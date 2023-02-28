Lululemon’s “We Made Too Much” Sale Just Received a Massive Fall Restock

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Lululemon used to be a well-kept secret among “evolved” men like us, guys who appreciate quality athleisure and maybe even the odd travel pant. Well, the cat’s out of the bag. If you haven’t been hitting up the Canadian-based label for their gold-standard workout tops — the revered Metal Vent Top is practically uniform at fine establishments like Barry’s and Equinox — cozy sweats and patented ABC (Anti-Ball Crushing, naturally) pants, you’ve been missing out.
Regardless of if you have or not, know that Lululemon stays locked and loaded when it comes to promos, with a canon of eye-catching apparel currently marked down as part of the brand’s quiet “we made too much” section.
Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently discounted, with more rolling in seemingly every day. Equally as surprising, a ton of office-ready styles — chinos, polos, button-ups and more — are similarly on sale and ready to make your everyday commute that much easier.
To make up for our past transgressions and keep you in the loop on the wildest deals as they pop up, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to deliver the best of the Lululemon “we made too much” section. Or, check out the entirety of the deals here.
Lululemon Nylon Windbreaker
The nondescript windbreak is now a fall essential. This one is less than $100.
Lululemon Mesh Soft Jersey Sleeveless Tank Top
Great for repping pull-ups. Or the idea of repping pull-ups.
Lululemon Smooth Spacer Pintuck Pant
Serious question: How many pleats are too many pleats?
Lululemon French Terry Pullover Hoodie
The coziest, softest, bestest hoodie around.
Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 5″
The ultimate do-everything short, now under $50.
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt
Get your gym on for less.
Lululemon Long-Sleeve Cotton Rugby Shirt
Rugby season just started.
Lululemon Slacker Loose-Straight Trouser
Lululemon’s esteemed trouser tech, now in a straight-leg, slightly relaxed style.
Lululemon Unshaken Long-Sleeve Collared Shirt
Lululemon really created a button-up that feels like a workout shirt.
Lululemon Cotton-Blend Collared Jacket
It’s time to upgrade your lightweight layer game.