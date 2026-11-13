Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Huckberry is offering 15% off sitewide, including on already marked-down sale. Plus, Noah’s Not Dead Yet clearance event, bedding discounts at Nordstrom, Bose deals and more.

The Huckberry sale remains undefeated. Whether it’s surprisingly savvy menswear from labels like Wythe and RRL, rough-and-tumble outdoor gear or stock from it’s immense stack of house brands, there’s nothing the retailer doesn’t have, and currently, all of it is 15% off during the solo annual sale of the year. Go crazy.

If there’s anyone you can trust to outfit your next trek (or camp, or climb) with premium gear at generously low prices, it’s REI. The brand is currently running a massive sale on top brands, but the standout deals are actually from REI’s in-house Co-Op label, which includes deep discounts on packs, puffers, camping chairs and more.

Does your sound need an update? From bars to portable speakers, Bose has everything you need for high-fidelity (and sleeker looking) audio gear; currently, much of the brand’s past-season tech is hundreds of dollars off at Amazon, the highly-reviewed, best-selling QuietComfort Ultra headphones included.

Winter demands cozy bedspreads and snuggly quilts — Nordstrom demands that you buy them on sale. As part of the retail giant’s early Black Friday blowout, Nordstrom is offering sweet discounts on down comforters, sheet sets, pillows and more, from top brands that include Ugg and Lands’ End.

This Noah gear isn’t dead yet. Quite literally, in fact, the brand’s Not Dead Yet program offers past-season gear at marked-down prices. The brand is currently dangling an extra 30% off it’s lineup of boxy rugby shirts, crispy cords and playful cardigans with code (you guessed it) EXTRA30, but you’ll have to be quick — the sale ends this weekend.

Even More Deals

Outfitting (or retrofitting) your home? Casual home chefs might not know that kitchenware brand Caraway has expanded into the rest of the home, with a host of pastel-hued organizers, storage and, yes, garbage cans. All of which are currently on sale during the brand’s early Black Friday sale.

The great outdoors is not ready for Backcountry’s current sale. Not only is the gear guru dangling past-season discounts of 50% during its annual winter sale, but through 11/16, you can save 20% off select products from top brands like The North Face, Red Wing, Salomon and more. Score!

Its the small things that make winter (and the holidays) bearable. Ultra-soft sheets and cozy duvets are a great place to start, which makes Brooklinen’s current flash sale even more appealing than it already was. Bundle up with 20% off select blankets, along with 40% off select sheet and duvet bundles.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »