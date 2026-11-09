Winter Is Coming. The Winter Boot Collabs Are Already Here.

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Sorel, Diemme and more launch weatherproof boots primed for wet, frigid conditions. Elsewhere, Uniqlo’s latest sub-label drops a condensed knitwear capsule, J.Crew reveals a handful of holiday stunners, Chrome Industries and Engineered Garments debut a med pac-style sling and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Budding Sub-Label: Uniqlo F.Risso 3D Knit Boat Neck Sweater, $50
- The All-Weather Footwear: Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX, $350
- The Holiday Stunner: J.Crew Hand-Painted Classic Chino, $348
- The Heritage Collab: Diemme x Clarks Chukka, $620
- The Rugged Carry-All: Chrome Industries x Engineered Garments Med Pac & Shoulder 30L, $220
- More Menswear Drops
Uniqlo F.Risso 3D Knit Boat Neck Sweater
It’s been a year of big (positive) changes for Uniqlo, most notably in the introduction of ex-Marni designer Francesco Risso’s namesake sub-label.
Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX
As if the Daystorm Horizon stompers weren’t already rugged enough, London-based utility brand Maharishi just reworked Sorel’s seminal boot style with a full-coverage zipper front and Gore-Tex everything.
J.Crew Hand-Painted Classic Chino
The only trousers you should be busting out for your office Christmas party.
Diemme x Clarks Chukka Boot
Yet another souped-up boot collab comes in the form of a burly suede chukka, courtesy of heritage boot makers Clarks and Italian mountaineering label Diemme.
Chrome Industries x Engineered Garments Med Pac & Shoulder 30L
This tasty, ultra-functional bag collab between Chrome Industries and Engineered Garments doesn’t not seem like something you’d see in Resident Evil.
Rocky Mountain Featherbed x Corridor Christy Jacket
Rocky Mountain Featherbed has done it again. (This time with “normal guy clothing” purveyor Corridor.)
Auralee Cashmere Silk Checked Flannel Big Shirt
If you happen to have $1,100 laying around, I can think of no better way to spend it than on a perfectly checked cashmere-silk flannel from Auralee.
J.Press Made-in-Japan Camo Buckle-Back Cotton Pant
Camo-printed, buckle-backed and made in Japan? Are we sure these J.Press trousers aren’t just a list of menswear buzzwords?
Merrell x Snow Peak Agility Peak 6 BOA
Leave it to Merrell and Japanese hiking brand Snow Peak to concoct the height of technical traction.
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Tort Hat
Out: Arc’teryx toques. In: L.L.Bean Torts.
Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer
Since dethroning sneakers half a decade ago, leather loafers have become a dime a dozen. Which is to say, it’s a real feat to create a pair that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen; this is also exactly what Sperry and downtown retail space-turned-design studio Colbo managed to do with their new Sirah Loafer, a sleek, split-top slip-on available in both a muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede.
Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser
Come for the Dead Poets Society levels of tweed, stay for the inch-perfect pleated silhouette.
Early Works Excelsior Jacket
The semi-casual twill blazer is something of a mysterious (and dying) art, but just-launched menswear brand Early Work makes it look easy with its new Excelsior Jacket, a garment-dyed, 100% cotton number with the sturdiness of your favorite chore coat and infinitely more Ivy-coded swagger.
GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan
A chunky cable-knit sweater — the king of cold-weather knitwear — conceived by two Japanese powerhouses and priced at just $60? Am I being punked right now?
Lee x F/CE. Utility Design Work Pant
Lee’s seemingly nonstop flow of elite collabs now includes F/CE.
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie
Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin.
Uru Zip-Up Blouson
This cropped jacket from Japanese label Uru is an ode to the beauty of a contrast collar.
Grant Stone Elias Side-Zip Boots
A snazzy-yet-rugged leather boot with an easy side-zip entrance is just what the doctor ordered for fall.
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater
Filson’s annual Cowichan-style sweater is back and moose-ier than ever.
Agolde Afton Jean
Butter yellow and scarlet have been the colors de jour for a hot minute now. Maybe it’s finally cobalt’s turn?
Marine Layer Luxe Jersey Rugby Polo
A quintessential fall rugby, with just a hint of aprés charm.
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays this courier from copping a USPS-branded field watch.