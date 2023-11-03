Wellness > Sex & Dating

20 Best Sex Gifts for Sexier Holiday Sex

Everything you need to get your ho ho ho on

A collage of the best sex gifts for 2023.
Happy holidays you horndogs.
InsideHook
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 3, 2023 7:21 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We know the holidays aren’t exactly sexy, but once you’ve maxed out your credit cards on holiday shopping, spent some time tolerating your least favorite family members and reached listening capacity for “Let It Snow,” you deserve to put up your feet and take a load off (literally).

It’s why we’ve gathered some of these sex gifts that we believe will make for sexier sex, whether you’re going at it solo or looking to spread the holiday cheer this year. From CBD lubricant and luxury vibrators to sexy lingerie and fun bondage accessories, you’ll find everything you need to give the gift of well-deserved, earth-shattering orgasms to a partner or yourself this year.

Best Sex Gifts

Dame Pillo
Dame Pillo

Explore new positions and contortions with this unassuming, high-density foam wedge pillow.

Buy Here : $95
Butter Wellness Personal Massager
Butter Wellness Personal Massager

Butter Wellness is going where not many sexual wellness brands have gone before — vibrators for men. You, a man, might be wondering, how do I use (and receive pleasure from) a device that looks like it was designed for a vulva? Well, Butter’s sleek-looking personal massager targets the perineum (that’d be the area between the anus and the scrotum), in order to stimulate the male G-sport (the prostate). As the brand notes, “no insertion is required to experience the goods.”

Buy Here : $89
Maude Band
Maude Band

This September, Maude launched “Band,” the brand’s first device designed specifically with partnered use in mind. At $52, it’s a nice middle-of-the-road price point if you’re looking for a simple, yet functional ring. It might not be as high-tech as some vibrating couples’ rings on the market, but Band remains an elevated and approachable device, ideal for couples looking to introduce new, heightened sensations into the bedroom.

Buy Here : $52
Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle
Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle

Foria offers a collection of 100% plant-based and organic hemp products for intimacy and everyday well-being. The Awaken Arousal Oil is the brand’s best-seller — a topical made to enhance pleasure and help ease discomfort, especially for those with pelvic and genital pain conditions. And now you can bundle the beloved oil with Foria’s Intimacy Natural Lubricant with CBD, a clean-feeling lube that’s become a staple in our own bedrooms.

Buy Here : $92$78
Trova Home
Trova Home

Ensure only you have access to your treasure trove of sex toys with Trova’s smart safe. This particular model is the brand’s most substantial biometric-safe and will keep your valuables discreet and safe from any kids or guests roaming around your household. The wifi-enabled safe also provides you with real-time notifications that get sent directly to your phone.

Buy Here : $599
Unbound Bit Silicone Gag Bar
Unbound Bit Silicone Gag Bar

For those who aren’t fans of ball gags but still want something to sink their teeth into during restraint play, Unbound’s silicone gag bar with velvety ribbon ties is perfect for both beginners and experts alike.

Buy Here : $39
Bloomi Indulge Double-Sided Vibrator
Bloomi Indulge Double-Sided Vibrator

This simple yet powerful duel-sided vibe from Bloomi — a BIPOC- and sexologist-led wellness brand specializing in clean intimacy products — is versatile enough for solo and partner play.

Buy Here : $50
Sense The Intimate Bundle
Sense The Intimate Bundle

Safe sex can still be super sexy. This set of essentials includes a water-based lube, latex condoms and post-coital cleanup wipes (a necessity FYI). 

Buy Here : $28
Cake Oral Stroker
Cake Oral Stroker

This low-cost silicoine stroker sits at the base of the penis during oral sex. Basically, you’ll receive deep throat-like blow jobs without your partner feeling discomfort. A win-win.

Buy Here : $20
BDSM Leather Handcuffs
BDSM Leather Handcuffs

Cheap handcuffs are a dime a dozen. Why not splurge on something long-lasting and much more classy-looking and feeling, like these handcrafted cuffs made from full grain Italian leather.

Buy Here : $105
Lelo Soraya Beads
Lelo Soraya Beads

This latest offering from Lelo was created with increasing anal pleasure for beginners in mind. The luxe anal massager features eight powerful settings and a cascading design with four gradually increasing sized beads for maximum comfort. Coolest part is the device implements revoltionary Bow-Motion tech that’s “inspired by the masterful movements of violin players,” so the beads “work in harmony to create a thrusting-like sensation without the thrusting motion.”

Buy Here : $229
Dame Stash
Dame Stash

A more affordable option for her to store her stash of vibrators lubricants and other goodies, Dame’s super cute zippable pouch includes inner pockets and elastics to keep toys, cables and more organized.

Buy Here : $25
Champ Dopp Kit
Champ Dopp Kit

And a cost-effective pouch for you. Champ’s $15 Dopp kit keeps condoms, lube and more safely secure at home or on the go.

Buy Here : $15
KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Large Santal No. 2 Massage Oil Candle
KIKI DE MONTPARNASSE Large Santal No. 2 Massage Oil Candle

This super-luxe massage candle features notes of sandalwood and burnt citrus.

Buy Here : $75
Fleur du Mal Beaded Fringe Ouvert Heart Shaped Panty
Fleur du Mal Beaded Fringe Ouvert Heart Shaped Panty

A fun, sultry and very glitzy heart-shaped panty from luxury lingerie brand Fleur dul Mal. Make it a complete set with the matching Beaded Fringe Ouvert Bra

Buy Here : $128
We-Vibe Sync O Remote and App Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator
We-Vibe Sync O Remote and App Controlled Rechargeable Couple’s Vibrator

One of our favorite couples vibrators has recently been revamped. The newest C-shape toy has been updated with a circular lower arm that helps the toy stay in place, delivering continous contact with the clitoris during penetrative sex.

Buy Here : $169
Agent Provocateur Zelda Paddle
Agent Provocateur Zelda Paddle

Made by artisans in England, this leather paddle is pricey, but think of it as the pièce de résistance of your BDSM chest.

Buy Here : $415
Bluebella Trista Short Chemise and Thong Set Black
Bluebella Trista Short Chemise and Thong Set Black
Buy Here : $94
Hims Thrill Ride Prostate Massager
Hims Thrill Ride Prostate Massager

With a whopping 35 vibrations, this prostate massager can be used for both P-spot and G-spot stimulation — fun for everyone involved!

Buy Here : $74
Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece)
Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece)

Perfect for couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches, this limited edition advent calendar (worth $500+) features 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories, anal toys and the Womanizer Liberty — a top-rated clitoral suction device worth $129 alone.

Buy Here : $502$149

