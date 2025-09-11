Line Dance Into NFL Season With Brock Purdy

What’s the most exciting thing about the onset of fall? Some may say the cooler temps and, with that, the ability to start whipping out your favorite jackets and boots. Others would say it’s the start of NFL season, which kicked off this past weekend. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says both. (It was just announced that Purdy is sadly out for two to five weeks with shoulder and toe injuries, but that hasn’t stopped him from dancin’).

Purdy has partnered up with Western and workwear brand Ariat, and together with 49ers center Jake Brendel and a squad of Stanford linemen, presents a true American hoedown throwdown.

The advertisement features the players decked out in Ariat country-boy classics and showing off their moves, and it has quickly gone viral because, well, who doesn’t wanna see a bunch of brawny football players let loose? (I’m also willing to bet money we see countless GIFs from this ad throughout the season.)

If you’re unfamiliar with Ariat, they make tough-as-nails shoes and apparel with a Western, down-and-dirty flair. Here at InsideHook, we’re particular fans of the cowboy boots. Their pieces don’t have to be worn completely country-fied (like this time Chris Pratt rocked them with a sleek ‘fit), though we dig the way Brock Purdy and the gang leaned into it.

You can now shop Purdy’s favorite picks from Ariat’s collection. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up Purdy’s outfit from the ad, below: