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Winter Is Coming. The Winter Boot Collabs Are Already Here.

Brands like Diemme and Sorel are releasing footwear primed to handle wet and frigid conditions. Plus, more of the best menswear launching this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 9, 2026 3:26 pm EST
From winter boots to Uniqlo's newest sub-label, these are the best menswear drops of the week.
From winter boots to Uniqlo's newest sub-label, these are the best menswear drops of the week.
Sorel

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Sorel, Diemme and more launch weatherproof boots primed for wet, frigid conditions. Elsewhere, Uniqlo’s latest sub-label drops a condensed knitwear capsule, J.Crew reveals a handful of holiday stunners, Chrome Industries and Engineered Garments debut a med pac-style sling and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Uniqlo F.Risso 3D Knit Boat Neck Sweater
Uniqlo F.Risso 3D Knit Boat Neck Sweater

It’s been a year of big (positive) changes for Uniqlo, most notably in the introduction of ex-Marni designer Francesco Risso’s namesake sub-label.

Uniqlo : $50
Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX
Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX

As if the Daystorm Horizon stompers weren’t already rugged enough, London-based utility brand Maharishi just reworked Sorel’s seminal boot style with a full-coverage zipper front and Gore-Tex everything.

Sorel : $350
J.Crew Hand-Painted Classic Chino
J.Crew Hand-Painted Classic Chino

The only trousers you should be busting out for your office Christmas party.

J.Crew : $348
Diemme x Clarks Chukka Boot
Diemme x Clarks Chukka Boot

Yet another souped-up boot collab comes in the form of a burly suede chukka, courtesy of heritage boot makers Clarks and Italian mountaineering label Diemme.

Huckberry : $620
Chrome Industries x Engineered Garments Med Pac & Shoulder 30L
Chrome Industries x Engineered Garments Med Pac & Shoulder 30L

This tasty, ultra-functional bag collab between Chrome Industries and Engineered Garments doesn’t not seem like something you’d see in Resident Evil.

Chrome Industries : $220
Rocky Mountain Featherbed x Corridor Christy Jacket
Rocky Mountain Featherbed x Corridor Christy Jacket

Rocky Mountain Featherbed has done it again. (This time with “normal guy clothing” purveyor Corridor.)

Corridor : $1,200
Auralee Cashmere Silk Checked Flannel Big Shirt
Auralee Cashmere Silk Checked Flannel Big Shirt

If you happen to have $1,100 laying around, I can think of no better way to spend it than on a perfectly checked cashmere-silk flannel from Auralee.

Canoe Club : $1,130
J.Press Made-in-Japan Camo Buckle-Back Cotton Pant
J.Press Made-in-Japan Camo Buckle-Back Cotton Pant

Camo-printed, buckle-backed and made in Japan? Are we sure these J.Press trousers aren’t just a list of menswear buzzwords?

J.Press : $295
Merrell x Snow Peak Agility Peak 6 BOA
Merrell x Snow Peak Agility Peak 6 BOA

Leave it to Merrell and Japanese hiking brand Snow Peak to concoct the height of technical traction.

Merrell : $210
Acne Studios Padded Suede Jacket
Acne Studios Padded Suede Jacket

Okay there, Callum Turner.

Mr Porter : $3,400
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Tort Hat
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Tort Hat

Out: Arc’teryx toques. In: L.L.Bean Torts.

L.L. Bean : $35
Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer
Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer

Since dethroning sneakers half a decade ago, leather loafers have become a dime a dozen. Which is to say, it’s a real feat to create a pair that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen; this is also exactly what Sperry and downtown retail space-turned-design studio Colbo managed to do with their new Sirah Loafer, a sleek, split-top slip-on available in both a muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede.

Sperry : $225
Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser
Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser

Come for the Dead Poets Society levels of tweed, stay for the inch-perfect pleated silhouette.

Buck Mason : $298
Early Works Excelsior Jacket
Early Works Excelsior Jacket

The semi-casual twill blazer is something of a mysterious (and dying) art, but just-launched menswear brand Early Work makes it look easy with its new Excelsior Jacket, a garment-dyed, 100% cotton number with the sturdiness of your favorite chore coat and infinitely more Ivy-coded swagger.

Early Works : $298
GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan
GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan

A chunky cable-knit sweater — the king of cold-weather knitwear — conceived by two Japanese powerhouses and priced at just $60? Am I being punked right now?

GU : $60
Lee x F/CE. Utility Design Work Pant
Lee x F/CE. Utility Design Work Pant

Lee’s seemingly nonstop flow of elite collabs now includes F/CE.

Lee : $300
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie

Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin.

Mr Porter : $450
Uru Zip-Up Blouson
Uru Zip-Up Blouson

This cropped jacket from Japanese label Uru is an ode to the beauty of a contrast collar.

Canoe Club : $530
Grant Stone Elias Side-Zip Boots
Grant Stone Elias Side-Zip Boots

A snazzy-yet-rugged leather boot with an easy side-zip entrance is just what the doctor ordered for fall.

J.Crew : $450
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater

Filson’s annual Cowichan-style sweater is back and moose-ier than ever.

Filson : $799
Agolde Afton Jean
Agolde Afton Jean

Butter yellow and scarlet have been the colors de jour for a hot minute now. Maybe it’s finally cobalt’s turn?

Agolde : $238
Marine Layer Luxe Jersey Rugby Polo
Marine Layer Luxe Jersey Rugby Polo

A quintessential fall rugby, with just a hint of aprés charm.

Marine Layer : $118
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays this courier from copping a USPS-branded field watch.

Vaer : $489
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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