Make mornings sweeter with iridescent — and totally edible — maple syrup. (And it’s the real kind, too!)
Lola Blanket Medium Blanket
The softest blanket ever — just do a quick search for “lola blanket” and skim the results — in a baby fawn print. Anyone would melt.
Coop’s Peppermint Fudge Hot Chocolate
Small-batch, women-owned ice cream sauces that are so irresistibly luscious you can forget the ice cream and just eat them with a spoon.
Damson Madder Utility Apron With Multi Pockets
An extra practical apron (it has pockets) in a playful print.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Piano Cocktail Glass Set
Flawlessly proportioned glasses in a mix-and-match color scheme. Sets you up perfectly to add to the set next year.
Hommey Rocky Road Striped Robe
A plush, 450GSM all-cotton terry robe in a retro stripe that makes every Sunday morning feel like a hotel stay.
Gohar World Mother of Pearl Salad Servers
Treat her as well as she treats her guests with the mother-of-pearl serving spoons that are delightfully, gloriously unnecessary.
Lisa Sterle The Modern Witch Tarot Deck
This classic tarot deck, reimagined with a fashion-forward cast, comes in a gold-stitched velvet pouch and with a guide book for the woo-woo woman in your life.
Polaroid Go Generation 3 Starter Set
A new hobby — and a lot less screen time.
Braun Classic Analogue Alarm Clock BC22
The greatest gift of all: good, old-fashioned sleep.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Throw
There’s no such thing as too many blankets. This one is soufflé soft.
Maldon Sea Salt Flakes Tub
Every chef’s favorite sea salt in an indecently sized tub.
Louise Carmen Paris Roadbook Refillable Notebook
A customizable Parisian leather journal that only gets better with age. Buy it once, and she can fill it forever.
Tropical Fruit Box Passion Fruit Box
What could be better than waking up to a box of fresh-picked passion fruit, no vacation needed?
D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain
A scented candle isn’t necessarily original, but one that smells like Big Sur after rain definitely is.
BonBon Large Gift Box
Two pounds of bouncy, chewy, sour and impossible-to-stop-eating Swedish candy from the NYC shop with a feverish following.
Fishwife The Ultimate Tinned Fish Gift Pack
A holiday gift box from Fishwife, the canned seafood upstart with a devoted fan base. It’s like an advent calendar… but for fish.
Buck Mason Vintage Interloop Sweatpant
The platonic ideal of sweatpants in a surprisingly workhorse color. Grab the matching quarter zip too, if you think she’d like a set.
Fitness & Outdoor Gifts
Everything she needs to live that active girl lifestyle.
Bink Mini 17 oz Glass Water Bottle
A cute and practical way to make sure she stays hydrated.
Walden Meditation Cushion + Mat Set
A hand-crafted meditation pillow that’s minimalist in design and plush in practice, thanks to a buckwheat fill and memory foam topper.
Offfield Performance Energy Gummies
Edibles formulated for exercise — seriously. These microdosed gummies infused with a hit of natural caffeine makes every part of the workout feel as good as the end.
Therabody JetBoots Prime
A pro-level leg massage she can enjoy post-run (or even just on the couch).
Souls. Retro Pilates Grip Socks
There’s something charmingly on the nose about pilates socks as stocking stuffers.
Google Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker
A go-to gift, but in an unexpected color.
Hercule Studio Soca Mat Strap
Sometimes the most utilitarian gifts are the most thoughtful. Who knew something as simple as a yoga mat strap could look this elevated?
Hercule Studio Archy Exercise Mat
The mat that justifies the strap — or just makes at-home yoga look and feel that much better. Arch-shaped and oversize, each one is made of fabric-covered foam for textured support.
Agent Nateur Marine Collagen Peptide Pearls
Supplements aren’t the sexiest gift, but this editor-approved, all-in-one collagen peptide powder comes in an opalescent pouch that radiates the same glow it promises.
Bala The On-The-Go Kit
Sleek, at-home workout accessories that make any kind of movement more aesthetically pleasing. (Surprisingly important.)
Nike Vomero Plus Running Shoes
Her miles shouldn’t be uncomfortable. With Nike’s latest super trainer, they don’t have to be.
Vuori Halo Easy Wideleg Pant
Made from buttery DreamKnit fabric, Vuori’s wide-leg option feels like sweats and looks like “real” pants. She’ll wear them at the gym and on the couch.
Travel Gifts
For the woman who is always on the go.
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
The kind of luxury she’ll use every night. Lunya’s mulberry silk mask might look and feel like a five-star hotel, but it’s machine washable. (Go with a darker color to ensure maximum blackout.)
Afform The Medium Slate Traveller Makeup Bag
Customizable, foldable and easily organized, this travel kit trades the bottomless-pit approach for everything-in-its-place, with Velcro dividers, mesh pouches and elastic loops she can arrange to fit her routine.
Amazon Kindle Aluminum (32GB)
For anyone who packs four books for a three-day trip, this new Kindle is light enough and thin enough to take almost anywhere.
Sonos Ace Ultra Noise-Canceling Headphones
The noise cancelling on Sonos’s new Ace Ultra is no joke: it blocks twice as much noise as the original Ace, and the battery runs up to 35 hours with ANC on. If she has Sonos speakers at home, she can send the TV audio straight to her ears, too.
Quay Felt Cute Round Sunglasses
A pair of quality, inexpensive sunglasses is a no-brainer for chucking in her travel pack.
Baggu Go Pouch Set (Polka Dot Mix)
For the woman whose purse is a black hole.
Burga Your Best Magnetic Power Bank
The encouragement she deserves, the battery she needs.
Loop Switch 2 Earbuds
Ear plugs that don’t look (or feel) like a buzzkill.