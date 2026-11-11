Take It From a Woman: How to Stay Fit Through the Holidays

Now that it’s November, the holiday season is officially here. For many, that means quality time with loved ones, gift swaps, big meals and trips home. For others, it presents a more sober challenge. How, pray tell, does a family-loving, state-line-crossing man stay fit through all this celebration?

Luckily, we know someone who never skips a workout, holidays included. Robin Arzón — Peloton’s vice president of fitness programming and head instructor, a Hyrox athlete and mom of two — just completed her 28th marathon. (Yes, 28th.) “Consistency isn’t about having unlimited time,” she says. “It’s about making the time you have count.” Her answer to the holiday slump is 3for31, her annual December challenge: move three miles or 30 minutes a day, every day, for 31 days. Walk it, run it, ride it — just don’t skip it. “I want people to stop treating December like a fitness write-off and January like a punishment,” she says.

Between her podcast and media platform, Project Swagger, scripted projects in the works and her latest cookbook, Eat to Hustle, Robin knows a thing or two about staying on track when life gets busy. Below, she shares the travel-friendly essentials that keep her moving from Thanksgiving through New Year’s — and that’ll keep you moving, too.

The on-the-go fuel

I always use MyFitnessPal. It helps me stay intentional about fueling, particularly when travel throws off my routine. I’m a big fan of its new features like the AI Coach! It looks at what you’ve logged and provides actionable tips.

I’m also a big believer in meal prep. I pack actual meals, not just snacks — plant-based recipes from my cookbook, Eat to Hustle. I use stainless-steel bento containers, like PlanetBox, to keep everything organized and ready to eat.

For grab-and-go fuel, I pack Trubar Pro and Aloha protein bars and LMNT electrolytes. I also love Pique Sun Goddess Matcha, which comes in individual packets and makes my morning ritual portable.

My philosophy is simple — prepare for the life you’re actually living.

The fit-everything bag

I believe in investing in luggage that works as hard as you do. A durable, spacious Tumi duffel makes it easy to pack sneakers, training gear and holiday clothes without juggling multiple bags. My rule: pack your workout clothes first. Movement should be part of the plan, not an afterthought.

The guest room gym

Resistance bands weigh practically nothing and can transform a guest bedroom into a training space. Use them for squats, rows, presses, lateral walks and glute work. Pair them with the Peloton App for guided strength, mobility and bodyweight workouts, even when you only have 10 or 15 minutes.

And don’t underestimate outdoor runs and walks with Peloton. Aim for 8,000 steps a day, explore a new neighborhood or get the whole family moving. You don’t need a gym or a perfect schedule to stay consistent.

The do-it-all shoe

I want a shoe that can do more than one job, especially when I’m packing light. The NoBull Drive Ripstop is a versatile training shoe that works for shorter runs, strength sessions and travel workouts. Its durable upper makes it a practical choice for unpredictable holiday schedules. For icy roads or truly wet conditions, choose footwear specifically designed for that terrain.

The Cold-Weather Layers

I’m all about versatile pieces that work as hard as you do. When I’m traveling, I want performance gear that transitions seamlessly from the gym to the street to the plane. NoBull’s performance apparel delivers that combination of function and style. Think lightweight, breathable layers that work for a cold-weather run, a strength session or a long travel day. Pack pieces you can mix, match and wear multiple ways. Less luggage, more mileage.

The running headphones

Music can completely transform the energy of a workout. I recommend open-ear headphones for outdoor running because they allow you to enjoy your playlist while maintaining greater awareness of your surroundings. The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is lightweight, comfortable and versatile enough for runs, walks and hotel workouts. Just remember that situational awareness still matters, especially around traffic.

The all-in-one tracker

I use Oura to understand patterns in my sleep, recovery and readiness, particularly when travel disrupts my schedule. It’s a reminder that performance isn’t just about the workout; it’s also about how you recover. During the holidays, use the data to identify trends and make informed decisions about your training. Data is information, not identity. One imperfect sleep score doesn’t get to dictate your day.

The hydration bottle

Hydration is one of the easiest habits to neglect when you’re running between airports, family gatherings and holiday parties. I recommend a lightweight, reusable bottle that you can refill after security and keep within reach. The Stanley IceFlow AeroLight is a practical option for travel and workouts. Keep it visible, refill it regularly and don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

The pocket massage gun

Recovery is training, and I love tools that make it easier to take care of your body wherever you are. The Hyperice Hypervolt Go 3 is a compact percussion massage device that’s easy to pack and useful after a run, long flight or day spent on your feet. Spend a few minutes gently working on your calves, quads and glutes to help ease muscle tension. It’s a great addition to your routine, but sleep, nutrition and hydration are still the foundation.

The sleep saver

Sleep is one of my biggest performance priorities. A quality blackout mask can help create a more consistent sleep environment, whether you’re on a plane, in a hotel or staying with family. Manta’s adjustable eye cups help block light without pressing directly on your eyelids. It’s a small investment that can make a meaningful difference when your environment is out of your control.

The sweaty clothes fix

Nobody wants yesterday’s sweaty workout clothes mingling with tomorrow’s holiday outfit. A lightweight, waterproof dry bag is an easy solution for separating damp gear from the rest of your luggage. Matador makes packable travel accessories that take up minimal space, making them practical for holiday travel. Just remember to unpack and air out damp clothes as soon as possible.

Dani Brand Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist. More from Dani Brand »