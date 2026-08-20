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Products of the Week: US Open Apparel and New Balance Mary Janes

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
August 20, 2026 2:13 pm EDT
You're gonna wanna check these out.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Sabah

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Polo Ralph Lauren releases new US Open tennis wear, and New Balance puts out futuristic Mary Janes.

Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Collection
Polo Ralph Lauren US Open Collection

The US Open is fast approaching, and Polo Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the event, has launched their tennis-forward collection. There are sunglasses, tote bags, branded t-shirts — you name it. The great thing about these pieces is most of them can be worn beyond the famously well-dressed sporting event, whether you’re hitting balls on your own practice court or going to a business-casual dinner at The Polo Bar (if you can snag the res).

shop here
Sabah x Drake's Shoes
Sabah x Drake’s Shoes

We’ve been sporting easygoing shoes all summer long, and to cap it all off, Sabah — the king of easygoing shoes — just released a new collaboration. The slip-ons, made in partnership with British menswear brand Drake’s, are individually hand-crafted in El Paso out of leather that has been naturally tanned over the course of 60 days. The drop is extremely limited in quantity, so get your pair while you can (ideally ahead of the Wicker premier so you can attend on-theme).

buy here: $525
Supreme Analogue Pocket
Supreme Analogue Pocket

It’s no surprise that everyone is leaning analog these days. From endless AI slop algorithms plaguing our brains to people forgoing IRL socialization in favor of online connection, there’s a general push to revert back to a less tech-heavy existence. Supreme (unsurprisingly) is plugged into this, as is evidenced by the upcoming release of their Analogue Pocket. It’s compatible with Game Boy game cartridges so you can relive your ’90s existence in 2026.

read more here
New Balance TDS MT2
New Balance TDS MT2

Mary Janes meets water shoes meets keens? You’ve got the perfect city-slicker to coastal hiker shoe, new from New Balance. The TDS MT2’s are inspired by a minimalist hiking and performance shoe line from New Balance, ideated and designed by the Tokyo Design Studio. These have a trail running-inspired base with an open mesh upper lining, so you really are getting the best of both worlds: a breathable top and a durable bottom.

buy here: $140
Steele Canvas Colorblock Totes
Steele Canvas Colorblock Totes

You can never have too many tote bags. New England legacy brand Steele Canvas just released your new go-to bag in the form of their colorbock totes. Each one is handcrafted in the brand’s Wilmington, Massachusetts, shop and are made to last you years on end.

buy here: $80

Meet your guide

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »

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