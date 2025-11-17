Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

This Year, Give Her a Pair of Boots

Waterproof, sherpa, Chelsea, riding — you name it, Ariat's got it

By Shelby Slauer
November 17, 2025 12:09 pm EST
ariat lifestyle image
Save a horse, get some cowboy boots.
Ariat

Every time cold weather rolls around, it’s time to roll out one of the most fun style choices of the season: boots. And every year, I come to the late realization that this is the one key part of my wardrobe that is lacking. If you or the women in your life are also seeking a trustworthy source for stylish and well-made boots, I’ve sought to rectify the situation by providing you with a one-stop-shop, courtesy of Ariat.

If Ariat doesn’t sound familiar to you, here’s a quick summary: durable yet stylish Western and workwear ‘fits from head to toe, for every aspect of your life, whether you’re riding horses or just riding the train. (Their menswear collections are of note too, like this one spearheaded by quarterback Brock Purdy.)

You can shop Ariat’s entire collection here, or take a look at some of our favorite boots for her, below:

Shop Ariat Boots for Her:

Ariat Wexford Sherpa Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Ariat Wexford Sherpa Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Buy Here : $200
Ariat Casanova X Toe Western Boot
Ariat Casanova X Toe Western Boot
Buy Here : $300
Ariat Bench Made Chaney Almond Toe Western Boot
Ariat Bench Made Chaney Almond Toe Western Boot
Buy Here : $350
Ariat Wexford Lug Mid Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Ariat Wexford Lug Mid Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Buy Here : $200
Ariat Arlington Sherpa Waterproof Boot
Ariat Arlington Sherpa Waterproof Boot
Buy Here : $330 $264
Ariat Shiloh Bootie
Ariat Shiloh Bootie
Buy Here : $200 $160
Ariat Fatbaby Heritage Dapper Western Boot
Ariat Fatbaby Heritage Dapper Western Boot
Buy Here : $100
Ariat Heritage Contour II Field Zip Tall Riding Boot
Ariat Heritage Contour II Field Zip Tall Riding Boot
Buy Here : $380

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
