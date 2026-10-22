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This New Seasonal Collection Gets All the Little Things Right

Brooklyn-based Adsum has been quietly churning out unfussy, street-adjacent essentials for over a decade. Its latest fall/winter collection might be Its best yet.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 22, 2026 1:11 pm EDT
A person in a brown cap, navy hoodie, olive green anorak, and light blue jeans.
Adsum's new fall collection is considered by design.
Adsum

The Gist

Adsum's Fall/Winter 2026 collection remains dedicated to understated, high-quality menswear, offering stylish yet unfussy essentials that stand as a welcome foil to louder streetwear trends.

Key Takeaways

  • The F/W26 collection focuses on approachable shoulder-season staples, emphasizing lightweight fleece outerwear and considered merino sweaters.
  • Standout pieces include updated versions of the weather-repellant ACEM Jacket and the garment pigment-dyed Yard Pant.
  • The release also features new ripstop sling bags, like the Zip-Top Tote in fresh colorways, alongside crispy OCBDs, heavyweight flannels and winter headwear.

Contemporary New York menswear — specifically, streetwear-adjacent New York menswear, with a storied legacy ranging from Supreme to Noah to Aimé Leon Dore — has a reputation for being loud, bordering on obnoxious.

Adsum may not have set out to change that narrative, but it’s certainly leading the charge. Founded in 2015, the Brooklyn-based brand’s constant stream of understated clothing has been a welcome foil to the waves of flashy graphics and obscene silhouettes.

Adsum ACEM Full-Zip Fleece
Adsum ACEM Full-Zip Fleece
Adsum : $235
Adsum Raglan Merino Sweater
Adsum Raglan Merino Sweater
Adsum : $265

While outdoor, workwear and skate influences, and a clear bent toward the brand’s Northeast roots are present in the design language, the prevailing aesthetic is simple: down-to-earth apparel for stylish-yet-unfussed guys. Think relaxed knits, American-made essentials, technical outerwear, cozy full-zips, united by a focus on high-quality (and often local) manufacturing.

For Fall/Winter 2026, The brand is returning to more of the same. (This is a compliment.) The just-released collection, a capsule packed with dozens of approachable shoulder-season staples, feels more Adsum than ever; centered around lightweight fleece outerwear and considered merino sweaters, the new drop offers what adds up to essential an entire low-key wardrobe.

Adsum Oxford Premium Waffle Button Down
Adsum Oxford Premium Waffle Button Down
Adsum : $210
Adsum Pigment Dyed Yard Pant
Adsum Pigment Dyed Yard Pant
Adsum : $225

The some new versions of the brand’s outdoorsy ACEM Jacket ($210), a brushed, 275 GSM double-sided full-zip fleece that’s both weather-repellant and ultra-warm, as well as the Yard Pant ($225), a straight-leg, relaxed-fit pant made in India from 350 GSM cotton drill and garment pigment-dyed to an sweet-and-light coloring are both standouts from the collection, rounded out by crispy OCBDs, heavyweight flannels and winter headwear.

The brand’s more pack prowess is also on full display for F/W26; the Zip-Top Tote ($105), a ripstop sling made from 600-denier recycled polyester — now comes in a of new statment colorways, including a delightful muted wisteria and flashier highlighter yellow, with the slighter Lite version ($85) and weekender-sized Super Travel Bag ($195) also available.

Adsum SEAM Sweatpant
Adsum SEAM Sweatpant
Adsum : $185
Adsum Wool Beanie
Adsum Wool Beanie
Adsum : $65

The first batch of Adsum’s F/W26 collection is avaliable to shop now via the brand’s webstore — find it here.

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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