Winter Is Coming. The Winter Boot Collabs Are Already Here.

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Sorel, Diemme and more launch weatherproof boots primed for wet, frigid conditions. Elsewhere, Uniqlo’s latest sub-label drops a condensed knitwear capsule, J.Crew reveals a handful of holiday stunners, Chrome Industries and Engineered Garments debut a med pac-style sling and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX As if the Daystorm Horizon stompers weren’t already rugged enough, London-based utility brand Maharishi just reworked Sorel’s seminal boot style with a full-coverage zipper front and Gore-Tex everything. Sorel : $350

Diemme x Clarks Chukka Boot Yet another souped-up boot collab comes in the form of a burly suede chukka, courtesy of heritage boot makers Clarks and Italian mountaineering label Diemme. Huckberry : $620

Auralee Cashmere Silk Checked Flannel Big Shirt If you happen to have $1,100 laying around, I can think of no better way to spend it than on a perfectly checked cashmere-silk flannel from Auralee. Canoe Club : $1,130

Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer Since dethroning sneakers half a decade ago, leather loafers have become a dime a dozen. Which is to say, it’s a real feat to create a pair that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen; this is also exactly what Sperry and downtown retail space-turned-design studio Colbo managed to do with their new Sirah Loafer, a sleek, split-top slip-on available in both a muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede. Sperry : $225

Early Works Excelsior Jacket The semi-casual twill blazer is something of a mysterious (and dying) art, but just-launched menswear brand Early Work makes it look easy with its new Excelsior Jacket, a garment-dyed, 100% cotton number with the sturdiness of your favorite chore coat and infinitely more Ivy-coded swagger. Early Works : $298

Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin. Mr Porter : $450

Uru Zip-Up Blouson This cropped jacket from Japanese label Uru is an ode to the beauty of a contrast collar. Canoe Club : $530

Agolde Afton Jean Butter yellow and scarlet have been the colors de jour for a hot minute now. Maybe it’s finally cobalt’s turn? Agolde : $238

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »