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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Alex Mill and prep institution J.Press reunite on a new batch of “shaggy” styles. Elsewhere, Haven and Converse team up on a underrated high-top, Todd Snyder launches proper winter outerwear, Literary Sport releases its F/W26 capsule and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Updated Prep Icon: J. Press x Alex Mill Intarsia Dog Sweater, $295
- The ’90s-Inspired Sweatshirt: Gap Heavyweight Oversized Logo Half-Zip Pullover,
$90$53
- The Burnished Balmacann: Todd Snyder Italian Houndstooth Balmacaan, $1,298
- The Heritage Collab Boot: William Ellery x Danner Scramblers Hiking Boot, $480
- The Pocket-Sized Carry-On: Rimowa Passport Holder, $285
- More Menswear Drops
J. Press x Alex Mill Intarsia Dog Sweater
The latest J.Press x Alex Mill capsule introduces a whole new kind of “shaggy dog” sweater.
Gap Heavyweight Oversized Logo Half-Zip Pullover
I can’t be positive, but I’m fairly certain that John F. Kennedy Jr. wore a version of this chunky logo-branded Gap pullover.
Todd Snyder Italian Houndstooth Balmacaan
Cheers, boys: it’s Balmacaan season.
William Ellery x Danner Scramblers Hiking Boot
Only down-to-earth, Brooklyn-based outdoor label William Ellery could make Danner’s iconic hiking boot even GORP-ier than it already is.
Rimowa Passport Holder
Don’t want to splash out on an aluminium carry-on, but still want to flex some chrome at the airport? Rimowa’s got just the thing.
East Harbour Surplus Dumbar Combat Pant
Built to handle anything. Even Thanksgiving dinner.
Corridor x Mephisto Match Sneaker
Corridor’s take on the understated Mephisto Match is not something my wallet needed right now, but a banger’s a banger.
Goldwin Wool Fleece Hoodie
Drop pockets, thumb holes, offset toggles — oh my!
Octobre Editions Lomond Coat
Parisian label Octobre sure knows how to circumvent the classics — in this case, its reimagined the suede shearling coat with a modernized cut.
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Good Guys Wear Levi’s Sweatshirt
Good guys wear Levi’s. Great guys wear Levi’s vintage-inspired sublabel.
Oliver Spencer Orsman Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
High n’ wide — just the way we like ’em.
Haven x Converse Suede Chuck 70
Canadian menswear retailer Haven has been on a generation run this fall.
Literary Sport Conrad Contrast Hoodie
Cozy as hell, with a contrast hoodie to match? Literary Sport has my number.
Tracksmith Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts
Tracksmith’s hare-patterned shorts are scientifically proven to make you faster at this year’s annual Turkey Trot. At least, in the sense that you’ll look faster.
Uniqlo F.Risso 3D Knit Boat Neck Sweater
It’s been a year of big (positive) changes for Uniqlo, most notably in the introduction of ex-Marni designer Francesco Risso’s namesake sublabel.
Sorel x Maharishi Daystorm Horizon Zip GTX
As if the Daystorm Horizon stompers weren’t already rugged enough, London-based utility brand Maharishi just reworked Sorel’s seminal boot style with a full-coverage zipper front and Gore-Tex everything.
Rocky Mountain Featherbed x Corridor Christy Jacket
Rocky Mountain Featherbed has done it again. (This time with “normal-guy clothing” purveyor Corridor.)
Diemme x Clarks Chukka Boot
Yet another souped-up boot collab comes in the form of a burly suede chukka, courtesy of heritage boot makers Clarks and Italian mountaineering label Diemme.
Auralee Cashmere Silk Checked Flannel Big Shirt
If you happen to have $1,100 laying around, I can think of no better way to spend it than on a perfectly checked cashmere-silk flannel from Auralee.
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic Fleece Tort Hat
Out: Arc’teryx toques. In: L.L.Bean Torts.
Filson Handmade Full-Zip Sweater
Filson’s annual Cowichan-style sweater is back and moose-ier than ever.
Bode Luminaire Embellished Tie
Perfect for when you want to stand out at Thanksgiving but don’t want to get into a screaming match with your second cousin.