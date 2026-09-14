Style

Uniqlo U’s Farewell Collection Might Just Be Its Best Ever

After a decade of proving great design doesn't have to be complicated (or expensive), Uniqlo's cult-followed partnership with Christophe Lemaire is winding down

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 14, 2026 12:42 pm EDT
A person in a dark brown blazer and gray turtleneck holds a black messenger bag.
Christophe Lemaire's final collection for Uniqlo U might be the designer's best ever
Uniqlo

Covering the latest batch of Uniqlo U — if you don’t know the Japanese retailer’s long-standing premium sub-label by now, who’s bi-annual drops are filled with the most stylish options the brand has to offer, I don’t know that I can help you — has become a seasonal tradition. Sort of like Christmas, if Christmas involved dozens of elite menswear items designed by a French workwear legend.

Much of the hype around Uniqlo U can be credited to its design team, namely Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, who also helm the eponymous label Lemaire. (The rest can be attributed to the astronomically low prices.) Imbuing the apparel with the same thoughtfulness and functionality as their mainline projects, the sub-label has become synonymous with a certain brand of minimalist elegance and, in general, menswear’s go-to for sensible, utilitarian basics over the past decade.

Uniqlo U Hooded Blouson
Uniqlo U Hooded Blouson
Uniqlo : $90
Uniqlo U Barrel Chino Pants
Uniqlo U Barrel Chino Pants
Uniqlo : $60

You know the saying: All great things must come to an end. After a 10 years of partnership, the less-than-odd couple are officially winding down the project. In conjunction with the latest batch of U, Uniqlo announced that Fall/Winter 2026 will be the last capsule to be designed by Lemaire and company.

Uniqlo U Double Face Sweater
Uniqlo U Double Face Sweater
Uniqlo : $50
Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo : $30 $20

While the news is bittersweet for longtime fans of the collaboration, you know the other saying: Save the best for last. Lemaire and Tran pulled out all the stops for the last installment. The capsule is a vision of timeless cool, with dozens of versatile styles — wide-leg trousers, drapey shirting, rugged utility jackets, even some hyper-modern totes — buoyed by a tonal color story of chocolate, crimson and khaki, primed to reinvent your autumnal style without sending you spiraling into credit card debt, one last time.

Uniqlo U Brushed Jersey Wide Pants
Uniqlo U Brushed Jersey Wide Pants
Uniqlo : $60
Uniqlo U Brushed Cotton Shirt
Uniqlo U Brushed Cotton Shirt
Uniqlo : $50

In particular, Uniqlo U’s ultimate outerwear offering is the perfect parting gift. From long-line fishtail parkas to boxy workwear hoodies to retro-inspired brushed blousons, there’s a style for every type of dresser, all priced to move at $150 or less and primed to assume its rightful role as your primary lightweight layer this fall. (The wool-blend short coat is about to become my entire sartorial personality.)

Uniqlo U Mock Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo U Mock Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo : $30
Uniqlo U Utility Jacket
Uniqlo U Utility Jacket
Uniqlo : $80

The Uniqlo U Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available to shop now at Uniqlo’s webstore. Remember: don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Oh, and cop the capsule before it disappears forever.

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Man with a mustache wearing a plaid blazer, white shirt, dark tie with white figures, and a J. Press baseball cap.
J.Press Thinks Anyone Can Be a Preppie
Wrist wearing a Gallet 1826 Multichron Sport watch with a black face, white subdials, and a brown leather strap.
A Historic Swiss Watchmaker Is Getting a Relaunch
A smiling man in sunglasses and a black blazer over a t-shirt that reads "ARE MY LIPS MOVING?" holds a phone.
“Adults” Star Jack Innanen Can’t Stop Wearing A-Lister-Approved Shades
A smiling man with glasses and long hair sits on marble steps in front of a glass door with lion statues.
Massimo Alba Hates Collecting Things

Style > News
Style

Most Popular

A muscular older man in an orange "Mack's Gym" tank top stands in a gym, with bodybuilding posters above him.
We're All Meant to Be Old and Jacked
Split image: Woman in sunglasses on a boat, and a woman on horseback on a beach with mountains.
Want to Plan an Actual Romantic Getaway? Try These Airbnbs.
Man driving a boat in finisterre outfit.
Products of the Week: Knits, Candles and a New Timex to Watch Out For

Recommended

Suggested for you

A muscular older man in an orange "Mack's Gym" tank top stands in a gym, with bodybuilding posters above him.
We're All Meant to Be Old and Jacked
Split image: Woman in sunglasses on a boat, and a woman on horseback on a beach with mountains.
Want to Plan an Actual Romantic Getaway? Try These Airbnbs.
Man driving a boat in finisterre outfit.
Products of the Week: Knits, Candles and a New Timex to Watch Out For

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A person in a dark brown blazer and gray turtleneck holds a black messenger bag.

Uniqlo U’s Farewell Collection Might Just Be Its Best Ever

Man with a mustache wearing a plaid blazer, white shirt, dark tie with white figures, and a J. Press baseball cap.

J.Press Thinks Anyone Can Be a Preppie

Wrist wearing a Gallet 1826 Multichron Sport watch with a black face, white subdials, and a brown leather strap.

A Historic Swiss Watchmaker Is Getting a Relaunch

Skincare products on a bathroom sink: a silver bottle, two white tubes, and a white bottle of SPF 50.

The Newest Barometer of Your Taste Level? Your Bathroom.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man driving a boat in finisterre outfit.

Products of the Week: Knits, Candles and a New Timex to Watch Out For

A collage of a brown swivel chair, a Carhartt coat, a speckled pottery mug, brown leather shoes, and a travel bag.

From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Torn image: Left, a vibrant blue and orange abstract pattern. Right, a black and white photo of five young men holding drinks.

How 9/11 Changed The Strokes’ Debut, “Is This It”

a man with a short beard and dark hair in a white shirt holding a negroni

The Best Martini in the World, According to Valentino Longo