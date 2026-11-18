If you’ve been to a fashion event in the last few years, there’s a good chance Pamela Tick was behind the decks. The model, creative and fashion DJ has played everything from intimate dinners to major events for Hermès, Tiffany & Co. and Brunello Cucinelli. She has held in-house residencies with luxury hospitality brands around the world, and she curates the playlists that set the mood in hotel lobbies and lounges. In other words, she knows how to make a room sound good.

Pamela Tick

Her biggest lesson from all those years behind the booth? Great sound doesn’t come from owning the most expensive gear. It comes from setting the tone, building an atmosphere and knowing how to read a room. With that in mind, we asked Pamela which headphones, speakers, chargers and other tech every guy should own, from $20 EarPods to splurge-worthy turntables.

The three things every guy’s setup needs

A great pair of headphones, a quality portable speaker and a proper turntable. There’s something sexy about a man who collects records and actually takes the time to play them. I love a classic Audio-Technica (it will do the job), but for a more elevated alternative, I’d go with a McIntosh.

The $20 headphones she swears by (and the ones she DJs in)

Speaking of a great pair of headphones, I’ve actually gone back to Apple’s classic wired EarPods. Sometimes the simplest technology is the best — great everyday sound, no charging and they’re under $20. However, for DJing I’m a big fan of Master & Dynamic headphones.

How to build your first DJ setup

You need the Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 portable 2-channel DJ controller. It’s approachable, works with Serato and Rekordbox and gives you a proper introduction to mixing without having to invest in a full professional setup. Pair it with a good home speaker so your mixes actually sound the way they should. (I love Sonos and Bang & Olufsen.)

What to pack for the weekend

The JBL Flip 7 is a great portable speaker — it’s compact, durable and waterproof. For me, good sound is about clarity and warmth, not just how loud you can turn it up. I also never travel without a compact multi-port USB-C charger and a good power bank. I’m all about anything that eliminates the need to carry five different chargers.

Pro tip: Buy what you’ll actually use

I’m a big believer in buying things you’ll actually use every day rather than collecting gadgets. A portable JBL speaker, a reliable portable charger and a good pair of wired headphones cover most of it. As for what to skip: anything that looks better than it performs. Especially with audio, people get caught up in branding and aesthetics, when the actual sound quality should be doing the talking. And a sunrise alarm clock? I have two little girls, so unfortunately I already own the most effective alarm clocks on the market. No technology required.

Dani Brand Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist. More from Dani Brand »