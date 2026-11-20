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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Blundstone releases some of the best styles with upgrades, Rowing Blazers collaborates with Basil Hayden on a custom sweater and A.P.C. teams up with Casio to put out a retro vibes watch.
Rowing Blazers x Basil Hayden Sweater
Rowing Blazers comes out with the best collaborations. We’re all familiar with the Paddington pieces… and the iconic Princess Diana fleece? Hell yeah. Now, in time for your holiday party drinks session, they’ve released a navy sweater made in collaboration with bourbon brand Basil Hayden. It’s 100% cotton (yay for natural fibers) and is covered in a smattering of tiny Basil Hayden bourbon bottle embroidery. Plus, there’s even a cocktail recipe available on the purchase page for you to follow so you can wear and consume at the same time.
A.P.C x Casio Watch
French clothing brand A.P.C. has partnered with Casio to bring us a sleek piece of wrist candy. It features a LCD screen in the center, calling upon minimalist timepieces from the 1970s. It comes in both gold and silver and will add an understated kind of elevation to your everyday outfits.
Kestin x Heimat Rundhals Crewneck
Kestin has been whipping up some of the best knitwear around. Based out of Scotland, most of the brand’s product is fashioned out of straight-up highland wool, and it’s all built to last. The brands latest collaboration with German textile company Heimat takes a new approach to functional knitwear, adding varied texture and pattern. It borrows the Bavarian brand’s signature herringbone pattern, meant to echo the look of Scottish tweed. Each piece is made in Germany — knit firmly at first and made to stretch and patina the more you wear it.
Field Notes Daybook
I vote we bring back the heyday of bullet journals. Not only are they an opportunity for people to flex their calligraphy skills and appear as though they have their entire lives sorted, but they offer the chance to enter the world of luxurious stationery. There is something delicious about the feel of great paper, and Field Notes makes some of the best. They just released their 73rd Quarterly Edition of its Daybook, which is a pocket-sized planner.
Blundstone Retreadable Boots
Blundstone just released upgraded versions of classic styles, all reimagined for longer-lasting wear. Meet the retreadable boots, where the bottom of the shoe, specifically the upper tread, is designed to be more easily swapped out by a cobbler. These shoes come with green indicators that will reveal themselves once it’s time to get the boots reworked, so you don’t have to play a guessing game.