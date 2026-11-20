Kestin has been whipping up some of the best knitwear around. Based out of Scotland, most of the brand’s product is fashioned out of straight-up highland wool, and it’s all built to last. The brands latest collaboration with German textile company Heimat takes a new approach to functional knitwear, adding varied texture and pattern. It borrows the Bavarian brand’s signature herringbone pattern, meant to echo the look of Scottish tweed. Each piece is made in Germany — knit firmly at first and made to stretch and patina the more you wear it.