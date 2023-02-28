Leisure > Gear

Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Sale Just Received a Massive Fall Restock

For a brand that's discount-averse, Lululemon knows how to throw a hell of a promo

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated September 17, 2026 2:12 pm EDT
Person in a gray sweatsuit with a half-zip top and wired earbuds, resting their arm on their knee.
Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" Sale is particularly stacked
lululemon

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Lululemon used to be a well-kept secret among “evolved” men like us, guys who appreciate quality athleisure and maybe even the odd travel pant. Well, the cat’s out of the bag. If you haven’t been hitting up the Canadian-based label for their gold-standard workout tops — the revered Metal Vent Top is practically uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s and Equinox — cozy sweats and patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing, naturally) pants, you’ve been missing out.

Regardless of if you have or not, know that Lululemon stays locked and loaded when it comes to promos, with a canon of eye-catching apparel currently marked down as part of the brand’s quiet “we made too much” section.

Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently discounted, with more rolling in seemingly every day. Equally as surprising, a ton of office-ready styles — chinos, polos, button-ups and more — are similarly on sale and ready to make your everyday commute that much easier.

To make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the wildest deals as they pop up, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to deliver the best of the Lululemon “we made too much” section. Or, check out the entirety of the deals here.

Lululemon Nylon Windbreaker
Lululemon Nylon Windbreaker

The nondescript windbreak is now a fall essential. This one is less than $100.

Lululemon : $188 $99
Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Sleeveless Tank Top
Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Sleeveless Tank Top

Great for repping pull-ups. Or the idea of repping pull-ups.

Lululemon : $48 $39
Lululemon Smooth Spacer Pintuck Pant
Lululemon Smooth Spacer Pintuck Pant

Serious question: How many pleats are too many pleats?

Lululemon : $138 $89
Lululemon French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Lululemon French Terry Pullover Hoodie

The coziest, softest, bestest hoodie around.

Lululemon : $118 $69
Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5″
Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5″

The ultimate do-everything short, now under $50.

Lululemon : $68 $49
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt

Get your gym on for less.

Lululemon : $88 $59
Lululemon Long-Sleeve Cotton Rugby Shirt
Lululemon Long-Sleeve Cotton Rugby Shirt

Rugby season just started.

Lululemon : $118 $59
Lululemon Slacker Loose-Straight Trouser
Lululemon Slacker Loose-Straight Trouser

Lululemon’s esteemed trouser tech, now in a straight-leg, slightly relaxed style.

Lululemon : $148 $99
Lululemon Unshaken Long-Sleeve Collared Shirt
Lululemon Unshaken Long-Sleeve Collared Shirt

Lululemon really created a button-up that feels like a workout shirt.

Lululemon : $128 $89
Lululemon Cotton-Blend Collared Jacket
Lululemon Cotton-Blend Collared Jacket

It’s time to upgrade your lightweight layer game.

Lululemon : $198 $109
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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