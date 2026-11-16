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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Alex Mill and prep institution J.Press reunite on a new batch of “shaggy” styles. Elsewhere, Haven and Converse team up on a underrated high-top, Todd Snyder launches proper winter outerwear, Literary Sport releases its F/W26 capsule and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Rimowa Passport Holder Don’t want to splash out on an aluminium carry-on, but still want to flex some chrome at the airport? Rimowa’s got just the thing. Rimowa : $285

Corridor x Mephisto Match Sneaker Corridor’s take on the understated Mephisto Match is not something my wallet needed right now, but a banger’s a banger. Corridor : $435

Octobre Editions Lomond Coat Parisian label Octobre sure knows how to circumvent the classics — in this case, its reimagined the suede shearling coat with a modernized cut. Octobre Editions : $990

Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts Tracksmith’s hare-patterned shorts are scientifically proven to make you faster at this year’s annual Turkey Trot. At least, in the sense that you’ll look faster. Tracksmith : $80

Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX As if the Daystorm Horizon stompers weren’t already rugged enough, London-based utility brand Maharishi just reworked Sorel’s seminal boot style with a full-coverage zipper front and Gore-Tex everything. Sorel : $350

Diemme x Clarks Chukka Boot Yet another souped-up boot collab comes in the form of a burly suede chukka, courtesy of heritage boot makers Clarks and Italian mountaineering label Diemme. Huckberry : $620

Auralee Cashmere Silk Checked Flannel Big Shirt If you happen to have $1,100 laying around, I can think of no better way to spend it than on a perfectly checked cashmere-silk flannel from Auralee. Canoe Club : $1,130

Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin. Mr Porter : $450

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »