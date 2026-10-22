Contemporary New York menswear — specifically, streetwear-adjacent New York menswear, with a storied legacy ranging from Supreme to Noah to Aimé Leon Dore — has a reputation for being loud, bordering on obnoxious.
Adsum may not have set out to change that narrative, but it’s certainly leading the charge. Founded in 2015, the Brooklyn-based brand’s constant stream of understated clothing has been a welcome foil to the waves of flashy graphics and obscene silhouettes.
While outdoor, workwear and skate influences, and a clear bent toward the brand’s Northeast roots are present in the design language, the prevailing aesthetic is simple: down-to-earth apparel for stylish-yet-unfussed guys. Think relaxed knits, American-made essentials, technical outerwear, cozy full-zips, united by a focus on high-quality (and often local) manufacturing.
For Fall/Winter 2026, The brand is returning to more of the same. (This is a compliment.) The just-released collection, a capsule packed with dozens of approachable shoulder-season staples, feels more Adsum than ever; centered around lightweight fleece outerwear and considered merino sweaters, the new drop offers what adds up to essential an entire low-key wardrobe.
The some new versions of the brand’s outdoorsy ACEM Jacket ($210), a brushed, 275 GSM double-sided full-zip fleece that’s both weather-repellant and ultra-warm, as well as the Yard Pant ($225), a straight-leg, relaxed-fit pant made in India from 350 GSM cotton drill and garment pigment-dyed to an sweet-and-light coloring are both standouts from the collection, rounded out by crispy OCBDs, heavyweight flannels and winter headwear.
The brand’s more pack prowess is also on full display for F/W26; the Zip-Top Tote ($105), a ripstop sling made from 600-denier recycled polyester — now comes in a of new statment colorways, including a delightful muted wisteria and flashier highlighter yellow, with the slighter Lite version ($85) and weekender-sized Super Travel Bag ($195) also available.
The first batch of Adsum’s F/W26 collection is avaliable to shop now via the brand’s webstore — find it here.
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