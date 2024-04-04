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Black Friday shopping? Start with GlassesUSA.com, which is offering up to 50% off sitewide on its vast selection of designer frames and sunglasses. If you’re on the lookout for an extra pair of sunnies, now’s your chance to pick them up at a fraction of the price.
It’s not just one sale, though. GlassesUSA has a slew of Black Friday promotions running for the next week or so, spanning sunglasses, frames and even contact lenses. Here’s a roundup of some of the discounts:
- Save 50% on frames, plus free shipping with code BLACK50.
- 40% off designer frame markdowns, with code BLACK40.
- 30% off contacts + $50 off glasses, with code CONTACTSNEW30.
- Buy one get one free, with code BOGOFREE.
Find the rest of the deals here.
Whether you’re in need of a new pair of sunglasses or are just looking to refresh the frames you’ve been rocking for too long, now’s a great time to get a set. To help you navigate the sales, we’ve put together a selection of our favorite frames below. You can also shop the full sale here.