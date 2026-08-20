The US Open is fast approaching, and Polo Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter of the event, has launched their tennis-forward collection. There are sunglasses, tote bags, branded t-shirts — you name it. The great thing about these pieces is most of them can be worn beyond the famously well-dressed sporting event, whether you’re hitting balls on your own practice court or going to a business-casual dinner at The Polo Bar (if you can snag the res).