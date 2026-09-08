The Best Watches of Geneva Watch Days 2026

The lakeside Genevan watch fair that takes place each year in early September is quickly becoming one of the most important dates on the horological calendar.

What began during the pandemic as an improvised, decentralized answer to the then-temporarily disabled Watches and Wonders show has since grown into a formal annual gathering of nearly 100 brands, hundreds of retailers, thousands of industry personnel and close to 20,000 public visitors. A mix of large names and smaller, independent brands, the show positions the Swiss business capital as the backdrop for showcasing watchmaking at its finest. This year, the show — which ran from September 2 through 6 — continued to evolve, with even more firms using it as a launching platform for new models and fresh references.

While the show largely skews higher-end, the presence of microbrands such as Furlan Marri as well as makers of more affordable fare such as Oris promises something for a diverse audience. Below, we’ve rounded up a dozen of our favorite releases — but keep in mind that this list is by no means exhaustive. From slick colorways to completely new models, Geneva Watch Days delivers more and more for the horological connoisseur each year.

For collectors who love the idea of Zenith’s high-frequency movement technology but are less interested in chronographs, the new Zenith Chronomaster Solo Sport could be the perfect watch. Sized at 40mm and available at launch in four stainless steel executions, the fresh model features a ceramic bezel with a 60-minute count-up scale, a matching bracelet with the Zenclasp micro-adjustment system and a patterned ceramic dial with applied indices and luminous hands. Powering it is the cal. 3620, a 5 Hz movement from the El Primero family.

Expanding upon the Laureato Fifty collection introduced for the model’s 50th anniversary in 2025, Girard-Perregaux is releasing two tourbillon-equipped references powered by a micro-rotor movement, the new manufacture cal. GP8410 with 72-hour power reserve. Available with a blue enamel dial or a solid gold dial — both of which come in a beautiful Clou de Paris pattern — the movement is housed in a 39mm stainless steel case measuring just 10mm thick and equipped with a matching, integrated bracelet with a fine-adjustment clasp.

A continuation of H. Moser & Cie’s partnership with Alpine Motorsports, the new Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Ceramic Alpine Limited Edition offers a compelling mix of disparate materials as well as a fully skeletonized movement. Measuring 40mm in anthracite gray ceramic, its cushion shape is paired with the H. Moser & Cie cal. HMC 814 Manufacture caliber, whose one-minute tourbillon and blue-finished componentry is visible via the dial. Meanwhile, the package is finished with an integrated blue Alcantara strap that copmlements the dial.

In a rare pairing, Bulgari teamed up with visionary watchmaker Vianney Halter to craft a steampunk-inflected version of its Octo Finissimo ultra-thin watch. Available in titanium with a matching bracelet or rose gold on a leather strap, it features the new Bulgari cal. BVF 200 automatic movement — a caliber that powers its Jules Verne-inspired dial with local time, GMT time, date and day/night indications. Unmistakably Bulgari yet unquestionably Vianney Halter, it’s easily one of the coolest collaborative watches of 2026.

Despite its classically inspired aesthetics, Frederique Constant’s Classics Moneta collection is just 2 years old. For this year’s edition of Geneva Watch Days, the brand is introducing the ref. FC-435BBL3S6, a 38mm dress watch powered by a hand-wound movement from fellow Citizen Group brand La Joux-Perret. Featuring the collection’s signature fluted rehaut, it boasts a gradient that fades from black along the periphery to salmon within the center. Handsome and well-sized, it ships on a simple black leather strap and retails for under $3,000.

Sinn’s purpose-built watches are designed with ultra-specific remits in mind. That of the EZM19 is particularly special: In essence, this is a watch designed for command staff — meaning those not in the field. Four-hour demarcations both on the rotating bezel as well as on the dial’s hour track emphasize a timing subdivision that has proven particularly useful in mission planning, while plenty of water resistance, magnetic resistance, low pressure resistance, hard coating and other features make this one of the hardiest tool watches on the market.

Expanding upon the Terra Nova Jumping Hour collection introduced in 2024, the new Bremont Terra Nova 35 Jumping Hour Frosted introduces a frosted and polished 35mm stainless steel case paired with a two-piece gray nubuck leather strap with tone-on-tone stitching. Powered by the brand’s cal. BC634 automatic jump-hour movement produced by Sellita, the watch divides the time into two separate windows, or guichets: a taller aperture to show the hour — which jumps instantly — and a shorter, longer aperture to show dragging minutes.

Celebrating 50 years since the debut of the original Heuer Monza, the new TAG Heuer Monza Flyback Chronograph mixes heritage inspiration and modern tech to spectacular effect: A 42mm forged carbon case is inspired by a material used frequently in the automotive world, while the TAG Heuer cal. TH20-12 automatic movement features flyback capability for instant chronograph reset. The dial, meanwhile, boasts a dual pulsometer-tachymeter scale, plus dual chronograph registers and a date wheel without feeling overcrowded. (A rad black-red-white color scheme helps, too.)

While Urwerk’s futuristic satellite-display watches typically utilize subdued materials with industrial-like finishing, the new UR-150 Golden Scorpion throws the old playbook out the window: cased in sandblasted, micro-blasted and satin-finished 2N yellow gold, it offers a distinctly luxurious take on UR-150 platform for collectors who prefer a bit of flash. Its movement and display, of course, are classic Urwerk: Featuring a retrograde minute display and wheels fabricated using advanced LIGA technology, it remains a watch that looks like it emerged from a time machine to the future.

Historic French watchmaker L. Leroy reworked a timepiece produced for the Prince of Hesse in 1810 into a series of stunning wristwatches. The Vox Temporis — available in a run of just 15 pieces in titanium, red gold or platinum — is a minute repeater centered upon an unusual and extraordinary dial. Crafted with flinqué soleil in blue, anthracite gray or steel gray and a translucent varnish, it features a single rhodium-plated, arrow-shaped hour hand. This entire display rotates throughout the day to indicate the time, while a discrete slider on the case flank is used to engage the repeater.

Speake Marin’s Tourbillon Royal Blue puts the brand’s openworked architecture front and center, pairing its sculptural 42mm Piccadilly case in 5N red gold with an intensely blue, fully exposed manufacture movement. The SMA05 features a one-minute flying tourbillon, integrated micro-rotor, and 72-hour power reserve, with the tourbillon and power-reserve display positioned prominently across the dial. Limited to just five pieces, it combines colorful, highly decorative finishing with serious mechanical credentials for a particularly striking take on the modern tourbillon.



Hublot’s Big Bang Original Soft Touch gives its iconic 2005 design an unusually tactile makeover, replacing conventional case finishing with a new textured rubber compound applied across the case, bezel, dial and strap. Available in all black or all red, the material is integrated into the construction via an overmolding process, creating a soft, almost velvety surface while retaining rubber durability. Beneath the unusual exterior is Hublot’s in-house UNICO chronograph movement with a 72-hour power reserve.

Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »