Experiences > Take it from a Woman

Take It From a Woman: Date-Night Outfits That Actually Hit

“The Mall” shopping app founder Sreya Halder is here to deliver a little effort (but not too much) to your wardrobe

By Dani Brand
October 14, 2026 11:34 am EDT
A woman with dark hair and bangs in a black top looks at the viewer, with two blurred models behind her.
Sreya Halder on what men should be wearing for date night.
Sreya Halder

Surely, every man aspires to leave a positive impression on a date, from first encounters to standing date night with the wife. For the most part, women are just looking for a little effort, especially given that how you present yourself tends to correlate with how much you care. A hasty fit says you grabbed whatever was on the chair — or worse, the floor; an overdone one says you’re trying way too hard. You want to land somewhere in between: put together, comfortable and maybe even a little memorable.

Few people have thought about how we look and shop for clothes as Sreya Halder. A Stanford grad with an advanced degree studying AI, she is a co-founder of The Mall, an app that tracks sales, restocks and new drops from your favorite brands in one place. (Halder also previous worked in Hollywood, on Star Wars and DreamWorks properties.)

Building the platform, Halder has found that men shop more like women than you’d think. They know their exact fits, they’re loyal to their brands and, as she puts it, they “actually do want to feel like they have taste and not just go to Zara or Target for really basic stuff.” Here are her thoughts on date-night outfits, as told to InsideHook.

Woman with dark hair, wearing a cream mini dress and brown knee-high wedge boots, squats and looks at the viewer.
Sreya Halder

What She Notices First

I love when a man can really balance a cool and casual vibe but still keep it elevated. Your outfit should be flexible — we could sit down at a nice restaurant for dinner and not get kicked out, but we could also go to a dive bar afterward and not look crazy. Layering always looks really smart. A sweater, like a timeless cable knit, is very chic — not too bulky or oversized and not too tight. Obviously that’s what I see when I’m sitting down, what you’re wearing up top.

I like boxy, thick-cut cotton tees with a little bit of a crop on men — that’s elite. When you’re wearing a free T-shirt you got from math club back in high school, it looks like you don’t care. 

Marine Layer Sweater Tee
Marine Layer Sweater Tee
Marine Layer : $118 $92
Buck Mason Pima Classic Tee
Buck Mason Pima Classic Tee
Buck Mason : $48

How to Exude Effortless (Instead of Try-Hard)

When a guy has a really, really tight outfit on — this is so specific, but when a buff-ish guy has a really tiny shirt or jacket on — that’s trying too hard. I get it, you’re fit or maybe want to appear bigger, but it looks like you don’t know your size. It feels old school, like a 2010s vibe with the skinny jeans and the tiny Chelsea boots.

Another thing that does give me “the ick” for men is the Patagonia jacket. Wearing your corporate gifted jacket, or T-shirt, even a sweater —  it just feels dull, like you have less personality.

Effortless to me is when a guy wears slightly looser clothing, like a breezy shirt that’s a little unbuttoned and not tucked in all the way. Pair it with baggier jeans that have a flattering structure. It doesn’t have to be insane pieces. It doesn’t have to be selvedge denim. It just has to fit well.

Frame Oxford Shirt
Frame Oxford Shirt
Frame : $248 $148
Levi's 517 Bootcut Jeans
Levi’s 517 Bootcut Jeans
Levi’s : $75 $30

What to Wear: Neighborhood Bar Date Edition

I know it’s casual, but try to steer clear from jeans and a T-shirt. That’s such a daytime look. Save that for the coffee date — during the day, you can go lighter, like light denims, linens, cottons, natural fiber stuff. But for a nighttime date, a nice button-down with a loose boyfriend fit is perfect. Keep it slightly unbuttoned, maybe with a a tank underneath. That with tailored pants, like khakis, slacks or a dark-wash denim, is cool.

For shoes, don’t go for anything too snazzy or outrageous. Be subtle. You don’t want to outshine your girl. A classy sneaker, like an Onitsuka Tiger or Samba, give a casual vibe while still looking good. 

If it’s colder, go for a fitted sweater with a polo underneath. Getting the pants right is most important. Something I really hate is when guys are standing up and the fit of their pants is off, so they almost look like a funnel (wide on top, narrow at the bottom). It looks awkward. There’s elegance in a good silhouette. Finding the right pants can be hard, but it’s worth it.

Tagliovivo Culata Raw Sneaker
Tagliovivo Culata Raw Sneaker
The Mall : $611
Gap Factory Relaxed Pleated Trousers
Gap Factory Relaxed Pleated Trousers
Gap Factory : $70 $35

Tips For a Fancier Dinner Date

Ditch the tie and lose the office jacket. I hate office jackets. A leather jacket, or even Carhartt, is much better. I also really like a high-quality cardigan on a guy — that, to me, reads like you’re a sweet, friendly guy with exceptional standards for fabrics. If you’re coming straight from work, you could totally keep your top the same, probably even the pants; just make sure you don’t look too stiff. I always like ‘90s aesthetics as a reference — something more laid-back and loose.

AG Jeans Charles Leather Bomber Jacket
AG Jeans Charles Leather Bomber Jacket
AG Jeans : $895 $627

What to Wear: Full Night of Plans Edition

A black T-shirt will always rule. It sounds boring, but a man should have multiple high-quality staples, half of them being white T-shirts and the other half being black T-shirts. Quality matters — you shouldn’t just be grabbing a Hanes tee out of your underwear drawer to go on a date. 

For a full night of plans, like a nice dinner and then off to the nearest dive, you should go for a dark-wash denim jean. They’re so classic. That with a sleek black cotton shirt? That’s great. Add a nice black belt, nothing too flashy. For shoes, go with leather sneakers. They have a regular rubber sole, but the rest is leather, so it’s casual but still polished. Try to find a pair that matches most color schemes, so for a black shirt, go for a black or dark-colored shoe. I always try to match shoes with shirts, even for myself. It ties the whole look together. For outerwear, you want a leather jacket. I can’t stress enough how sexy those are. 

Los Angeles Apparel 1801 Crew Neck T-Shirt
Los Angeles Apparel 1801 Crew Neck T-Shirt
Los Angeles Apparel : $26
Thursday Boots Premier Low Top
Thursday Boots Premier Low Top
Thursday Boots : $135

Products That Are Worth Waiting For a Sale

Basics are always worth the full price point. A linen or cotton T-shirt or tank, jeans, even a cardigan — they’re all worth the splurge when it’s from a solid brand. 

When it comes to waiting for the sales rack, hold out on new releases, along with coats and jackets. Outerwear and jewelry can be overpriced. (Most of the time with outerwear, it’s made out of synthetic materials anyway.) You don’t need to spend $1,000, or even $500, for something nice. Buy outerwear six months ahead of colder months, that’s when brands mark those items down. For jewelry, try buying abroad — it’s usually much more discounted.

Gelato Pique Feather Cardigan
Gelato Pique Feather Cardigan
Gelato Pique : $125

One Must Skip, and One Must Buy

Skip skinny jeans. That was in style a long time ago, and now it’s just so cheugy — oh my god, I hate using that word. Do not go on a date wearing skinny jeans. Also, for me personally, earrings. I think it’s really cute when it’s a hoop that dangles, but skip the fake chunky diamonds. This is so niche, but I don’t love when men wear gold jewelry. I’m a gold girl, but to me it’s very feminine. Like you’re a queen, royalty, glistening in the sun — I don’t know if I want my guy decked out in a gold chain with a million rings. 

If you don’t have them already, you must buy one or two solid accessories: a nice silver chain, a couple rings, maybe a bracelet. You can even opt for a nice pair of sunglasses for daytime dates. I prefer to build on solid basics, and the easiest way to elevate a basic outfit is with cool accessories.

Miansai Sterling Silver Thin Geo Signet Ring
Miansai Sterling Silver Thin Geo Signet Ring
Miansai : $175
Crap Eyewear The Sweet Leaf Sunglasses
Crap Eyewear The Sweet Leaf Sunglasses
Crap Eyewear : $119
Dani Brand

Dani Brand

Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist.
More from Dani Brand »

More Like This

Man with dark hair and beard, wearing a black shirt and silver necklace, takes a mirror selfie in a clothing store.
For Simon Golby, Online Shopping Is Out. Same Goes for Shoelaces.
Man in a brown leather jacket, light blue denim shirt, and olive pants with a patterned belt.
This All-American Collab Is a Love Letter to the Art of the Leather Jacket
Person in blue puffer jacket and white pants sits on a wooden box, with camping gear nearby.
The New Jackets You Should Be Wearing This Fall, From Beams to Barbour
Man in sunglasses and a brown jacket standing in front of an ornate wooden door.
Elevate Your Sunglass Style With Quay

Style
Style > Style Guides
Experiences > Take it from a Woman
Add InsideHook as a Preferred Source
Add InsideHook as a Preferred Source

Most Popular

A blonde woman in a "Music is a Blessing" tank top plays a blue glitter bass guitar, flanked by a smiling DJ and a man in a beret.
The Private Club Courting Gen Z With … Ping-Pong?
Bartenders manning the stick at the infamous Studio 54 in NYC.
So You Want to Date a Bartender?
Man in a baseball cap smiling, and the same man drinking from a can in a Rubbermaid ice bath.
The Entrepreneur Who Changed His Life 15 Seconds at a Time
Mexican-American chef Yara Herrera.
The Most Memorable Meal in New York, According to Yara Herrera
A man in sunglasses and headphones reads a newspaper in the grass next to a sleeping baby in a car seat.
How to Build Mental Resilience When the World Feels Like It’s Falling Apart

Recommended

Suggested for you

A blonde woman in a "Music is a Blessing" tank top plays a blue glitter bass guitar, flanked by a smiling DJ and a man in a beret.
The Private Club Courting Gen Z With … Ping-Pong?
Bartenders manning the stick at the infamous Studio 54 in NYC.
So You Want to Date a Bartender?
Man in a baseball cap smiling, and the same man drinking from a can in a Rubbermaid ice bath.
The Entrepreneur Who Changed His Life 15 Seconds at a Time
Mexican-American chef Yara Herrera.
The Most Memorable Meal in New York, According to Yara Herrera
A man in sunglasses and headphones reads a newspaper in the grass next to a sleeping baby in a car seat.
How to Build Mental Resilience When the World Feels Like It’s Falling Apart

IRL: A bi-weekly report on where to go and why.

We're always on the scene eating, drinking and traveling near and far to bring you the best of what's happening out in the real world.

More Take it from a Woman, Right This Way

A woman with dark hair and bangs in a black top looks at the viewer, with two blurred models behind her.

Take It From a Woman: Date-Night Outfits That Actually Hit

Smiling woman with long brown hair in a pink cardigan, with "TAKE IT FROM A WOMAN" text overlay.

Take It From a Woman: 5 Hero Pieces for Fall

Split image: Woman in sunglasses on a boat, and a woman on horseback on a beach with mountains.

Romantic-Weekend Roulette: Cabin, Houseboat or Eiffel Tower Views?

selfie of a woman with wavy blonde hair and dewy skin split with same woman in

Take It From a Woman: Your Grooming Routine Only Needs These Four Products

Explore More Take it from a Woman

Keep Reading

A blonde woman in a "Music is a Blessing" tank top plays a blue glitter bass guitar, flanked by a smiling DJ and a man in a beret.

The Private Club Courting Gen Z With … Ping-Pong?

A grid of six product images: a deer-print jacket, an espresso machine, brown suede clogs, two wooden speakers, and a tan leather sofa.

From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Three men in a dimly lit bar: two seated on a couch with a saxophone, one in sunglasses at a marble bar.

Products of the Week: Wooly Birkenstocks and Hunting Jackets

Hands adjust a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin watch with a blue dial and steel bracelet.

An Anniversary Upgrade for Vacheron Constantin's Most Complicated Watch