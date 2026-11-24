Stop me if you’ve heard this from me before, but I met the Charleston-based restaurateur and entrepreneur Brooks Reitz through the internet. I found his (digital) takes and taste exceptional and later found him to be a great in-person hang as well. Reitz is the co-founder of Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. and owns Charleston eateries Leon’s Oyster Shop, Little Jack’s and Melfi’s, plus his newest, a pub in New Orleans called The Bell. Along with writing a successful newsletter, A Small and Simple Thing, Brooks also co-founded E.M. Reitz with his wife, Erin, who designs high-end shirting for women and now (thankfully) for men, too.

Having become friendly with both of them — my wife and I shared a lovely lunch with the pair on a lazy Sunday afternoon when we last visited Charleston with our then-one-year-old son — I’ve come to appreciate their relaxed, luxurious lifestyle and subsequent personal style even more. None of it is fabricated or forced. They really live the lives their digital presences portray. Read on to find out more about the couple’s individual relationships to personal style, their most recent pickups, the staples they can’t live without and much more.

Christopher Fenimore: What was the first moment you realized clothing can be transformative?

Brooks Reitz: At a young age, watching my dad put on his Brooks Brothers suits and head to work.

Erin Reitz: When I walked into my fourth-grade classroom wearing hand-me-down Guess jeans that were color-blocked gray/blue. I made a lot of friends that day.

What sort of footwear are you wearing these days?

BR: Ninety percent of the time, Chuck Taylors. When the moment calls for something dressier, I’ll put on a pair of Belgian Shoes. On the weekends, Birkenstocks.

ER: My summer sandal has been the Rondini Saint-Pierre. Other than that white Converse high-tops, and my husband’s light-brown suede Belgians.

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What is your most recent pick-up?

BR: I bought a Dries Van Noten suit I didn’t need in a navy linen-cotton blend over the summer. It was marked down to $700, it fit and I liked the fabric. It seemed criminal not to.

ER: An oversized merch tee from the Ojai Playhouse.

What are some staples you’ve found yourself rebuying?

BR: Lady White T-shirts. I like the fit, the fabric and the fact that they’re made in the U.S.A. And they don’t have a logo — big plus.

ER: Alabama Chanin cotton T-shirts and Lake Jane Studio underwear.

Is there anything you’re on the hunt for?

BR: When my older son decides where he is going to college, I’m going deep on my search for vintage gear from that school — ideally from the rowing team. (He’s a rower.)

ER: An evening pant — I think I have landed on a silk pencil pant from Lakan Studio.

Is there one piece that you regret selling or giving away?

BR: They are all but a distant memory, lovers I have known but for whom I no longer pine.

ER: A collection of Rick Owens sweaters that were handed down to me. They aren’t particularly my style — which is why I gave them away. But I have so much respect for them as objects.

Is there anything you’ve learned about dressing for your build or complexion type that you can share?

BR: I am a fitness lover, and I exercise five days a week, but I never want to look like I work out too much. Bulging muscles are a bad look. I’ve found that a more generous silhouette — one that doesn’t grip my chest, arms or thighs is always more favorable.

ER: I have learned that all that matters is being comfortable in whatever you are wearing. If your body feels good, it’s easier to be confident. And confidence looks good!

What’s your favorite place to shop at the moment?

BR: I’m not a big shopper. Etsy and ThriftBooks are my favorite online shops. I only shop in person when I’m on the road, and in NYC, I never miss a chance to drop into C’H’C’M’ and 45R.

ER: Desert Vintage.

Can you give me one all-time favorite brand and one new brand to watch?

BR: E.M. Reitz, of course.

ER: I am always looking for smaller brands that prioritize craft. Right now I only buy pants from Lakan Studio. I love Rùadh denim.

What’s one song or album you can’t stop listening to?

BR: Recently I’ve been playing a lot of Audrey Hobert’s album, Who’s the Clown? It is much poppier than what I typically like, but it is infectious, fun and the lyrics are great. Before that, I was stuck on Kevin Morby’s newest release for a few months. Last year my most-played album was Waxahatchee’s Tigers Blood.

ER: Always Sade.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it consist of?

BR: Straight-fit jeans — vintage Levi’s or 45R, a Lacoste polo and Chuck Taylors.

ER: E.M. Reitz Baker’s Apprentice, 501s, Converse.

Christopher Fenimore Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer who splits his time between New York and Long Island’s North Fork. His work has appeared in GQ and Esquire, and you can find him here on Substack. More from Christopher Fenimore »