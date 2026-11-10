Vineyard Vines Must-Haves for the Deadheads in Your Life

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. The best ones tend to be nostalgic, practical and full of personality; for the Deadhead in your life, the new Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead collection checks every one of those boxes.

The Grateful Dead is widely celebrated for its highly distinctive and instantly recognizable aesthetic — the American rock band’s albums and merchandise routinely feature skulls, lightning bolts and dancing bears — and the new collection follows suit, blending classic iconography with Vineyard Vines’ signature range of northeast-inspired prep apparel.

Previous installations of the ongoing collaboration have included quarter-zips, polos and swim trunks, and the new Vineyard Vines x Grateful Dead capsule introduces even more styles into the mix, adding sleep sets, totes, belts and sweaters to the collection. All of it is perfect for the upcoming gifting season, and only available for a limited-time; I’ve included some standouts from the collection below. Or shop the full sale here.

Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »