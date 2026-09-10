Having captured the hearts and minds of the extremely online — first on TikTok and subsequently on streaming — in the Netflix comedy Big Mistakes and as the breakout star of FX’s Adults, Jack Innanen seems like a lock as Gen Z’s next big thing.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise. The 27-year-old has much going for him: He’s charmingly goofy, Canadian, has a fantastic mustache and, most importantly, is willing to play ball.

Innanen’s been on something of a media blitz in recent weeks, making nonstop appearances in everything from Rolling Stone to Track Star to promote the recently released second season of Adults. As impressive as the cadence has been, the fact that he’s managed to handle the battery of press thrust upon him with the poise — and, more importantly, the wardrobe — of a seasoned A-lister.

The actor’s expansive rotation of press tour ‘fits has been nothing short of elite, a fact that the internet has caught onto and largely celebrated. With assistance from stylist Brian Meller, he’s pulled off look after look, with a Daniel Day-Lewis-level of range.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 25: Jack Innanen is seen in Flatiron on August 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) Michael Stewart NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 24: Jack Innanen is seen in Hudson Square on August 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images) Michael Stewart

One moment, Innanen is channeling ‘90s-era heartthrob with layered tees, fatigues and a high-vis The North Face duffel; the next, he’s slipped into fresh-from-the-runway YSL. There have been irrelevant graphic tees, acid-wash jeans and Ferragamo clutches, all in the span of a few days.

Hidden within this sartorial chameleonism is an even more veteran-style move. Whereas these fits have been diverse, they’ve been unified not only by Innanen’s centralized swag but by (you guessed it) an omnipresent pair of blacked-out sunglasses.

Regardless of whether he’s suited in pinstripe tailoring or rocking an anything-but-grungey doubled tee, Innanen has more or less lived in shades. Much like his wardrobe, the actor doesn’t seem tethered to a single brand or style.

Instead, Innanen has (astutely) committed to a standardized silhouette — a squarer, Wayfarer-leaning frame, a move ripped right from the James Dean playbook and one that complements his curly locks and statue-esque face shape.

Michael Stewart Michael Stewart

Innanen already fundamentally understands the oldest trick in the A-list book: that the best dressers play to their strengths, and that a great pair of sunglasses serves to do so much more than blocking out the blinding lights, which bodes well for his future.

It also serves as a reminder that you should probably invest in a pair yourself. Find a few styles below to kickstart your wardrobe — and, just maybe, your eventual Hollywood career — below.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »