A couple of weeks ago, I received a press invite from my friends at Brunello Cucinelli to stop by the showroom to see the upcoming spring/summer collection. It should come as no surprise that a label as luxurious as Cucinelli also excels at hosting guests. They’ll make you a mean cortado and their snacks are not to be missed — my favorite is the fresh pizzette.

I’ve been a fan of the label for many years. My first spark came back in the days of Tumblr yore, when imagery from the showrooms and fashion shows in Milan peppered the #menswear page. But my first true foray into Mr. Cucinelli’s world (and it is its own world) came back in February when I interviewed him for GQ and was lucky enough to attend the New York City screening of his recent documentary, Brunello: The Gracious Visionary.

Brunello is extremely philosophical, and his reverence for history’s great thinkers always presents itself in his collections. This spring/summer 2027 collection is titled, “Thought is Free,” a reference to the Shakespeare line from The Tempest, but it’s also a dedication to modern freethinkers who choose not to adhere to society’s standards — or, in this instance, fashion’s. The brand is nearing its 50th anniversary in 2028. Brunello Cucinelli isn’t reinventing the wheel, rather, it’s continuing to iterate and polish its already obscenely high standards of luxury and craft. And Brunello himself has become more relaxed, pushing this ease in his designs throughout this collection.

Below, a few favorites from my visit.

Christopher Fenimore

The days of the chunky sneaker are long behind us. A lower profile and a more comfortable silhouette, something that is shaped more naturally to mimic our feet, have become the most prevalent updates to sneakers across the broad range of menswear. I love Brunello Cucinelli’s newest sneaker for next spring. These are versatile and absurdly soft, just like everything else in the collection.

Christopher Fenimore

My favorite Brunello Cucinelli item is the cargo pants. I have a pair in corduroy, but I’ve always lusted after the versions made from traditional suiting fabrics. The contrast of a more formal fabric in tandem with such a common utilitarian silhouette is exactly the sort of innovation that Brunello Cucinelli has brought to menswear for nearly 50 years.

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Here is another great version of the cargo pants, again in a three-season fresco wool, but the total look really does it for me. Would I wear a tie under a crewneck? No, but Brunello Cucinelli is all about mixing casual elements with something more formal to ground the look. This leather moto jacket is the epitome of luxury.

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Just a gorgeous weekender.

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Did you know Brunello Cucinelli also produces its own fragrances? It was a longstanding dream of Brunello’s that he finally realized in 2023 with the first two scents (pictured above, right) “Pour Femme” and “Pour Homme.” The collection has since expanded. I’m terrible at articulating scent, but “Ricordo” (in the blue bottle above) and “Pour Homme” were clean, refined and masculine, but not overtly so.

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I’ll close this out with a few unique tailoring pieces. Pictured to the left is a wonderfully unstructured double-breasted sport coat in a ridiculous fabric blend — 49% silk, 31% linen, 20% wool. This is the kind of jacket you can wear to any event, any time of the year, but it’s going to feel like your favorite sweater instead of a jacket. I love a double-breasted jacket as an alternative to a single-breasted jacket. There’s something less stuffy about it. That said, the single-breasted peak lapel is another favorite of mine. Wide lapels are a power move. They’re classic. The linen herringbone suit, pictured on the right, is meant to mimic the texture and ease of washed denim. This would be a great suit to travel in. It would be great at a summer wedding, or on a date or broken up with a tee or a pair of khakis…

Christopher Fenimore Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer who splits his time between New York and Long Island’s North Fork. His work has appeared in GQ and Esquire, and you can find him here on Substack. More from Christopher Fenimore »