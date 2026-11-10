Vineyard Vines Must-Haves for the Deadheads in Your Life

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. The best ones tend to be nostalgic, practical and full of personality; for the Deadhead in your life, the new Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead collection checks every one of those boxes.
The Grateful Dead is widely celebrated for its highly distinctive and instantly recognizable aesthetic — the American rock band’s albums and merchandise routinely feature skulls, lightning bolts and dancing bears — and the new collection follows suit, blending classic iconography with Vineyard Vines’ signature range of northeast-inspired prep apparel.
Previous installations of the ongoing collaboration have included quarter-zips, polos and swim trunks, and the new Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead capsule introduces even more styles into the mix, adding sleep sets, totes, belts and sweaters to the collection. All of it is perfect for the upcoming gifting season, and only available for a limited-time; I’ve included some standouts from the collection below. Or shop the full sale here.
Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead Performance Sankaty Polo
The classic polo with a subtle touch of the Grateful Dead.
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Holiday Stealie Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee
Ring in the holidays with this Grateful Dead long-sleeve.
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Women’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The perfect holiday sweater for her.
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Long-Sleeve Sleep Set
A comfy pajama set you’re sure to wear all season long.
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Surf Terry Hoodie
You can never go wrong with a classic hoodie — especially one that features your favorite band.
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