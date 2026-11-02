Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Style > News

Sperry and Colbo Just Launched a Luxe Leather Slip-On

The new Sirah Loafer offers a unique split-top design. Plus, more of the best menswear to launch this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 2, 2026 12:39 pm EST
Pair of black leather loafers with yellow socks inside, resting on crumpled brown paper.
The best menswear drops of the week include Sperry's latest Colbo collaboration.
Sperry

The Gist

This week's top menswear drops feature everything from Sperry and Colbo's sleek new Sirah Loafer to a surprisingly affordable GU x Engineered Garments cable-knit cardigan, showcasing a curated selection of standout styles.

Key Takeaways

  • Sperry and Colbo introduced the Sirah Loafer, a distinct leather slip-on available in muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede.
  • Buck Mason launched Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trousers, offering a collegiate-inspired tweed silhouette.
  • GU and Engineered Garments collaborated on a cable crew neck cardigan, noted for its chunky knit and accessible price.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Uniqlo’s sister label GU drops a peak cable-knit cardigan with fellow Japanese brand Engineered Garments. Elsewhere, Sperry and downtown design studio Colbo return with a luxe leather slip-on style, Buck Mason launches premium tweed and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer
Sperry x Colbo Sirah Leather Loafer

Since dethroning sneakers half a decade ago, leather loafers have become a dime a dozen. Which is to say, it’s a real feat to create a pair that’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen; this is also exactly what Sperry and downtown retail space-turned-design studio Colbo managed to do with their new Sirah Loafer, a sleek, split top slip-on available in both a muted black leather and rustic chocolate suede.

Sperry : $225
Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser
Buck Mason Abraham Moon Tweed Graduate Pleated Trouser

Come for the Dead Poets Society levels of tweed, stay for the inch-perfect pleated silhouette.

Buck Mason : $298
Early Works Excelsior Jacket
Early Works Excelsior Jacket

The semi-casual twill blazer is something of a mysterious (and dying) art, but just-launched menswear brand Early Work makes it look easy with their new Excelsior Jacket, a garment-dyed, 100% cotton number with the sturdiness of your favorite chore coat and infinitely more Ivy-coded swagger.

Early Works : $298
3Sixteen Long Sleeve Track Tee
3Sixteen Long Sleeve Track Tee

You can already head the swish this shirt makes when you break into a cool jog.

3Sixteen : $99
GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan
GU x Engineered Garments Cable Crew Neck Cardigan

A chunky cable-knit sweater — the king of cold-weather knitwear — conceived by two Japanese powerhouses and priced at just $60? Am I being punked right now?

GU : $60
Lee x F/CE. Utility Design Work Pant
Lee x F/CE. Utility Design Work Pant

Lee’s seemingly nonstop flow of elite collabs now includes F/CE.

Lee : $300
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie

Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin.

Mr Porter : $450
Uru Zip Up Blouson
Uru Zip Up Blouson

This cropped jacket from Japanese label Uru is an ode to the beauty of a contrast collar.

Canoe Club : $530
Grant Stone Elias Side-Zip Boots
Grant Stone Elias Side-Zip Boots

A snazzy-yet-rugged leather boot with an easy side-zip entrance is just what the doctor ordered for fall.

J.Crew : $450
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater

Filson’s annual Cowichan-style sweater is back and moose-ier than ever.

Filson : $799
Agolde Afton Jean
Agolde Afton Jean

Butter yellow and scarlet have been the colors de jour for a hot minute now. Maybe it’s finally cobalt’s turn?

Agolde : $238
Marine Layer Luxe Jersey Rugby Polo
Marine Layer Luxe Jersey Rugby Polo

A quintessential fall rugby, with just a hint of aprés charm.

Marine Layer : $118
Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker
Todd Snyder x New Balance T500 Sneaker

Delivered in fresh “espresso” and “milk” colorways and finished with a curling hairy suede upper, New Balance’s T500 skate shoe have been totally transformed by Todd.

Todd Snyder : $130
RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt
RRL Slim Fit Bedford Cord Western Shirt

This embroidered RRL snap shirt may be part of Ralph Lauren Americana sub-label’s latest collection, but it certainly looks like it was yanked from one of the brand’s ‘90s-era print ads.

Ralph Lauren : $445
Adsum Popover Jacket
Adsum Popover Jacket

Adsum’s vibe is perhaps best described as down-to-earth apparel for stylish-yet-unfussed guys.

Adsum : $275
Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean
Lee x Indian Motorcycle 101Z Rider Jean

Some jeans try to emulate the old-school cool of moto selvedge. These new 101Z Riders from Lee’s new collab with Indian Motorcycle quite literally embodies it.

Lee : $199
Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag
Bottega Veneta Bauletto Bag

After half a decade of stock Jacob Elordi with murses, Bottega Veneta asks: Is it your turn?

Bottega Veneta : $7,100
Le Labo Another 13 Body Care Set
Le Labo Another 13 Body Care Set

For true fragrance freaks, it isn’t enough to spritz the scent — you’ve got to wear it.

Nordstrom : $154
Adidas x FC Bayern x MCM Track Jacket
Adidas x FC Bayern x MCM Track Jacket

I never met a funnel-neck Adidas track jacket I didn’t like. Or a Bayern Munich collab, for that matter.

MCM : $215
Octobre Editions Trèfle Ring
Octobre Editions Trèfle Ring

“Luck of the French” just doesn’t have the same ring to it, huh?

Octobre Editions : $215
Luca Moc Toe Chukka Boot
Luca Moc Toe Chukka Boot

Chukka boot season is upon us.

Huckberry : $238
Vitou0026#8217;s New York V-Neck Cotton Sweater
Vito’s New York V-Neck Cotton Sweater

Can TikTok guys actually make good clothes? Vito’s New York certainly thinks so.

J.Press : $295
Déhanche Flint Leather Belt
Déhanche Flint Leather Belt

The final boss of statement accessories isn’t a hoop earring or bust-down watch — it’s a 2.5-cm obsidian belt buckle.

Mr Porter : $350
Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic x Zankov Mateo Bomber Jacket

Zankov — a small NYC-based fashion house that’s been making waves in the American indie scene — just got it’s biggest endorsement to date via a tidy collab capsule with Banana Republic.

Banana Republic : $600
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm
Vaer x USPS C5 Postmaster 40mm

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays this courier from copping a USPS-branded field watch.

Vaer : $489
Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots
Morjas Hybrid Hiker Leather Boots

Hybrid gets bandied about a lot these days, but Morjas’ new leather hiker’s are genuinely built to make short work of fall hikes and pub crawls.

Mr Porter : $430
Mfpen Cotton Liner Jacket
Mfpen Cotton Liner Jacket

When I talk about lightweight layers, this is the jacket that I’m thinking of.

Mfpen : $710
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

A Polo Bear graphic on a purple sweatshirt
Big and Tall for Fall? The DXL Sale Section Has You Covered.
Close-up of a person's arm in a fuzzy green sweater, hand in the pocket of pleated brown corduroy pants.
Fall Essentials Every Well-Dressed Man Needs
A person in a houndstooth coat holds a dachshund while sitting at a table with coffee, a croissant, and a newspaper.
Todd Snyder and New Balance Just Brewed Up the Perfect Coffee Run Sneaker
A person in a brown cap, navy hoodie, olive green anorak, and light blue jeans.
This New Seasonal Collection Gets All the Little Things Right

Style > News
Style
Add InsideHook as a Preferred Source
Add InsideHook as a Preferred Source

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Salomon XT-6 sneaker in white mesh with silver and red accents, black sole, and beige midsole.
Salomon’s Most Slept-On Style Is Sub-$90 at Shopbop

$145$87

A Ninja Foodi Smart XL air fryer oven with a whole roasted chicken and vegetables inside.
Finally, An Air Fryer That Actually Looks Nice

$300$270

Man wearing a long-sleeved, faded brown polo shirt with two white buttons, paired with black pants.
$20 for a Heavyweight Jersey Polo? Gap, You Shouldn’t Have.

$70$20

A black Polaroid Now instant camera with a rainbow stripe above the lens and "Polaroid" printed on the front.
Save $30 on Polaroid’s Updated Instant Camera Bundle

$165$135

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Young woman in a crown and white sweatshirt poses in front of a bar with bottles of liquor.
Halloween Bar Etiquette, From a Bartender
Bartenders manning the stick at the infamous Studio 54 in NYC.
So You Want to Date a Bartender?
Nike GORE-TEX shoes
Nike’s Latest GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
A collage of six products: a Ninja air fryer, Gap polo, Smeg mixer, Salomon sneakers, and Salt & Stone body products.
From Air Fryers to Flannel-Lined Jeans: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A man in a dark green waxed canvas jacket, gray sweater, and white t-shirt, wearing a watch.

Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Jackets Are Legendary. Which One Is Right for You?

Pair of black leather loafers with yellow socks inside, resting on crumpled brown paper.

Sperry and Colbo Just Launched a Luxe Leather Slip-On

Diptyque Tam Dao perfume bottle with a black cap and label, light liquid, next to green leaves and a white cloth.

These Diptyque Colognes Deserve Just as Much Celebration as Its Candles

A tattooed arm wearing a silver watch with a black band, overlooking a blurred race track with a red F1 car.

Celebrating the Return of the Cartier Roadster in Austin for the F1 United States GP

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Young woman in a crown and white sweatshirt poses in front of a bar with bottles of liquor.

Halloween Bar Etiquette, From a Bartender

Ben Shapiro's face looms over the Hollywood sign and a radio tower in a stark black-and-white image.

Is the Next Big Thing in Hollywood … Ben Shapiro?

A woman with curly hair smiles up at a man with a hairy, woven face, embracing him.

The Best Movie About Modern Dating Right Now Is…“Wicker”?

Man with a mustache wearing a purple J. Press cap, a brown sweater, and a plaid vest against a yellow background.

Products of the Week: Chris Stapleton Plaid and Le Labo Candles