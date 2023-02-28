Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Sale Just Received a Massive Fall Restock

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Lululemon used to be a well-kept secret among “evolved” men like us, guys who appreciate quality athleisure and maybe even the odd travel pant. Well, the cat’s out of the bag. If you haven’t been hitting up the Canadian-based label for their gold-standard workout tops — the revered Metal Vent Top is practically uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s and Equinox — cozy sweats and patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing, naturally) pants, you’ve been missing out.

Regardless of if you have or not, know that Lululemon stays locked and loaded when it comes to promos, with a canon of eye-catching apparel currently marked down as part of the brand’s quiet “we made too much” section.

Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently discounted, with more rolling in seemingly every day. Equally as surprising, a ton of office-ready styles — chinos, polos, button-ups and more — are similarly on sale and ready to make your everyday commute that much easier.

To make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the wildest deals as they pop up, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to deliver the best of the Lululemon “we made too much” section. Or, check out the entirety of the deals here.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »