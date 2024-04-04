Get ready for summer with GlassesUSA.com's World Cup sales, slashing prices on a vast selection of designer frames, sunglasses, and contact lenses. It's the perfect chance to snag a fresh pair of shades or update your look with significant sitewide discounts.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Black Friday shopping? Start with GlassesUSA.com, which is offering up to 50% off sitewide on its vast selection of designer frames and sunglasses. If you’re on the lookout for an extra pair of sunnies, now’s your chance to pick them up at a fraction of the price.

It’s not just one sale, though. GlassesUSA has a slew of Black Friday promotions running for the next week or so, spanning sunglasses, frames and even contact lenses. Here’s a roundup of some of the discounts:

Save 50% on frames, plus free shipping with code BLACK50.

40% off designer frame markdowns, with code BLACK40.

30% off contacts + $50 off glasses, with code CONTACTSNEW30.

Buy one get one free, with code BOGOFREE.

Find the rest of the deals here.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of sunglasses or are just looking to refresh the frames you’ve been rocking for too long, now’s a great time to get a set. To help you navigate the sales, we’ve put together a selection of our favorite frames below. You can also shop the full sale here.

Shop the GlassesUSA.com sale

Hanna Agro Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She… More from Hanna Agro » Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan » Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »