The New SLNSH Collection Is Proof of Concept for Lululemon’s Fashion Aspiration

Blending performance and fashion, the Saul Nash-designed collection is a huge step forward

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 17, 2025 10:40 am EDT
lululemon SLNSH Collection
lululemon is all in on fashion.
Lululemon was never going to settle for athleisure. The Canadian athleticwear brand, which dominates the activewear market for women, and, increasingly, men, has been telegraphing wide ambitions in the world of fashion — dabbling in lifestyle apparel (even shockingly good officewear) and introducing established fashion illuminati, F1 ‘fit god Lewis Hamilton chief among them, as brand partners — for some time now. With their latest collaboration, a multi-season partnership with cult British designer Saul Nash, there’s a clear indication that Lululemon is ready to take the plunge.

lululemon SLNSH Collection
NBA star Jordan Clarkson in the new lululemon SLNSH Collection.
The Lululemon SLNSH collection may be relatively uncharted territory for the brand, but the collaboration, which features a variety of performances and lifestyle styles, presents an organic evolution from Lululemon’s typical offerings. Introducing modular styling, relaxed fits and futuristic designs to the label’s distinctive athleisure into a capsule of terry tracksuits, lightweight jackets, staple accessories and more, the Lululemon SLNSH collection offers an updated take on activewear that’s primed for both the squat rack and the runway.

lululemon SLNSH Collection
The new lululemon SLNSH Collection blends fashion with function.
The Lululemon SLNSH collection ranges from $64 – $298 and is available to shop now at the brand’s webstore. Find our top picks from the collection below.

Shop lululemon SLNSH Collection

lululemon 2-in-1 Transformable Mesh Jacket SLNSH Collection
lululemon 2-in-1 Transformable Mesh Jacket SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $228

Not pictured — the zip-off sleeves. It’s like you’re getting two layers in one! Oh, wait…

lululemon Heavyweight French Terry Quarter Zip SLNSH Collection
lululemon Heavyweight French Terry Quarter Zip SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $188

Luxe, heavyweight french terry, cut relaxed and ready to keep you absolutely fitted.

lululemon Jacquard Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt SLNSH Collection
lululemon Jacquard Tight-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $118

Eight-pack not included.

lululemon Heavyweight French Terry Pant SLNSH Collection
lululemon Heavyweight French Terry Pant SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $188

The piping on these sweats is too good not to cop.

lululemon French Terry Tight-Fit T-Shirt SLNSH Collection
lululemon French Terry Tight-Fit T-Shirt SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $78

A shirt you can do multiple types of flexing in? Score.

lululemon Ripstop Utility Pant SLNSH Collection
lululemon Ripstop Utility Pant SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $198

Utilitarian is literally in the name.

lululemon Multi-Pocket Side-Cinch Tote Bag 19.5L SLNSH Collection
lululemon Multi-Pocket Side-Cinch Tote Bag 19.5L SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $108

Your gym bag just got an upgrade.

lululemon WovenAir Short 6″ SLNSH Collection
lululemon WovenAir Short 6″ SLNSH Collection
Buy Here : $88

Light as a feather.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

