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Vineyard Vines Must-Haves for the Deadheads in Your Life

Vineyard Vines is once again collaborating with Grateful Dead to bring an exclusive men's and women's collection just in time for the holidays

By Grace Boylan
November 10, 2026 3:39 pm EST
A collection of Grateful Dead and Vineyard Vines apparel, including shirts, pajamas, ties, and a hat.
Vineyard Vines X Grateful Dead Holiday Collab
Vineyard Vines

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. The best ones tend to be nostalgic, practical and full of personality; for the Deadhead in your life, the new Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead collection checks every one of those boxes.      

The Grateful Dead is widely celebrated for its highly distinctive and instantly recognizable aesthetic — the American rock band’s albums and merchandise routinely feature skulls, lightning bolts and dancing bears — and the new collection follows suit, blending classic iconography with Vineyard Vines’ signature range of northeast-inspired prep apparel. 

Previous installations of the ongoing collaboration have included quarter-zips, polos and swim trunks, and the new Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead capsule introduces even more styles into the mix, adding sleep sets, totes, belts and sweaters to the collection. All of it is perfect for the upcoming gifting season, and only available for a limited-time; I’ve included some standouts from the collection below. Or shop the full sale here.

Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead Performance Sankaty Polo
Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead Performance Sankaty Polo

The classic polo with a subtle touch of the Grateful Dead.

Vineyard Vines : $108
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Holiday Stealie Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Holiday Stealie Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee

Ring in the holidays with this Grateful Dead long-sleeve.

Vineyard Vines : $60
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Women’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Women’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

The perfect holiday sweater for her.

Vineyard Vines : $288
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Long-Sleeve Sleep Set
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Long-Sleeve Sleep Set

A comfy pajama set you’re sure to wear all season long.

Vineyard Vines : $148
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Surf Terry Hoodie
Vineyard Vines Grateful Dead Surf Terry Hoodie

You can never go wrong with a classic hoodie — especially one that features your favorite band.

Vineyard Vines : $138
Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places.
More from Grace Boylan »

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