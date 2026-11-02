Sperry and Colbo Just Launched a Luxe Leather Slip-On

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Uniqlo’s sister label GU drops a peak cable-knit cardigan with fellow Japanese brand Engineered Garments. Elsewhere, Sperry and downtown design studio Colbo return with a luxe leather slip-on style, Buck Mason launches premium tweed and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Split Slip-On: Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer, $225
- The Collegiate-Coded Trousers: Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser, $298
- The Everyday Twill Blazer: Early Works Excelsior Jacket, $298
- The Race Day Tee: 3Sixteen Long Sleeve Track Tee, $99
- The Japanese Collab Cardi: GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan, $60
- More Menswear Drops
Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer
Since dethroning sneakers half a decade ago, leather loafers have become a dime a dozen. Which is to say, it’s a real feat to create a pair that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen; this is also exactly what Sperry and downtown retail space-turned-design studio Colbo managed to do with their new Sirah Loafer, a sleek, split top slip-on available in both a muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede.
Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser
Come for the Dead Poets Society levels of tweed, stay for the inch-perfect pleated silhouette.
Early Works Excelsior Jacket
The semi-casual twill blazer is something of a mysterious (and dying) art, but just-launched menswear brand Early Work makes it look easy with their new Excelsior Jacket, a garment-dyed, 100% cotton number with the sturdiness of your favorite chore coat and infinitely more Ivy-coded swagger.
3Sixteen Long Sleeve Track Tee
You can already head the swish this shirt makes when you break into a cool jog.
GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan
A chunky cable-knit sweater — the king of cold-weather knitwear — conceived by two Japanese powerhouses and priced at just $60? Am I being punked right now?
Lee x F/CE. Utility Design Work Pant
Lee’s seemingly nonstop flow of elite collabs now includes F/CE.
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie
Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin.
Uru Zip Up Blouson
This cropped jacket from Japanese label Uru is an ode to the beauty of a contrast collar.
Grant Stone Elias Side-Zip Boots
A snazzy-yet-rugged leather boot with an easy side-zip entrance is just what the doctor ordered for fall.
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater
Filson’s annual Cowichan-style sweater is back and moose-ier than ever.
Agolde Afton Jean
Butter yellow and scarlet have been the colors de jour for a hot minute now. Maybe it’s finally cobalt’s turn?
Marine Layer Luxe Jersey Rugby Polo
A quintessential fall rugby, with just a hint of aprés charm.
Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker
Delivered in fresh “espresso” and “milk” colorways and finished with a curling hairy suede upper, New Balance’s T500 skate shoe have been totally transformed by Todd.
RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt
This embroidered RRL snap shirt may be part of Ralph Lauren Americana sub-label’s latest collection, but it certainly looks like it was yanked from one of the brand’s ‘90s-era print ads.
Adsum Popover Jacket
Adsum’s vibe is perhaps best described as down-to-earth apparel for stylish-yet-unfussed guys.
Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean
Some jeans try to emulate the old-school cool of moto selvedge. These new 101Z Riders from Lee’s new collab with Indian Motorcycle quite literally embodies it.
Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag
After half a decade of stock Jacob Elordi with murses, Bottega Veneta asks: Is it your turn?
Le Labo Another 13 Body Care Set
For true fragrance freaks, it isn’t enough to spritz the scent — you’ve got to wear it.
Adidas x FC Bayern x MCM Track Jacket
I never met a funnel-neck Adidas track jacket I didn’t like. Or a Bayern Munich collab, for that matter.
Octobre Editions Trèfle Ring
“Luck of the French” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, huh?
Luca Moc Toe Chukka Boot
Chukka boot season is upon us.
Vito’s New York V-Neck Cotton Sweater
Can TikTok guys actually make good clothes? Vito’s New York certainly thinks so.
Déhanche Flint Leather Belt
The final boss of statement accessories isn’t a hoop earring or bust-down watch — it’s a 2.5-cm obsidian belt buckle.
Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket
Zankov — a small NYC-based fashion house that’s been making waves in the American indie scene — just got it’s biggest endorsement to date via a tidy collab capsule with Banana Republic.
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays this courier from copping a USPS-branded field watch.
Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots
Hybrid gets bandied about a lot these days, but Morjas’ new leather hiker’s are genuinely built to make short work of fall hikes and pub crawls.
Mfpen Cotton Liner Jacket
When I talk about lightweight layers, this is the jacket that I’m thinking of.