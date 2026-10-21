Experiences > Take it from a Woman

The Only 5 Kitchen Tools You Need to Cook Well At Home

A trim but quality list of products that will set you up for a lifetime of success — and convince anyone who pokes around your cabinets that you know what you’re doing

By Kendra Vaculin
October 21, 2026 10:30 am EDT
A split image: a woman in a red cardigan and jeans, and the same woman drinking from a glass in a cream dress.
Kendra Vaculin

Whether you’re an incredible home cook or just know the basics in order to occasionally forgo takeout, having a few high-quality kitchen tools will change your life.

Good tools make everything easier: If you have a hard time chopping onions, a sharp chef’s knife will fix that in an instant — and they last forever (no need to re-up annually). If I had to guess, you probably still have something in a kitchen drawer left over from a long-ago IKEA trip that is so old and cheap it’s functionally worthless. Let me be the one to tell you: You absolutely must graduate from those paper-thin plastic cutting boards that show every scratch and strain. 

I’ve worked in test kitchens and food media for over a decade, wrote a cookbook (and have second cookbook forthcoming in May 2027) and spent a stint professionally testing and reviewing kitchen tools and appliances, so I have a good idea of what’s on the market and what’s actually worth your money. I’m also pretty low-tech as a cook; I love my Vitamix and food processor, but I’m not a big “gadget” girl (no air fryer, no toaster oven).

Below, you’ll find some of my favorite versatile yet old-school tools for real home cooking. They’ll serve you forever and give you a leg up if you’re planning to make dinner for someone you want to impress. Remember: You don’t need a ton of stuff, just a handful of nice things that work well and make you look like you know your way around a braise (which is hot). 

Kendra Vaculin in an apron garnishes several pink, dome-shaped desserts with strawberries and pistachios on a white counter.
Kendra Vaculin

Stainless Steel Skillet

The jack-of-all-trades pan is a large, tri-ply, stainless steel skillet. Get a good one and take proper care of it, and you’ll be able to use this pan for decades. Stainless steel is easy to clean, it’s just as versatile and durable as cast iron and it’s so much better at creating color on your food than a nonstick. (When people are over-reliant on nonstick pans, my first thought is that they also need someone to cut their meat up into little pieces.)

In addition to searing steak and stir-frying vegetables, you can absolutely fry an egg or cook delicate fish in stainless steel. Learn the water droplet test in order to fully heat your pan before use. Go forth and thrive.

All-Clad Stainless Steel 12″ D3 Fry Pan
All-Clad Stainless Steel 12″ D3 Fry Pan
Amazon : $150
Made In Cookware 12″ Stainless Steel Frying Pan
Made In Cookware 12″ Stainless Steel Frying Pan
Amazon : $140

Chef’s Knife

Those big knife sets that come with nine or 10 different blades are totally unnecessary. All you really need to succeed is a high-quality, 8-inch chef’s knife that you keep sharp. (Really, the ideal knife trifecta is one chef’s knife, one serrated bread knife and one paring knife, but seriously, just the chef’s knife works.) Look up cookware stores near you — they’ll certainly stock good ones and often offer drop-off knife sharpening, which you can do once a year for maintenance.

Global is a Japanese brand that makes knives so sleek and lightweight they feel like an extension of your arm. They are perfectly calibrated because they’re made with a precise amount of sand in the handle, which offsets the weight of the blade. They were also famously recommended by Anthony Bourdain. Your date may not care about these facts, but I just thought you might like to know.

Another great knife brand is Messermeister. They’re a California-based, woman-owned knife brand that make extremely stylish and practical tools. In addition to a few Globals, I have this olive wood-handled knife, which is as powerful as it is showstopping.

Global Model x 8″ Chef’s Knife
Global Model x 8″ Chef’s Knife
Amazon : $190 $150
Messermeister Oliva Elite Chef’s 8″ Knife
Messermeister Oliva Elite Chef’s 8″ Knife
Messermeister : $190

Dutch Oven

A 4.5-qt. Dutch oven is the single most useful piece of cookware you can have in your kitchen. You can make everything in there: braises, big roasts, soups, stews, pasta sauce, beans, meatballs, chili, stock, rice pilaf, fried chicken, even loaves of bread and fruit cobblers.

The Le Creuset Dutch oven is the GOAT because it’s gorgeous and impeccably made. If you invest in it now, it will easily last for the rest of your life. But if you’re not ready to shell out $420 for a pot (no judgment), the Lodge version is slightly lighter in weight but just as durable. Both would also look great kept out on top of your stove.

Le Creuset Signature 4.5-Qt. Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature 4.5-Qt. Dutch Oven
Crate and Barrel : $420
Lodge 4.5-Qt. Dutch Oven
Lodge 4.5-Qt. Dutch Oven
Lodge : $80 $70

Sturdy Sheet Pan

A couple good rimmed sheet pans will take you far in this life. I like to have mostly half sheets (the standard size for a home oven) but a couple quarter sheets as well. Quarter sheets are great for smaller portions and organizing ingredients on the counter while you’re cooking (that always looks extremely impressive, I highly recommend trying it if you’ve got company).

Buy a bottle of Bar Keeper’s Friend to keep your pans in good shape. I have a few gross ones that I keep around for specific purposes, and believe me, they’re embarrassing and only used for solo cooking endeavors.

Nordic Ware Half-Sheet
Nordic Ware Half-Sheet
Amazon : $20 $15
Nordic Ware Quarter-Sheet (2-Pack)
Nordic Ware Quarter-Sheet (2-Pack)
Amazon : $25

Solid Cutting Boards

You need one nonporous cutting board (not wood) for raw proteins, and one in a dark wood (won’t show stains as easily) for everything else. Go bigger than you think you need — more space is always better, and nothing feels dumber than trying to chop a head of broccoli on a dinky little board.

Material Kitchen is one of my favorite brands for all kinds of cooking tools (their shears are next level) and the MK Free board is a top-seller for the best reasons: it’s dishwasher safe, long lasting and the groove around the edge catches wayward drips. Boos Blocks are the gold standard for wooden boards — hefty, gorgeous and endlessly useful. You can carve a chicken on it or use it as a cheese board. Dry it fully after washing so it doesn’t crack or warp.

The Material Kitchen Free Board
The Material Kitchen Free Board
Material Kitchen : $52
John Boos Walnut Cutting Board
John Boos Walnut Cutting Board
Amazon : $212 $194
Kendra Vaculin in a black polka-dot dress serves shrimp and couscous from a large pot into white bowls.
Kendra Vaculin

Wondering what to cook once you’re well-stocked? While it’s always cool to have a speciality, everyone should know how to make these staples: a good pasta sauce, crispy-skinned skillet chicken thighs you can move from the stovetop to the oven to the table, and a batch of classic, one-bowl brown butter chocolate chip cookies. If you need help picking a recipe, DM me.

Kendra Vaculin

Kendra Vaculin

Kendra Vaculin is a recipe developer and writer based in Brooklyn. Previously a food editor in the Bon Appetit Test Kitchen, you can find her work in The New York Times, King Arthur Baking and Epicurious, among others. Her second cookbook, Dinner Plans, comes out in May. She also writes a weeknight cooking newsletter called Scrounge. Follow her on Instagram…
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