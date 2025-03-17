The New SLNSH Collection Is Proof of Concept for Lululemon’s Fashion Aspiration

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lululemon was never going to settle for athleisure. The Canadian athleticwear brand, which dominates the activewear market for women, and, increasingly, men, has been telegraphing wide ambitions in the world of fashion — dabbling in lifestyle apparel (even shockingly good officewear) and introducing established fashion illuminati, F1 ‘fit god Lewis Hamilton chief among them, as brand partners — for some time now. With their latest collaboration, a multi-season partnership with cult British designer Saul Nash, there’s a clear indication that Lululemon is ready to take the plunge.

NBA star Jordan Clarkson in the new lululemon SLNSH Collection. lululemon

The Lululemon SLNSH collection may be relatively uncharted territory for the brand, but the collaboration, which features a variety of performances and lifestyle styles, presents an organic evolution from Lululemon’s typical offerings. Introducing modular styling, relaxed fits and futuristic designs to the label’s distinctive athleisure into a capsule of terry tracksuits, lightweight jackets, staple accessories and more, the Lululemon SLNSH collection offers an updated take on activewear that’s primed for both the squat rack and the runway.

The new lululemon SLNSH Collection blends fashion with function. lululemon

The Lululemon SLNSH collection ranges from $64 – $298 and is available to shop now at the brand’s webstore. Find our top picks from the collection below.

Shop lululemon SLNSH Collection

Not pictured — the zip-off sleeves. It’s like you’re getting two layers in one! Oh, wait…

Luxe, heavyweight french terry, cut relaxed and ready to keep you absolutely fitted.

Eight-pack not included.

The piping on these sweats is too good not to cop.

A shirt you can do multiple types of flexing in? Score.

Utilitarian is literally in the name.

Your gym bag just got an upgrade.

Light as a feather.