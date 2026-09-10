Style > Celebrity

“Adults” Star Jack Innanen Can’t Stop Wearing A-Lister-Approved Shades

The newly minted star has taken the internet by storm. Blame it on his sunglasses collection.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 10, 2026 1:00 pm EDT
A smiling man in sunglasses and a black blazer over a t-shirt that reads "ARE MY LIPS MOVING?" holds a phone.
"Adults" star Jack Innanen inherently understands sunglasses
TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Having captured the hearts and minds of the extremely online — first on TikTok and subsequently on streaming — in the Netflix comedy Big Mistakes and as the breakout star of FX’s Adults, Jack Innanen seems like a lock as Gen Z’s next big thing. 

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise. The 27-year-old has much going for him: He’s charmingly goofy, Canadian, has a fantastic mustache and, most importantly, is willing to play ball. 

Innanen’s been on something of a media blitz in recent weeks, making nonstop appearances in everything from Rolling Stone to Track Star to promote the recently released second season of Adults. As impressive as the cadence has been, the fact that he’s managed to handle the battery of press thrust upon him with the poise — and, more importantly, the wardrobe — of a seasoned A-lister. 

The actor’s expansive rotation of press tour ‘fits has been nothing short of elite, a fact that the internet has caught onto and largely celebrated. With assistance from stylist Brian Meller, he’s pulled off look after look, with a Daniel Day-Lewis-level of range. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Jack Innanen is seen in Flatiron on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)
Michael Stewart
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Jack Innanen is seen in Hudson Square on August 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)
Michael Stewart

One moment, Innanen is channeling ‘90s-era heartthrob with layered tees, fatigues and a high-vis The North Face duffel; the next, he’s slipped into fresh-from-the-runway YSL. There have been irrelevant graphic tees, acid-wash jeans and Ferragamo clutches, all in the span of a few days. 

Hidden within this sartorial chameleonism is an even more veteran-style move. Whereas these fits have been diverse, they’ve been unified not only by Innanen’s centralized swag but by (you guessed it) an omnipresent pair of blacked-out sunglasses.

Regardless of whether he’s suited in pinstripe tailoring or rocking an anything-but-grungey doubled tee, Innanen has more or less lived in shades. Much like his wardrobe, the actor doesn’t seem tethered to a single brand or style.

Instead, Innanen has (astutely) committed to a standardized silhouette — a squarer, Wayfarer-leaning frame, a move ripped right from the James Dean playbook and one that complements his curly locks and statue-esque face shape.

A man with curly hair and a mustache, wearing a yellow shirt, tan pants, and sunglasses, walks on a city sidewalk.
Michael Stewart
A young man with curly hair, sunglasses, and a mustache, wearing a navy polo and khaki pants, looks over his shoulder.
Michael Stewart

Innanen already fundamentally understands the oldest trick in the A-list book: that the best dressers play to their strengths, and that a great pair of sunglasses serves to do so much more than blocking out the blinding lights, which bodes well for his future.

It also serves as a reminder that you should probably invest in a pair yourself. Find a few styles below to kickstart your wardrobe — and, just maybe, your eventual Hollywood career — below.

Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB2132 New Wayfarer Sunglasses
GlassesUSA : $178
Polo Ralph Lauren PH4242U Sunglasses
Polo Ralph Lauren PH4242U Sunglasses
GlassesUSA : $254 $138
Muse Nick Sunglasses
Muse Nick Sunglasses
GlassesUSA : $86 $60
Persol PO3380S Sunglasses
Persol PO3380S Sunglasses
GlassesUSA : $422
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

A smiling man with glasses and long hair sits on marble steps in front of a glass door with lion statues.
Massimo Alba Hates Collecting Things
Close-up of a person wearing a striped teal and black rugby shirt and olive green cargo pants with a hand in the pocket.
J.Crew’s Labor Day Sale Is Working Overtime
Person in a brown waxed jacket, plaid shirt, and tan pants leaning on a light blue wall, with a green hillside in the background.
Paul Smith Just Rehauled Fall’s Most Mandatory Jacket
Man in yellow sweater and red glasses sits on a stool, with colorful clothes hanging on a grid behind him.
Checking in With Alex Drexler, Founder of Alex Mill

Style > Celebrity
Style

Most Popular

Close-up of a person wearing a dark brown knitted sweater over a light yellow collared shirt.
The Labor Day Sales Have Landed
Overhead view of five men on surfboards in a pool, some drinking from straws, one wearing a lei.
Actually, Having Low T Isn’t So Bad
a row of lobster rolls in paper boats collaged over the top of a tennis stadium
What Does It Take to Feed the US Open? I Suited Up to Find Out.
A dirt road winds through a grassy field towards a distant tree line under a pale blue and orange sky.
Where Technology Ends, Real Running Begins
Blackjack table with cards displaying "Kalshi," "duel.," and "Stak" in white boxes.
We’ve Reached the Goonstate of Gambling Advertising 

Recommended

Suggested for you

Close-up of a person wearing a dark brown knitted sweater over a light yellow collared shirt.
The Labor Day Sales Have Landed
Overhead view of five men on surfboards in a pool, some drinking from straws, one wearing a lei.
Actually, Having Low T Isn’t So Bad
a row of lobster rolls in paper boats collaged over the top of a tennis stadium
What Does It Take to Feed the US Open? I Suited Up to Find Out.
A dirt road winds through a grassy field towards a distant tree line under a pale blue and orange sky.
Where Technology Ends, Real Running Begins
Blackjack table with cards displaying "Kalshi," "duel.," and "Stak" in white boxes.
We’ve Reached the Goonstate of Gambling Advertising 

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Skincare products on a bathroom sink: a silver bottle, two white tubes, and a white bottle of SPF 50.

The Newest Barometer of Your Taste Level? Your Bathroom.

A smiling man in sunglasses and a black blazer over a t-shirt that reads "ARE MY LIPS MOVING?" holds a phone.

“Adults” Star Jack Innanen Can’t Stop Wearing A-Lister-Approved Shades

Close-up of a person's wrist wearing a silver watch with a white face, blue hands, and blue numbers.

The Best Watches of August 2026

A smiling man with glasses and long hair sits on marble steps in front of a glass door with lion statues.

Massimo Alba Hates Collecting Things

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese