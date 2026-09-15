J.Crew's rock-solid identity gets a downtown jolt as indie label Eckhaus Latta deconstructs and reimagines the brand's most iconic styles into a limited-edition capsule collection.

For all the looming questions of the brand’s future — after a successful stint as the menswear creative director, it was recently announced that Brendon Babenzien would exit the position to return to Noah full time — J.Crew’s visual identity is rock solid. Decades of legendary ad campaigns, mail catalogues and hero pieces have been long established an instantly recognizable vibe, somewhere between high school prep and American sportswear.

All of which to say: To freak one of the brand’s iconic rollnecks or barn coats so much that you’d have to double-check the tag to make sure it was actually from the ‘Crew is no small feat.

If anyone can do it, it’s Eckhaus Latta. Founded in the early ‘10s by designers Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the indie label’s esoteric brand of genderless avant-garde has been defining the downtown fashion scene for well over a decade, with more than enough street cred to warrant a collaboration with a retail giant like J.Crew.

For their latest team-up (the pair previously collabed on the Rollneck Remix project last year), EL is taking a crack at J.Crew’s biggest styles, with a limited-edition range of deconstructed and reconstructed takes on staples from the brand. Targeting well of over 20 pieces of the brand’s most recognizable styles, the just-launched capsule includes funky double-waisted chinos, grunge-ified barn coats and a mix of chopped, cropped and screwed knitwear so wavy you would’ve never guessed it might be sold in your local mall.

The Eckhaus Latta x J.Crew is available now and already selling out — if you want to get in on the NYC chic action, check out some of my favorite styles below, or check out the entire collection here.

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Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »