Holidays are high season for houseguests. Right after that sad, mushy Halloween pumpkin goes in the trash, people start planning where to go and who they might impose upon over the next couple months. Savvy houseguests know that booking early is key. If you wait too long to ask, you run the risk of being told there’s no room at the inn … and the next thing you know, you’re eating a turkey burger at Denny’s on Thanksgiving.

Experienced houseguests also realize that nobody really likes to have visitors. When someone stays at your home, you have to share a bathroom, make morning small talk and are forced to wear pants at all times. That’s why, when you’re a houseguest, you should do everything you can to make the experience as painless as possible for your host. Each holiday comes with its own specific pitfalls, so here are some ways to ensure you’re not labeled a horrible houseguest, and hopefully get asked back next year.

To be a good family houseguest, your sole goal is to avoid all conflict. Joe Stuart

Thanksgiving

Whether your hosts are friends or family will impact your Thanksgiving houseguest experience. A family Thanksgiving is more about spending time together and catching up, while a Thanksgiving spent with friends is more about camaraderie and drinking. Not to say a family Thanksgiving can’t be fun, but in addition to the cranberries and rolls that come in a tube, the turkey often comes with a side of anxiety. The first thing you’ll learn upon arriving is whatever the current family drama is and whom it involves. Usually, someone is not talking to someone else because of something someone supposedly said, when they probably didn’t say it in the first place. That doesn’t matter; this is family, so all rules of reason are out the window. You might ask a relative an innocuous question, like “So how’s Emily doing?” only to be met with an icy stare and a reply of “Oh, so now you’re siding with Emily!” In fact, you are not siding with Emily. You have no idea what is going on, and you were only making conversation … because, frankly, you could not give a monkey’s ass how Emily is doing.

To be a good family houseguest, your sole goal is to avoid all conflict. When a family member unloads every last detail of their latest drama — despite claiming they don’t want to talk about it — say nothing. Absolutely nothing. Offer no opinions; do not sympathize; ask no questions; do not nod, shrug your shoulders or widen your eyes, all of which could be construed as either agreeing or disagreeing with what’s been said. Remember, there is no way you can win.

Holidays can be stressful, as people want everything to be perfect, and lumpy gravy has caused more than one Thanksgiving host to totally lose their mind. One way to keep your Thanksgiving family visit from going off the rails is to keep the visit short … one or two nights at most. This is more than enough time to hear about who died, who’s getting married and who’s on the waitlist at Dartmouth. Then pack up your Tupperware full of leftovers and head out. If your hosts beg you to stay longer, blame traffic and your need to get on the road before things “get crazy out there.”

If you’re a houseguest with friends during Thanksgiving, it will probably be more relaxed and less traditional than a family get-together. So, don’t object if the menu doesn’t include turkey, or comment how late people slept when they could have been up since dawn with you watching the Macy’s Parade. Some people just don’t prioritize seeing a giant Bluey balloon, so deal with it. Also, be prepared for the most random of random fellow guests at the dinner table. They may not know your host well and may only be there as your host casually mentioned they were invited, never thinking they’d actually show up. This merry band of misfit toys may include your host’s neighbors, people who had to work on the holiday and those who have zero interest in spending time with their families and love to talk about it: “My dad tried to use me as collateral on a used riding lawn mower when I was nine.” You cannot judge these people and must seem genuinely interested in their lives. That’s the price you pay for stuffing and green bean casserole.

One way to make this situation more enjoyable is wine. Lots of wine. Bring one bottle of good wine for each night you’re staying. This will not only solidify your status as a great houseguest, it will also guarantee you aren’t stuck drinking something that tastes like car keys and bad shrimp.

Wine to Bring

A French friend recommended this, and when it comes to wine, I do everything that a French friend recommends. It didn’t give me a hangover, has a cool label that makes it seem like you understand wine and it was really good. Chill it a little.

While I can’t confidently pronounce it, I can recommend it. Great before, during and after the meal. Or if you should happen to just wander outside to the front porch, sit by yourself and think about how Bluey is overrated.

One more thing: please, don’t call it Friendsgiving. Just don’t.

Remember: all things corny are allowed at Christmas. Joe Stuart

Christmas

‘Twas the night before visiting family and all through your mind, dread and terror were stirring. Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.

The key to staying with family at Christmas is to keep your expectations low. Recognize that the likelihood of walking into a magical, snow-dusted wonderland full of sleigh rides, door-to-door carolers and angels getting their wings because of you having an epiphany is relatively slim. Can you enjoy yourself without being chock-full of Xanax? Absolutely. Just don’t tell yourself that somehow this year will be different, and allow yourself some screaming time in the bathroom and the occasional punch of the steering wheel while muttering, “What an asshole.”

You’ve known these people your whole life, and they are not going to change, so celebrate that. Maybe make a game out of how many times they question your life choices (that’s six!) or dredge up the past (hmm, does a high-school suspension for selling Adderall count as one or two points?).

When it’s time for gift opening, shrug off the fact that all the clothing you were given would only fit 15-year-old you and seem genuinely excited about the leaf blower you received, despite the fact you live in an apartment. “It will encourage you to get outside more.” Don’t be a jerk and “accidentally” leave your presents behind in your guest room, either. It will make someone feel bad. So pack them up and donate them to charity later. And who knows, you might run into some leaves.

If you’re invited to spend Christmas with a family that isn’t your own, do not feel awkward; if your host didn’t want you there, they wouldn’t have invited you. Stop acting like a sad sack and have fun. Buy a little gift for everyone who will be there on Christmas, though don’t tell your host you’re planning on doing so before you arrive. Otherwise, people will feel obligated to get you something … and then you will feel awkward.

Your gifts don’t have to be expensive. Think: paperback books, good phone chargers, cool socks or wine glasses — you’d be amazed what you can get for $20 if you don’t wait till the last minute to shop.

If you do receive a gift, don’t just open it and say thanks. Offer at least one nice thing to say about it. C’mon, it’s Christmas! Be jolly! Jump into any family traditions or games because being a houseguest Scrooge is not allowed. Doing something wacky like giving everyone Santa hats with their names on them might seem corny, but it’s a fun way to show they haven’t invited the Grinch. Besides, all things corny are allowed at Christmas.

Get up a little later than your hosts on Christmas morning, that way they’ll have some time to exchange gifts with family and you won’t have to ooh and ahh during their unwrapping frenzy. Oh, and definitely watch Elf before you go. Your ability to quote lines will secure your place in the pantheon of all-time great holiday houseguests.

Easy Gifts

Recommend reading the stories in order. They will thank you.

Sure, you can freeze the other eight portions of coq au vin, but this is probably easier.

Slip these over your regular socks on a plane — like a facemask for your feet!

Perfect for those whose life’s mission is to get all the peanut butter out of the jar.

You can have fun, just don’t become one of the casualties. Joe Stuart

New Year’s Eve

There are generally two kinds of New Year’s houseguest experiences. In one, you’re invited to stay with friends, have a quiet dinner and enjoy some Champagne and conversation, and everyone is asleep before midnight. That is the holy grail of New Year’s Eves, and if that scenario presents itself, grab it, hug it and never let it go.

However, if you’re a houseguest at New Year’s, there’s a good chance your host will be having a New Year’s Eve party, an event that has caused many a severe hangover and served as the inspiration for countless horrible off-Broadway plays. New Year’s Eve is amateur night in terms of partying. It’s the night that people who rarely drink decide to let loose and whoop it up. Glitter dresses with slits and tuxedo T-shirts come from the back of closets and run wild through the streets. As a houseguest, it’s probably a good idea to tidy up your room and bathroom before the madness starts. Take your shaving kit out of the bathroom and put it in your luggage so that it doesn’t fall into the toilet or tempt party guests to search through it looking for anything “good” in small amber bottles that they might want to borrow.

So, as a houseguest, you will have a much better time if you sit back and observe the lunacy around you versus jumping in. Your host will appreciate it if you try to keep things from going off the rails, call people Ubers, help find a lost coat (there’s always a lost coat) and encourage the four people crammed together in the bathroom to hurry up. You can still have fun, just pace yourself so you don’t become one of the casualties.

The real houseguest glory happens on New Year’s Day. Wake up a little before your hosts and do an initial cleanup — quietly gathering the empty bottles and half-empty glasses with lime wedges inside and running a load of dishes — before they emerge from their bedroom looking like The Walking Dead extras. Then order a mountain of greasy diner food and make coffee and a pitcher of Bloody Marys as you settle in for the best part of the weekend: the next-day party rehash. Your sharp, hangover-free memory of who was drinking Champagne out of an Ugg boot at 2 a.m. will cement your status as the MVP houseguest.

New Year’s Day Must-Haves

Spicy and classic. Make sure to refrigerate it. Good on its own, too.

Go with the big bottle, you’ll be glad you did.

Illustrations by Joe Stuart from Guestiquette: A Handbook for Horrible Houseguests by Tom Coleman.

Tom Coleman Tom Coleman is an Emmy-nominated writer and filmmaker who has worked with MTV, Esquire and McSweeney’s. He is the author of Guestiquette: A Handbook for Horrible Houseguests and I Actually Wore This: Clothes We Can’t Believe We Bought. Tom can tie a bow tie without looking in the mirror and has the haircut of a lesser-known, 19th-century vice president. More from Tom Coleman »