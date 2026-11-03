Navigating the relentless stream of new footwear releases can be daunting, but fear not: here are the season's must-have sneakers, loafers and boots, curated to keep your style sharp and your rotation fresh.

With the near-continuous rush of releases nowadays, it can be easy to miss even the biggest new footwear drops as they float on by. Don’t stress: I’ve been keeping a watchful eye on all the new styles as they launch and have rounded up the sneakers, loafers and boots you should know (and most likely purchase, if they’re not already sold out) for the season ahead.

From Haven’s latest collaboration with Timberland to must-have running trainers courtesy of Adidas and Satisfy, find the footwear drops that should be on your radar below.

Obsessed with Satisfy’s version of the speedy Adizero Adios Pro 4? It’s too bad that it sold out. (And that it retailed for $300.) Luckily for fans of the cult running label, the brand is back with a fresh batch of co-branded Adidas trainers, including a $600 super shoe and a few (much more accessible) colors of the Adizero Adios, the Three Stripes’ bouncy everyday trainer. The icy blue is especially nice and still available at retailers like Mr Porter… for now.

The Haven hits just will not slow down. Fresh off a sellout collaboration with fellow Canadian label Norda, the Vancouver-based retailer has teamed up with Timberland for a monotonal, Gore-Tex-lined Field Boot. Crafted with a hairy suede and nubuck upper, the boot has all the necessary bells and whistles — PrimaLoft insulation, reinforced toe cap, Vibram outsole — to stand up to winter’s worst, with the added benefit of being cool as hell to (pardon the pun) boot.

Over the better part of the last decade, Veja’s low-profile leather footwear has provided a welcome alternative for anyone unwilling to splash out $500 on a pair of leather sneakers, put off by the major sportswear brands’ loud colorways and aggressively retro shapes or simply looking for a more ecologically responsible sneaker option. Its latest collaboration with irreverent Los Angeles skate brand Pleasures brings that same minimalist energy and social commitment to the high-traction Salar, a casual hiker with a suede-mesh upper and Vibram outsole.

While reports of a post-sneaker world have been greatly exaggerated, the leather slip-on has become the staple silhouette for most menswear-aware (mensaware?) guys, most likely on account of the shoe’s unmatched versatility; these days, you’re as likely to see a penny loafer on the street as a swoosh. Adding a bit of intrigue into your rotation is the best way to make sure the style doesn’t go stale: fresh off a CFDA win as American Menswear Designer of the Year, Ralph Lauren’s new equestrian-coded loafers offer the perfect amount of playful prep.

Does a high-shine, premium leather upper make the lugged Crossderby silo any more functional than it already is? Probably not. Is $635 an exorbitant amount of money to pay for a pair of co-branded trail shoes? Absolutely. Should you still desperately covet the craft-first collaboration between Salomon and Maison Margiela’s MM6 line? That depends — do you have taste?

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »