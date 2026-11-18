Anyone who’s attempted to blast a Hans Zimmer score through bluetooth knows that there’s audio, and then there’s audio. Not all sound is created equally, and compounded by the leaps and bounds in sonic fidelity and noise-canceling tech over the past few years, it’s easier than ever to tell the difference between a pair of premium headphones and a pair you nabbed from the CVS down the block when you “misplaced” your AirPods for the last justifiable time.

Bowers & Wilkins dabbles in the former. The British audio brand has more than five decades of experience in hi-fi audio gear and has long produced some of our favorite products. Packed with serious sound, the brand’s Px headphone line in particular stands out as a sleek S-Class among bluetooth-enabled Civics.

Luckily for anyone intrigued (or fans otherwise put off by the B&W’s premium prices) Bowers & Wilkins just-launchd Black Friday promo include serious markdowns on two of its top-rated models: a sizable $170 discount on the workhorse Px7 — you can read our review here — and $270 off its newer follow-up sequel in the Px8. Both are powerhouses in the sound quality department, block out ambient noise and generally fit like a glove (although maybe earmuffs are the proper similitive comp).

Find both below, or check out all of what B&W has to offer here.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »