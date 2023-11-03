Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know the holidays aren’t exactly sexy, but once you’ve maxed out your credit cards on holiday shopping, spent some time tolerating your least favorite family members and reached listening capacity for “Let It Snow,” you deserve to put up your feet and take a load off (literally).

It’s why we’ve gathered some of these sex gifts that we believe will make for sexier sex, whether you’re going at it solo or looking to spread the holiday cheer this year. From CBD lubricant and luxury vibrators to sexy lingerie and fun bondage accessories, you’ll find everything you need to give the gift of well-deserved, earth-shattering orgasms to a partner or yourself this year.

Best Sex Gifts

Butter Wellness Personal Massager Butter Wellness is going where not many sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men. You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum), in order to stimulate the male G-sport (the prostate). As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.” Buy Here : $89

Maude Band This September, Maude launched “Band,” the brand’s first device designed specifically with partnered use in mind. At $52, it’s a nice middle-of-the-road price point if you’re looking for a simple, yet functional ring. It might not be as high-tech as some vibrating couples’ rings on the market, but Band remains an elevated and approachable device, ideal for couples looking to introduce new, heightened sensations into the bedroom. Buy Here : $52

Trova Home Ensure only you have access to your treasure trove of sex toys with Trova’s smart safe. This particular model is the brand’s most substantial biometric-safe and will keep your valuables discreet and safe from any kids or guests roaming around your household. The wifi-enabled safe also provides you with real-time notifications that get sent directly to your phone. Buy Here : $599

Unbound Bit Silicone Gag Bar For those who aren’t fans of ball gags but still want something to sink their teeth into during restraint play, Unbound’s silicone gag bar with velvety ribbon ties is perfect for both beginners and experts alike. Buy Here : $39

Bloomi Indulge Double-Sided Vibrator This simple yet powerful duel-sided vibe from Bloomi — a BIPOC- and sexologist-led wellness brand specializing in clean intimacy products — is versatile enough for solo and partner play. Buy Here : $50

Cake Oral Stroker This low-cost silicoine stroker sits at the base of the penis during oral sex. Basically, you’ll receive deep throat-like blow jobs without your partner feeling discomfort. A win-win. Buy Here : $20

BDSM Leather Handcuffs Cheap handcuffs are a dime a dozen. Why not splurge on something long-lasting and much more classy-looking and feeling, like these handcrafted cuffs made from full grain Italian leather. Buy Here : $105

Lelo Soraya Beads This latest offering from Lelo was created with increasing anal pleasure for beginners in mind. The luxe anal massager features eight powerful settings and a cascading design with four gradually increasing sized beads for maximum comfort. Coolest part is the device implements revoltionary Bow-Motion tech that’s “inspired by the masterful movements of violin players,” so the beads “work in harmony to create a thrusting-like sensation without the thrusting motion.” Buy Here : $229

Dame Stash A more affordable option for her to store her stash of vibrators lubricants and other goodies, Dame’s super cute zippable pouch includes inner pockets and elastics to keep toys, cables and more organized. Buy Here : $25

Champ Dopp Kit And a cost-effective pouch for you. Champ’s $15 Dopp kit keeps condoms, lube and more safely secure at home or on the go. Buy Here : $15

We-Vibe Sync O Remote and App Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator One of our favorite couples vibrators has recently been revamped. The newest C-shape toy has been updated with a circular lower arm that helps the toy stay in place, delivering continous contact with the clitoris during penetrative sex. Buy Here : $169

Agent Provocateur Zelda Paddle Made by artisans in England, this leather paddle is pricey, but think of it as the pièce de résistance of your BDSM chest. Buy Here : $415

Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece) Perfect for couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches, this limited edition advent calendar (worth $500+) features 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories, anal toys and the Womanizer Liberty — a top-rated clitoral suction device worth $129 alone. Buy Here : $502 $149