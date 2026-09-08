As far as British heritage labels go, Paul Smith and Barbour are top of the pops — two bastions of menswear offering two distinctive versions of idyllic English lifestyle.

Don’t get it muddled: A rich history making some of England’s finest heritagewear exports does not mean that either legacy brand is afraid to mix it up now and again. Barbour, in particular, is no stranger to a collaborative effort. The brand is wont to drop a cracker of a reworked jacket a few times a season, with a history of producing sturdy outerwear editions for everyone from Margaret Howell to Noah to Levi’s.

As you might have guessed, this list of collaborators includes the aforementioned Paul Smith, and now, the duo is teaming up again for another capsule collection chock full of countryside grails.

The new collection couldn’t have come at a better time: Barbour’s waxed jackets remain the season’s best option for fending off drizzle and chill, and with a range of styles in canvas, corduroy and wool finishes and hues like “rust” and “bottle green,” the collaboration offers a chance to snag a fresher, more modern-leaning iteration of the provincial icon.

Combining Sir Paul’s signature patternwork and colorblocking with Barbour’s timeless waxed construction and penchant for tartan, the fresh batch includes a variety of classic styles in poppy new prints and new cuts in eye-catching colorways. Cozy knitwear, checked shirting and whimsical accessories round out the pair’s most robust slate to date.

The collection, which also includes colorblocked wellies fit for a proper Glastonbury, is available at both Paul Smith and Barbour’s webstores. Find some of my favorite pieces below.

Paul Smith Loves Barbour Transport Windowpane Waxed Jacket Barbour’s Transport Waxed Jacket — a cropped, boxier, Gen Z cousin of the classic Bedale — has been gaining steam over the past few seasons, so it’s only natural that Paul Smith decided to deck the style out in a subtle windowpane wide check. Barbour : $700

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »