Sperry and Colbo Just Launched a Luxe Leather Slip-On

This week's top menswear drops feature everything from Sperry and Colbo's sleek new Sirah Loafer to a surprisingly affordable GU x Engineered Garments cable-knit cardigan, showcasing a curated selection of standout styles.

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Uniqlo’s sister label GU drops a peak cable-knit cardigan with fellow Japanese brand Engineered Garments. Elsewhere, Sperry and downtown design studio Colbo return with a luxe leather slip-on style, Buck Mason launches premium tweed and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer Since dethroning sneakers half a decade ago, leather loafers have become a dime a dozen. Which is to say, it’s a real feat to create a pair that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen; this is also exactly what Sperry and downtown retail space-turned-design studio Colbo managed to do with their new Sirah Loafer, a sleek, split top slip-on available in both a muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede. Sperry : $225

Early Works Excelsior Jacket The semi-casual twill blazer is something of a mysterious (and dying) art, but just-launched menswear brand Early Work makes it look easy with their new Excelsior Jacket, a garment-dyed, 100% cotton number with the sturdiness of your favorite chore coat and infinitely more Ivy-coded swagger. Early Works : $298

Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin. Mr Porter : $450

Uru Zip Up Blouson This cropped jacket from Japanese label Uru is an ode to the beauty of a contrast collar. Canoe Club : $530

Agolde Afton Jean Butter yellow and scarlet have been the colors de jour for a hot minute now. Maybe it’s finally cobalt’s turn? Agolde : $238

Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean Some jeans try to emulate the old-school cool of moto selvedge. These new 101Z Riders from Lee’s new collab with Indian Motorcycle quite literally embodies it. Lee : $199

Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket Zankov — a small NYC-based fashion house that’s been making waves in the American indie scene — just got it’s biggest endorsement to date via a tidy collab capsule with Banana Republic. Banana Republic : $600

Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots Hybrid gets bandied about a lot these days, but Morjas’ new leather hiker’s are genuinely built to make short work of fall hikes and pub crawls. Mr Porter : $430

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »