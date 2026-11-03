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The New Footwear Releases That Should Be on Your Radar

From Adidas to Timberland, these new drops prove that the best time to buy a new pair of shoes is right this instant

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 3, 2026 1:38 pm EST
Hands tie the laces of a gray hiking boot with a yellow Vibram logo, resting on a tree stump.
These are the new shoes that should be on your radar.
Haven

The Gist

Navigating the relentless stream of new footwear releases can be daunting, but fear not: here are the season's must-have sneakers, loafers and boots, curated to keep your style sharp and your rotation fresh.

Key Takeaways

  • Adidas and Satisfy unveiled new co-branded running trainers, including more accessible versions of the Adizero Adios.
  • Haven and Timberland launched a Gore-Tex-lined Field Boot, crafted with hairy suede and nubuck for winter conditions.
  • Polo Ralph Lauren introduced equestrian-coded penny loafers, adding a versatile option to menswear rotations.

With the near-continuous rush of releases nowadays, it can be easy to miss even the biggest new footwear drops as they float on by. Don’t stress: I’ve been keeping a watchful eye on all the new styles as they launch and have rounded up the sneakers, loafers and boots you should know (and most likely purchase, if they’re not already sold out) for the season ahead.

Sperry and Colbo Just Launched a Luxe Leather Slip-On
Sperry and Colbo Just Launched a Luxe Leather Slip-On
 The new Sirah Loafer offers a unique split-top design. Plus, more of the best menswear to launch this week.

From Haven’s latest collaboration with Timberland to must-have running trainers courtesy of Adidas and Satisfy, find the footwear drops that should be on your radar below. 

Adidas x Satisfy Adizero Adios
Adidas x Satisfy Adizero Adios
Mr Porter : $160

Obsessed with Satisfy’s version of the speedy Adizero Adios Pro 4? It’s too bad that it sold out. (And that it retailed for $300.) Luckily for fans of the cult running label, the brand is back with a fresh batch of co-branded Adidas trainers, including a $600 super shoe and a few (much more accessible) colors of the Adizero Adios, the Three Stripes’ bouncy everyday trainer. The icy blue is especially nice and still available at retailers like Mr Porter… for now.

Haven x Timberland Field Boot GTX
Haven x Timberland Field Boot GTX
Haven : $200

The Haven hits just will not slow down. Fresh off a sellout collaboration with fellow Canadian label Norda, the Vancouver-based retailer has teamed up with Timberland for a monotonal, Gore-Tex-lined Field Boot. Crafted with a hairy suede and nubuck upper, the boot has all the necessary bells and whistles — PrimaLoft insulation, reinforced toe cap, Vibram outsole — to stand up to winter’s worst, with the added benefit of being cool as hell to (pardon the pun) boot.

Veja x Pleasures Salar Alveomesh
Veja x Pleasures Salar Alveomesh
FWRD : $235

Over the better part of the last decade, Veja’s low-profile leather footwear has provided a welcome alternative for anyone unwilling to splash out $500 on a pair of leather sneakers, put off by the major sportswear brands’ loud colorways and aggressively retro shapes or simply looking for a more ecologically responsible sneaker option. Its latest collaboration with irreverent Los Angeles skate brand Pleasures brings that same minimalist energy and social commitment to the high-traction Salar, a casual hiker with a suede-mesh upper and Vibram outsole.

Polo Ralph Lauren Edric Equestrian Penny Loafer
Polo Ralph Lauren Edric Equestrian Penny Loafer
Ralph Lauren : $298

While reports of a post-sneaker world have been greatly exaggerated, the leather slip-on has become the staple silhouette for most menswear-aware (mensaware?) guys, most likely on account of the shoe’s unmatched versatility; these days, you’re as likely to see a penny loafer on the street as a swoosh. Adding a bit of intrigue into your rotation is the best way to make sure the style doesn’t go stale: fresh off a CFDA win as American Menswear Designer of the Year, Ralph Lauren’s new equestrian-coded loafers offer the perfect amount of playful prep.

Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela Crossderby
Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela Crossderby
Salomon : $635

Does a high-shine, premium leather upper make the lugged Crossderby silo any more functional than it already is? Probably not. Is $635 an exorbitant amount of money to pay for a pair of co-branded trail shoes? Absolutely. Should you still desperately covet the craft-first collaboration between Salomon and Maison Margiela’s MM6 line? That depends — do you have taste?

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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