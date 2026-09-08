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Paul Smith Just Rehauled Fall’s Most Mandatory Jacket

Sir Paul Smith is bringing his signature brand of fun to Barbour's iconic waxed jackets

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 8, 2026 1:03 pm EDT
Person in a brown waxed jacket, plaid shirt, and tan pants leaning on a light blue wall, with a green hillside in the background.
Barbour and Paul Smith are joining forces (again) for an elite outerwear collab

As far as British heritage labels go, Paul Smith and Barbour are top of the pops — two bastions of menswear offering two distinctive versions of idyllic English lifestyle.

Don’t get it muddled: A rich history making some of England’s finest heritagewear exports does not mean that either legacy brand is afraid to mix it up now and again. Barbour, in particular, is no stranger to a collaborative effort. The brand is wont to drop a cracker of a reworked jacket a few times a season, with a history of producing sturdy outerwear editions for everyone from Margaret Howell to Noah to Levi’s.

As you might have guessed, this list of collaborators includes the aforementioned Paul Smith, and now, the duo is teaming up again for another capsule collection chock full of countryside grails.

The new collection couldn’t have come at a better time: Barbour’s waxed jackets remain the season’s best option for fending off drizzle and chill, and with a range of styles in canvas, corduroy and wool finishes and hues like “rust” and “bottle green,” the collaboration offers a chance to snag a fresher, more modern-leaning iteration of the provincial icon.

Combining Sir Paul’s signature patternwork and colorblocking with Barbour’s timeless waxed construction and penchant for tartan, the fresh batch includes a variety of classic styles in poppy new prints and new cuts in eye-catching colorways. Cozy knitwear, checked shirting and whimsical accessories round out the pair’s most robust slate to date.

The collection, which also includes colorblocked wellies fit for a proper Glastonbury, is available at both Paul Smith and Barbour’s webstores. Find some of my favorite pieces below.

Paul Smith Loves Barbour Transport Windowpane Waxed Jacket
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Transport Windowpane Waxed Jacket

Barbour’s Transport Waxed Jacket — a cropped, boxier, Gen Z cousin of the classic Bedale — has been gaining steam over the past few seasons, so it’s only natural that Paul Smith decided to deck the style out in a subtle windowpane wide check.

Barbour : $700
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Tyne Cable-Knit Jumper
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Tyne Cable-Knit Jumper

There’s colorblocking, and then there’s colorblocking. This charming knit falls into the latter category.

Barbour : $290
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Key Transport Waxed Jacket
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Key Transport Waxed Jacket

Coincidentally, the only kind of rust you’d want to see on a bike in the Cotswolds.

Barbour : $625
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Gamefair Waxed Jacket
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Gamefair Waxed Jacket

For purists, prudes and professional poachers.

Barbour : $625
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Gamefair Wool Cardigan
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Gamefair Wool Cardigan

You might ask why a wooly sweater needs a zipper. Sir Paul asks, why not?

Barbour : $330
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Cord Beaufort Casual Jacket
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Cord Beaufort Casual Jacket

To pair with your corduroy pants. Naturally.

Barbour : $590
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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